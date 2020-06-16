Longer-term appeal (beyond 3 months) of any of these issues is not a part of this discussion.

But it does not resolve the industry’s longer-term demand displacement and oversupply prospects which have seriously depressed these investments.

This is a near-term advantage for CVX, a modest reward likely to be captured within a few months, or sooner.

Investment Thesis

Investors facing impending retirement or other near-term expected financial resource needs have special interest in the RATE of wealth-building possible without exposure to serious capital risk damage. This article focuses on the way active portfolio risk management can help meet their needs.

Making realistic forecasts

Forecasting is what market-makers must do thousands of times a day in order to balance buyers with sellers at the volume levels demanded by institutions running multi-billion-dollar equity portfolios. Their trade-floor time horizon typically is minutes to hours, but the block-trade desks and prop-trade desks supporting them must provide hedging protection for MM-firm capital temporarily exposed to price-change risk.

That is done in the derivatives markets where contracts with legal lives of weeks to months force contemplation of events possible beyond this trade day. What has to be paid at the time of the trade for the essential price protection tells what the actively-involved (price-moving) market participants think is possible during those contract lives.

Repeated capture of the nearer-term opportunities thus presented provides compounding of smaller amounts of gain in shorter holding periods to achieve faster RATEs of wealth building, often of paramount importance to looming-retirement investors who have had inadequate performances to date.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) appears to provide one of those steps.

Here is how Yahoo Finance describes CVX:

Description

“Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. Chevron Corporation is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.”

You no doubt know CVX’s major competitor, Exxon Mobil (XOM). What you likely do not know is how the MM community is currently evaluating their near-term price-change prospects.

Since they are a major part of the industry’s problem, we have looked at that group’s several current-day MM price range forecasts, now seen in the reward-to-risk tradeoffs in Figure 1.

Figure 1

source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from location [1] containing SPY to CVX at [12] and on to SNP at [17]. XOM is at [4], between [17] and [11]. More detailed exploration of the MM community’s experience with several of these stocks is presented in Figure 2.

Behavioral Analysis Details

Figure 2

source: Author

MM forecasts from hedging actions are in Figure 2 columns [B] to [D], with upside price % change extremes in [E]. The Range Index [G] tells what % of the [B] to [C] range lies below [D]. That RI [G] selects a sample [L] of the past 5 years’ daily forecasts [M] in each stock.

A standard portfolio management known as TERMD, (explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog) is applied to each sample to produce the contents of columns [H] through [K]. The Win Odds [H] and its complement, 100 - [H] are used as weights applied to [E] and [F] in [O] and [P] to produce [Q].

That Net in [Q] when calibrated into “speed” of gain or loss in [R] is the prospective investment performance measure. CVX has this group’s best [R] ranking of +3.7 basis points of gain per day [J] of capital commitment to its prior sample of current RI forecasts. A 20 bp/d when sustained for a 365-day year doubles the committed capital by compounding. A 4 bp/d falls short of a +16% CAGR.

Comparisons

On this 3-month time horizon, CVX slightly outranks all others, importantly because at its current mid-forecast-range price with an RI of 40 it has regularly provided stock price gains of some +4%. The others which produced gains subsequent to MM forecasts like today’s were all in single-digit figures, mostly small ones. More than half of the group stocks produced losses following prior forecasts like today’s, including XOM.

The simple fact is that extractive technology advances in the 21st century (fracking) have reduced production costs in formerly marginal supply sources. Reduced sufficiently that output is, for a number of reasons, outrunning consumption and the discipline which used to control the industry no longer exists. With gasoline and diesel-fuel the largest-volume industry products and technology now in the process of supplanting the internal combustion engine as the motive power device for ground transport, coming years’ prospects for crude market prices are not encouraging.

Investor choices for capital gains recently have had an extreme commodity market demonstration of the risks present in the liquid petroleum industry. Our analysis only contemplates the next few months involved in the MMs’ derivatives contracts based hedging deals. But the following months and years will present many choices if the equities markets provide low enough prices to bring these stocks back into play.

Skipping back to Figure 2, the CVX column [R] figure of merit [FOM] outweighs all of the other major industry competitors. The SPY FOM is just shy of breakeven, and the FOM for the 2,800+ issue forecast population is mildly disturbing, although far from fright.

The best-ranked 20 of that population still offers healthy wealth-building prospects, well above CVX.

We offer the recent trend of CVX forecasts by the MM community as a closing assurance. Please see Figure 3.

Figure 3

source: Author

Conclusion

We have CVX with 66 out of 100 odds of a +4% likely net active investment payoff in 8+ weeks hold with a likely interim -3% drawdown. CVX's odds-on net gains of < 2% and a FOM of 4 bpd may produce a CAGR of 16%. XOM is now a disaster of < 50-50 odds to get a loss payoff of -2% or a CAGR of -8%, with an interim price drawdown of -9% likely.

Meanwhile, top 20 of the MM forecast population has 84/100 odds for profit on a +15% payoff against -7% drawdown or an evaluated odds-on of +11% return and FOM of +30bpd or 238% CAGR. Why even fool with best-promise CVX when there are numerous better bets?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name