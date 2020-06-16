While demand has dropped slightly, and production has halted, TWI's financials have held up well.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome LWF Equity Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Titan International (TWI) stock dropped around 60% since the start of January, mainly attributed to the impacts of COVID. I believe that TWI is undervalued and underappreciated as investors assume that the recent decrease in net income is due to a deterioration in sales when, in reality, it is due to an adverse currency movement. The economic environment going forward is more favorable towards the company.

Company Overview

Titan International is a global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. It operates in three segments:

Agriculture: Providing the above products for tractors, combines, and other heavy equipment in farming.

Earthmoving/Construction: Providing the above products for various types of off-the-road (OTR) earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment.

Consumer: Manufactures bias truck tires in Latam and light truck tires in Russia, as well as products for ATVs, turf, and golf cart applications.

Stock Price Decline

TWI's stock price dropped significantly over Q1, peaking to almost $4 in January, before deteriorating to nearly $1 within three months. This decline was due to COVID, as TWI is a very cyclical stock, and thus followed the rest of the market. However, TWI has failed to regain some of its declines and remains muted.

However, even though the virus and shutdowns partially impacted the company, profit did not drop as much as expected. The main attribute to the decrease in income was due to the company's foreign currency fluctuations and settlement of individual intercompany loans during Q1. The foreign currency loss is a result of significant adverse movements in ex-US currencies, such as Latam and Europe, from emerging market operations and the loans denominated in these local currencies, rather than the reporting currency of USD. Part of these intercompany loans has been settled thanks to a loan restructuring in Q1.

The rest of the income decrease can also be credited to currency translation, primarily in Latam and Europe, and not necessarily by lower sales volume. Therefore, even though this company is susceptible to the macro environment, and the fact that many clients reduced their production over the past several months, income held up significantly well amid the lockdowns, evidently showing its strength.

As the company stated in their latest 10-Q, "demand in the aftermarket has remained relatively stable through the first quarter of 2020, while the remainder of the year will depend on how quickly market conditions stabilize." Also, "lower sales volume in North America, Europe, and Australia contributed 1.8% of this decrease while unfavorable currency translation, primarily in Latin America and Europe, decreased net sales by 3.4%," implying that the currency translation loss contributed nearly double that of the lower sales volume.

Therefore, while some decreases in sales volume impacted the company, the more notable impact was due to currency translations. Investors don't see the bigger picture, as the company not only managed a slight turnaround in net income, but the outlook for their currency translations going forward actually brings a net benefit to the company. The stock price decline has been oversold as investors underestimated the capability of the company.

To understand why the company will benefit going forward, we have broken down their currency translations below.

Foreign Currency Translations

Below is a chart illustrating the quarterly foreign currency gain/loss and net income, shown in USD and in '000s.

(Source: TWI SEC Filings)

As we can see, currency gain/loss over the past several quarters is typically between plus and minus $5m. However, the currency loss experienced in Q1 of 2020 is substantially higher than the trend and is a substantial portion of net income.

We get the chart below if we remove the currency translation and show the net income change Q/Q. Here, net income is shown in USD and in '000s.

(Source: TWI SEC Filings)

While the company has struggled over the past several years, there was a clear rebound Q1-20, right amid COVID. However, this rebound is not yet reflected in TWI's stock price, which is shown below.

(Source: Investing.com)

This foreign currency loss experienced in Q1 is due to the strengthening dollar and weakening ex-US currencies. However, there is a sign of a potential downturn in the USD, which will lead to an uptrend of the ex-US currencies as the global economy improves. This should be beneficial for the company and result in significant currency gains over the rest of the year.

Why The Currency Outlook Is Favorable For The Company

Illustrated below is the geographical exposure derived from sales.

(Source: TWI SEC Filings)

More than 50% of TWI's sales are generated from outside the US, clearly illustrating how sensitive they are to ex-US currency movements.

Judging from where their subsidiaries are domiciled, according to their 10-K, the European/CIS exposure is split across the Eurozone, UK, and Russia, their Latin America exposure is primarily in Brazil, and their Other International exposure is primarily Australia. During Q1, the USD appreciated significantly more than its trend over the past year, and the international currencies they are exposed to (EUR, GBP, RUB, BRL, and AUD) all declined. This currency movement is adverse to the company, as they report in USD.

However, the USD is a countercyclical currency; therefore, when global growth rebounds this year when economies continue to reopen, we can expect the USD to depreciate and the international currencies to appreciate. These currency movements will be beneficial for the company.

As the company was already experiencing a rebound in net income in Q1, amidst all the shutdowns due to COVID-19, we can expect the currency translations to be positive for the rest of the year, and TWI's net income to continue improving.

Below we have illustrated the recent currency movements in 2 foreign currencies as an example, USD against the RUB and BRL.

USD/RUB (Source: Bloomberg)

USD/BRL (Source: Bloomberg)

The USD strengthened significantly over the quarter, especially in March when global markets dropped. The main thing to note here is the change in direction following the appreciation, where the indicators show a beginning in the USD's depreciation.

Risks

On the other hand, the main risk is if the USD does not continue its downturn and resumes its appreciation. This would happen if the "second wave" of the virus forced policymakers to shut down their economies for a second time, and global growth begins to deteriorate again. If this were the case, then the international currencies would depreciate further, and we can expect the company's currency losses to extend.

General Outlook

In general, the next 12 months look favorable for TWI. Earthmoving/Construction is the company's second meaningful segment, where they sell equipment to mining companies. The demand from these mining companies tends to be reflected from the commodity prices, which are currently cheap. Furthermore, COVID-19 has resulted in substantial supply disruptions in metal miners, especially in the now vulnerable locations of Latam and Russia, which is even more beneficial to their prices. As the economy improves, demand for commodities and metals increases, which, therefore, should increase their pricing and benefit TWI as customer demand grows and commodity prices rise.

While the loss in the Agriculture segment was due to the foreign currency translations, primarily in Latam and Europe, the Earthmoving/Construction segment loss was apparently due to the shutdowns of plants in China and Italy, which are now either up and running again, or on their way. Therefore, recent sales and income drops can be seen as temporary.

Other Improvements

The above extract describes a return to normalcy. But TWI's balance sheet looks even more potent than it was back in Q4-19, even after taking into consideration the Q1 profit loss.

TWI is currently sitting on $60m cash, only a -$6.4 decrease since the last quarter. Operating cash flows have improved thanks to an improvement in accounts receivables ($7.8m improvement) and a decline in inventories ($24.2m improvement), compared to Q1 of 2019. Operating cash flows increased by almost $20m while taking a significant income hit and paying a hefty loan repayment due to unfavorable foreign currency movements.

The company is on the right path for operational improvement, as they substantially improved their inventories situation by managing to decrease their cash conversion cycle from 114 days in Q4 2019, down to 95 days in Q1 2020, all while demand dropped and plants shut down.

Conclusion

TWI's stock price sell-off resulted from the COVID-19 panic and underestimation of the company fundamentals, as Q1 income decline is a temporary drop. Foreign currency translations were the main contributor to the income decline due to the USD appreciation in Q1. However, USD has entered its downtrend, and the uptrend of the ex-US currencies should be beneficial for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.