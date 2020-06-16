Still Moving In The Right Direction (Technically Speaking For 6/16)

Retail sales rebounded strongly (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for May 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $485.5 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, but 6.1 percent (± 0.7 percent) below May 2019. Total sales for the March 2020 through May 2020 period were down 10.5 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The March 2020 to April 2020 percent change was revised from down 16.4 percent (± 0.5 percent) to down 14.7 percent (± 0.2 percent)

The charts from the FRED system place the data into context: Sales made-up about half of the ground lost during the last few months. Auto sales rebounded strongly. This is a positive development; since most cars are financed, this shows a high degree of confidence in the future. Home furnishing sales also rebounded decently.

The Bank of Japan maintained its negative interest rate policy and "yield curve control" program in which it buys 10-year government bonds in sufficient quantity to keep rates at or near 0%. It also included this assessment of the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

Japan's economy has been in an extremely severe situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at home and abroad. Overseas economies have been depressed significantly, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this situation, exports and industrial production have declined substantially. Corporate profits and business sentiment have deteriorated, and the deceleration in the pace of increase in business fixed investment has become evident. With the continuing impact of COVID-19, the employment and income situation has shown some weakness, and private consumption has decreased significantly, mainly in services such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations. Housing investment has declined moderately. Meanwhile, public investment has increased moderately.

Like other central banks, the BOJ is eschewing its traditionally neutral word choice for more severe adjectives such as "substantially" and "significantly." This is an important development, indicating the unprecedented nature of the pandemic economy.

Industrial metal prices are rising: The DBB industrial metals ETF declined from an absolute high of 15.46 in January to 11.91 in mid-March. Since then, prices have been edging higher; they are now up about 12% since the March low. The Reserve Bank of Australia offers these explanations (from the bank's latest minutes):

In contrast, prices for iron ore had increased over the prior month, reflecting expectations of increased infrastructure spending in China and elsewhere. Members noted that the increase in iron ore prices had also been driven by supply constraints in Brazil.

There is probably also a bit of hope that the recovery will start sooner rather than later. If so, this would be a standard, pre-recovery move.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

The market obviously liked the latest retail sales numbers. As has been the pattern for the last few weeks, smaller-cap indexes led the markets higher, although this time around the DOW also made an appearance in the top three. Larger caps were also higher, although to a lesser extent. On the plus side for the bulls, the Treasury market started to sell off again. All sectors were higher. There isn't a solid aggressive/defensive pattern to the above data. Energy returned to its position as a market leader. Healthcare rose, probably on the news that an inexpensive steroid has positive effects on ICU COVID patients. Tech and consumer discretionary rounded out the top slots.

There's been a lot of noise in the markets over the last few weeks. To get a better idea about the underlying trends, let's take a look at charts that only use exponential moving averages, which give more weight to recent prices.

Let's start with the long end of the Treasury market: The longer-term trend is still higher. However, the shorter EMAs have been trending lower since the beginning of May. They are now below the 50-day EMA, which will pull that average lower. This chart is short-term bearish, long-term bullish. The IEF is more bullish. While the long-term trend is still higher, the shorter EMAs are trending sideways with the shorter still above the longer. This ETF has had a difficult time rallying beyond current levels. But this chart indicates that a move lower would be difficult. This is short-term neutral, long-term bullish.

Next, let's take a look at the SPY. This is as nearly a bullish chart as you can get. The shorter EMAs are rising and the shorter EMAs are above the longer-term EMAs. This is short and long-term bullish. This is less bullish. One short-term EMA just crossed over the 200-day EMA while the 200-day EMA just turned up. However, the shorter EMAs are all trending higher. The is short-term bullish, longer-term neutral to bullish.

The overall tenor of the equity markets is positive. Shorter-term EMAs are moving higher and longer-term EMAs are turning up. The main issue remains the Treasury market. The long end of the curve is moving in the right direction. But there's still a strong, long-term bullish tone. The belly of the curve isn't showing any signs of moving meaningfully lower anytime soon. So long as that's the case, it's hard to make a solid, long-term bullish argument for the equity markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.