To simplify analysis, a simplifying assumption is made with regard to the insurance segment valuation, and then it is valued independently.

As you may know, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is a conglomerate. The intermixing nature of the insurance business with its securities holdings creates a complicating factor in valuing the company using "sum of the parts" methods. Nevertheless, I propose this approach aided by a "simplifying assumption" about the insurance unit as described below.

I will start by proposing we divide Berkshire into two value "buckets" and a third factor or bucket that turbocharges the whole thing.

Berkshire breaks out the earnings of different subsidiaries grouped by industry segment. This allows us to select similar publicly traded companies or direct competitors and use their valuation multiples to estimate the value of these Berkshire subsidiaries.

Bucket one - controlled subsidiaries:

Berkshire has many controlled subsidiaries and reports their performance in three categories:

Railroad

Utilities and Energy

Manufacturing, Services and Retail (MSR)

Using Q1 earnings and multiplying by four, we can get a rough estimate of the earning capacity of each of these segments. See table below for resulting annualized earnings. We can then note the P/E ratio of peers and use this to estimate the value that Mr. Market, with all his flaws, would assign to each segment. For the Railroad segment, I looked at Union Pacific (UNP) and Canadian National (CNI) and noted a P/E of about 16 on average. For Utilities and Energy, the P/E average is also about 16 looking at Duke (DUK), Dominion (D), National Grid (NGG), and Sempra (SRE). For the MSR segment, I simply chose a conservative multiple of 14, which is well below any diversified market index P/E.

Berkshire segment earnings earnings (Bln) multiple Valuation ($Bln) Railroad** $4,76 16,0 $76 Utilities and Energy* $2,24 16,0 $36 Manufacturing, Service, Retail $8,15 14,0 $114 Value of Bucket 1 $226

Estimated value of Bucket one: $226 Bln

Bucket two - equity securities and non-controlled subsidiaries:

Berkshires owns non-controlling stakes in other companies, some of which are publicly traded and others are not. Together with the stock holdings, these stakes offer another observable input for this valuation exercise.

Berkshire reports its equity security holdings at the quarter end market value. It had stock portfolio worth $181 Bln and $248 Bln as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, according to the recent 10-Q. Due to the depressed (and largely reversed) dip in stock prices during February and March, I will use the midpoint of the two values.

For the larger stakes in non-controlled subsidiaries that are carried at cost/equity method, I will use an arbitrary value of $10 Bln. This should be conservative and is lower than the $17 Bln reported in the 10-Q. I believe Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) may be further impaired and hence the extra margin.

Estimated value of stock holdings $215 Bln

Estimated value of non-control subs $10 Bln

Estimated value of Bucket two: $225 Bln

Q1 2020 10-Q

Bucket one and two have almost the exact same value each, for a total of $451 Bln.

A brief comment on Berkshire debt. Following accounting norms, Berkshire balance sheet consolidates debt that issued by its controlled subsidiaries. However, such debt has no recourse to Berkshire. The capital structure of these consolidating subsidiaries (which are all in Bucket one) can be assumed to mirror their industry debt to equity. This is especially true for regulated businesses in Utilities and Railroad due to regulatory incentives. That is fortunate for our purpose because if Berkshire guaranteed these debts, the market P/E used previously would be less meaningful. In addition, the segment reported earnings would be influenced lower interest costs and thus distorted. Therefore, we are safe to ignore these debts and continue to look at the equity value of these entities for our purpose.

Berkshire does have about $20 Bln in parent company debt, which should be considered for our equity valuation purpose. The latest bond recently issued by the parent in EUR currency carried the incredible interest rate of 0%!! However, principal needs to be repaid and valuation adjusted accordingly.

Estimate Value of Berkshire:

$451 Bln from Buckets one and two minus $20 Bln in parent debt: $431 Bln.

Subject to allowing for the simplifying assumption below, the $431 Bln can be considered a conservative estimate of intrinsic value for BRK. This number is very close to today's market capitalization and I believe understates its value due to the existence of "Bucket three".

The simplifying assumption:

I have purposely left out the valuation of the "heart" of Berkshire, which is its insurance unit. If we try to value this insurance unit, we need to take a different approach that complicates matters. For example, we need to consider float (loss reserves and unpaid losses) of about $130 Bln, which is a liability, and the fact that the stock portfolio is held by insurance subsidiaries and not the parent company.

The simplifying assumption we can make now is possible because of the unusually high cash balances that have accumulated at Berkshire. This allows us to assume, as a thought experiment for valuation purposes only, that the insurance business can be unwound in "one stroke" by using cash and fixed income securities to offset the units obligations. Insurance liabilities consist mostly of insurance float of $130 Bln, as indicated previously, which could be offset (in our thought experiment) using almost all of $137 Bln in cash and cash equivalents.

If we carry out this theoretical unwinding, then the businesses that remain are what we have considered in buckets one and two. The theoretical exercise would be something like a three step process.

First, Berkshire would use its cash to pay $130 Bln in premium to have some other entity take on all the insurance obligations from Berkshire.

Second, it would sell all available fixed income securities to cancel debts at insurance subsidiaries.

Third, insurance subs distribute up to parent the complete stock portfolio.

Bucket number three:

We know the insurance business is very valuable to Berkshire. Therefore, it provides a "margin of safety" over the $431 Bln valuation we currently see. Its earnings will come from the spread it can earn on the investment portfolio and its cost of float (which has been negative due to its underwriting discipline). Therefore, one very rough way to estimate insurance unit earnings potential is to consider a low cost of float (say 2%) and a return of $137 Bln excess cash (which will eventually get invested) of at least 9%. this spread, of 7% on $137 Bln would yield pre-tax earnings of $9.6 Bln. We can finally use another P/E multiple, say, 8x pretax profit, to arrive at an insurance unit value of $77 Bln.

This is bucket number three. The insurance unit value added on top of buckets one and two should be around $77 Bln. As a way to check this valuation makes sense, two competitors, Everest Re (RE) and Progressive (PGR) have enterprise values of 1.0x and 1.3x written premiums, respectively. The first is a reinsurer and the second an insurer, and Berkshire is both.

The $77 Bln valuation divided by $61 Bln premiums written by Berkshire in 2019 results in a multiple of 1.26x, which is within the range of these two comparables; and an argument can be made that BRK should command a premium due to its underwriting and investing track record.

Conclusion

Berkshire appears undervalued at its $430 Bln market cap. We can get to this value by "ignoring" insurance segment valuation. The insurance unit is difficult to value, but using rough metrics like premium/EV ratios may give us a hint. We can use the value of the insurance unit as the proxy for current margin of safety on Berkshire. With this method, Berkshire appears to be some 15% undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.