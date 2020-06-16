A long runway for growth remains. The company believes that more than 80 million persons annually could be eligible for PAD testing in the US market alone.

Semler Scientific has scaled rapidly since achieving profitability in 2018. Net margins are north of 20% both of the last 2 years and margin expansion continues.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Growth Hunter as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Overview

Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR) is a rare find in the investment world. The company is growing quickly, is strongly profitable, does not currently trade at nose-bleed valuations and has significant expansion opportunities ahead. Unlike many other growth stocks, SMLR's stock price has not run deeply ahead of its fundamentals, providing investors with a reasonable potential entry point at current prices.

Company Overview

Founded in 2007, Semler Scientific is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells proprietary products which healthcare providers use to diagnose and treat patients facing chronic conditions. The company primarily specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD), via its QuantaFlo product. PAD is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries serving the legs, stomach, arms and head. It's estimated that 10-20 million Americans are directly impacted by the disease. SMLR's QuantaFlo solution provides a 4 minute in-office test that greatly simplifies the process of measuring blood flow when examining a patient's vascular condition. Competing solutions often require 15-20 minutes to implement and must be administered by a vascular technician. QuantaFlo has a significant edge in more simply and efficiently diagnosing PAD.

The first version of Semler's patented and FDA approved PAD product was released in 2011 and the next generation QuantaFlo solution was released in 2015. Over the last 10 years, the company's success can be seen thru its rapid revenue growth - increasing from $300k in 2011 to $32.8M in 2019. Since the introduction of QuantaFlo, average revenue growth has been 75% per year and the company achieved profitability in 2018. Semler has also beaten analyst estimates on earnings in 7 of the last 8 quarters.

Investment Case

At the beginning of 2017, SMLR's stock price traded at $1.50/share. Before the coronavirus hit, SMLR's stock price had reached an all-time high of $57.84. SMLR pulled back to the low 30's in March, but has since resumed its upward trajectory. Although short term results could be a bit bumpy (discussed further below), the long-term growth prospects for SMLR are strong.

QuantaFlo has significantly improved the process of diagnosing and treating PAD. With QuantaFlo, point of-care, vascular disease tests can be performed by medical aides in less than 5 minutes. The primary care physician is spared substantial time and paperwork, which may be better spent on patient care management. Reviews of QuantaFlo indicate that it's faster, easier to use, more accurate and less expensive than competing products. QuantaFlo provides automated software-based readouts & results in minutes (as well as print copies) which can be quickly interpreted to develop PAD treatment plans. As noted in SMLR's 10-K, the alternative approach is generally more manual and requires specialists to perform and determine results:

The principal competitor for QuantaFlo is the standard blood pressure cuff ABI device. QuantaFlo does not include a blood pressure cuff. There are several companies that manufacture the traditional ABI device, which range in price from $2,500 to $20,000. Some of these companies are much larger than us and have more financial resources and their own distributor network. The traditional ABI devices are differentiated by the degree of automation designed into each product. ABI devices that rely more heavily on operator assessment (i.e., listening to the return of pulse while decreasing cuff pressure), are thought to have less objectivity in their measurement. Because standard ABI devices require a better trained operator, the products are usually sold to specialized vascular labs that are supervised by a vascular surgeon, with the tests performed by a licensed vascular technician. These tests generally take 15 - 20 minutes to perform.

It's important to note that the standard solution is quite costly to implement. This is partially due to the fact that a number of differently credentialed medical personnel are needed to administer testing. QuantaFlo is a cheaper solution to implement and these savings ultimately get passed on to the patient.

The market opportunity for PAD diagnosis and treatment solutions is significant. According to the SAGE group, more than 20 million people are impacted by PAD in the US. Additionally, management estimates that the evaluable patient population for PAD is closer to 80 million persons annually. This last point is important as the need for annual screening factors into SMLR's recurring revenue model.

The company's products are targeted to serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. QuantaFlo is nowhere near market saturation levels and has growth opportunities domestically and potentially abroad as well.

QuantaFlo is expanding the addressable market for PAD diagnosis and treatment. From the 10-K:

Our intention is to provide a tool to internists and non-peripheral vascular experts, for whom it was previously impractical to conduct a blood flow measurement unless in a specialized vascular laboratory. For vascular specialists, QuantaFlo does not require the use of blood pressure cuffs (which should not be used on some breast cancer patients), and measures without blood pressure in obese patients and patients with non-compressible, hard, calcified arteries. Currently, these patients often are unable to be measured satisfactorily with traditional analog ABI devices." QuantaFlo has expanded the patient population which can be tested for PAD.

SMLR employs a recurring revenue model for QuantaFlo. In most sales, the company licenses its QuantaFlo solution to customers, which eliminates costly upfront capital purchases for healthcare providers. No down payment or long-term commitment is required and QuantaFlo has an expected average lifetime of at least three years. In certain instances, the company also offers variable contracts where customers are billed on a per test basis for usage. Although SMLR doesn't provide specific customer retention rates, the 3+ year average lifecycle demonstrates a certain stickiness to the QuantaFlo product.

Growth opportunities exist beyond QuantaFlo. Although QuantaFlo is still in the early phases of customer adoption with a long runway for growth, management is evaluating other opportunities to "develop and launch synergistic products for its customer base." From the 10-K:

We are also exploring potential new product and service offerings. These product and service offerings are designed to provide cost-effective wellness solutions for our growing, established customer base. Our goal is to achieve a reputation for outstanding service and the provision of cost-effective wellness solutions, while leveraging our gains in the marketplace for such product and service offerings.

Management is experienced and has guided the company to growth. Dr. Douglas Murphy-Chutorian is SMLR's CEO and has an extensive 30+ year career in the medical and healthcare fields. Dr. Murphy-Chutorian was named CEO in 2012 and effectively led the company's products thru the FDA approvals process and on to strong revenue growth and profitability. Dr. Murphy-Chutorian has a 12% ownership stake, helping to align management's interests to future company growth.

Financials

SMLR is a financially strong company. Over the last 5 years, revenue has increased from $6.9M in 2015 to $32.8M in 2019, a CAGR of 37%. As shown in the chart below, revenue growth has quickly accelerated in recent years. Before COVID, SMLR was on track for another year of record revenue in 2020.

Data by YCharts

As SMLR has grown, management has kept cost of sales in check. Gross Margins are now nearing 90%. It wouldn't be surprising to see Gross Margins fall a few points, as management has recently hinted that it will further invest in sales to drive growth. Given the market opportunities available to SMLR, this seems to be a prudent time for management to invest.

Data by YCharts

The business has successfully achieved scale in recent years with Net Margins checking in at 23% in 2018 and 46% in 2019. Note that 2019 included a 1-time tax benefit of $4.4M. Excluding this 1-time benefit, Net Margins still would have clocked in at a very healthy 33%. In a recent investor deck, management also indicated that operating expenses will continue to grow at a rate less than revenue, implying further margin upside.

Cash is another strength for Semler. At the end of Q1 2020, the company had $11.2M in cash and no long-term debt. SMLR has historically avoided taking on much in the way of long-term debt and management is financially conservative when it comes to running the business.

Other areas to highlight for SMLR are operating cash flow and total return on capital. As of Q1 2020, TTM OCF was $14.8M and SMLR has been OCF positive since 2017. Additionally, SMLR's strength is further demonstrated by its return on total capital. As per Seeking Alpha, Return on Total Capital currently stands at an impressive 70%.

Financially, the main strike against the company is that management does not provide forward looking guidance. The company also currently has minimal analyst coverage, so information on the future financial outlook is scarce.

Investment Risks

Future competition will likely arise. Management has noted on conference calls and in the annual report that it's not currently aware of any other approved products that serve as a "digital ABI." However, as their market share continues to grow, SMLR expects competitors will try to launch competing digital services. The good news here is that their product has made significant inroads with major healthcare players and that it's patented for another 7 years.

The company is dependent on key management. Dr. Douglas Murphy-Chutorian has overseen SMLR's incredible growth and acted as CEO since 2012. Last year Dr. Murphy-Chutorian suffered a mild stroke. Fortunately, the CEO's recovery was speedy and Dr. Murphy-Chutorian appears to be in good health. All that said, the company's succession plan isn't immediately clear and losing Dr. Murphy-Chutorian would almost certainly impact SMLR's financial performance.

The company has identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. More specifically (from the 10-K):

We had insufficient segregation of duties, oversight of work performed and ineffective compensating controls in our finance and accounting functions due to limited personnel; certain of our information technology and change management controls were not designed effectively to provide an adequate audit trail; we have sufficient controls to validate the completeness and accuracy of underlying data; we did not design sufficient protocols and procedures to retain adequate documentary evidence related to the timely review and approval of manual journal entries; and we did not sufficiently design and retain adequate documentary evidence supporting the design and operating effectiveness of certain important management review controls.

SMLR has significant customer concentration and product risk. The company's largest customer is a U.S. diversified healthcare company and its affiliated plans, and in the year ended December 31, 2019, it accounted for 49.4% of revenue. Its next 2 largest customers also each account for more than 10% of total revenue. Reductions and loss of business with any of these customers could have material impacts on SMLR's results. The company doesn't employ the use of long-term contracts either, which helps get QuantaFlo introduced more quickly to new customers, but also could cause longer term bumpiness in quarterly revenues. Additionally, SMLR is currently fully dependent on QuantaFlo for revenue. Other products & services are in development, but are not currently sources of revenue and may not contribute to future revenues.

Major insurance plans or companies could deny coverage to QuantaFlo. Significant amounts of coverage denials from major insurance carriers would likely cause a material reduction to sales. Additionally, QuantaFlo is not directly approved by any insurer reimbursement codes at the moment, which could limit go forward utilization of the system.

Variable test fee revenue may decrease during COVID-19. As less patients head to medical facilities during COVID, variable fee-based revenue could temporarily decline. Overall, the long term need to diagnose and treat PAD will remain and likely only delay revenue to future quarters in late 2020 or early 2021.

Valuation

SMLR's market cap stands today at $300 million and its stock trades at a TTM P/E of 23. When backing out the 1-time tax benefit to earnings in 2019, the TTM P/E rises to 29. Although this is a premium valuation, the company's recent growth and significant runway of opportunities remaining allow this to be a fair valuation. With net income tripling last year and revenue growing 52%, a P/E in the mid-high 20's doesn't seem unreasonable. The case for further multiple expansion is also reasonable if growth remains at current levels. Although 2020 could be a low growth year due to COVID related impacts on the variable fee business, we expect growth to rebound sharply in 2021. Our model has revenue reaching $50M in 2021 and net margins remaining at 33%, for net income of $16.5M. With 8M+ fully diluted shares outstanding, SMLR EPS would hit about $2.00 per share in 2021. Assuming some small multiple expansion to a P/E of 30, this would imply the stock price hits $60 per share by year-end 2021.

At current price levels, investors would be looking at a 32% return over 2 years. I would encourage investors to be patient and seek a slightly more favorable entry point. My recommended buy price would be the $38-$40 per share range, which SMLR has touched several times in recent months. SMLR is a somewhat thinly traded stock and given the current economic environment, prices could near these levels again given recent volatility. In my view, the current growth outlook for SMLR is quite favorable and investors with multi-year investment horizons could see this stock more than double.

Conclusion

With a superior product, a significant market opportunity, strong management, little competition and rapid growth, SMLR shares look ripe to continue an upward trajectory over the long term and have the potential to double by 2022. Although investing in SMLR is not without risks, the company's track record indicates that it should be able to continue to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver double digit returns to shareholders. Management has effectively commercialized a more efficient, more accurate, cheaper and easier to use solution to treat PAD and the company has ample opportunity to continue to expand its market share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.