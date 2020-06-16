Introduction

It must have become perhaps banal, a preferred stock issued by a bank. Since the beginning of May, when the fixed-income initial offerings resumed after a two-month pause, a total of 11 preferred stocks are issued, 8 of which by a bank. The three exceptions are made by a life insurer (Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)), a credit services company (Farmer Mar), and an investment brokerage (Stifel Financial). Still, we have nothing left but to present the newest Preferred Stock IPO issued by United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI).

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by United Community Banks, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

United Community Banks, Inc. 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series I (UCBIO) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.875%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/15/2025. UCBIO is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.33. This translates into a 7.60% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.50%.

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

United Community Banks, Inc, a $13.1 billion asset bank holding company, operates 149 banking offices located throughout north Georgia, metro Atlanta, coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, east Tennessee and South Carolina, all branded as United Community Bank. Formed in 1950 as Union County Bank, we have operated on the philosophy of providing exceptional banking service while caring deeply for the communities we serve. This philosophy has fueled our growth from a $40 million bank a little more than three decades ago. Our success comes from our strong, talented and experienced management team, as well as the dynamic growth markets we serve. Our local bank presidents have an average of 20 years in community banking experience, 90% of which has been in their local markets. The markets we serve represent some of the top growth areas in the U.S. in terms of population and income. We are proud of this success, but even more proud of the tradition upon which our company was built - treating customers the way we want to be treated. We are committed to helping individuals, families, schools, businesses and communities grow strong and prosperous.

Source: Company's website | Investor Relations

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, UCBI:

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by UCBI has increased for the last several years, from $0.11 in 2014 to $0.68 in 2019. With a market price of $20.76, the current yield of UCBI is at 3.28%. As an absolute value, this means $53.24M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series I preferred stock are $6.88M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.65B, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) can be defined as a mid-sized 'Regional Bank' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of United Community Banks' capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, UCBI had a total debt of $210M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, UCBIO is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of UCBI but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,650/(210 + 100) = 5.32 . The company is very lightly leveraged which from a preferred stockholder point of view is excellent. Moreover, the company is paying 8x times more dividends for its common stock, than it needs to pay for its preferred stock, which takes higher place in the capital structure.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,650/(210 + 100) = . The company is very lightly leveraged which from a preferred stockholder point of view is excellent. Moreover, the company is paying 8x times more dividends for its common stock, than it needs to pay for its preferred stock, which takes higher place in the capital structure. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 172.04/(13.12 + 6.88) = 8.60, which simply has no need for comment. In addition, we can also see historically how the company performs with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all other fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a southeast bank. Except for UCBIO, there are a total of 9 issues in the sector, one of which is still trading on the Grey market. FHN-E hasn't opened trading on the Exchange and currently, it can be found under the temporary ticker symbol FHNCL. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Four of the issues are trading above their par value, meaning their Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Yield-to-Call while the other preferred stocks sit below their PAR, having their YTW equal to their Current Yield. Therefore, the next bubble chart will present the stocks by their Current yield.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Also, the issues must be rated from the Standard & Poor's. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Like in the sector, the issues are equally distributed between those that trade above their par value and such that trade below PAR. This also makes a difference in regards to their Yield-to-Worst. Those issues that are trading below $25 have their YTW equal to their Current yield (available below). The preferred stocks that have their last price above $25 also have their YTW equal to their Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

The Company may, at its option and subject to any required regulatory approval, redeem the shares of the Preferred Stock ('I') in whole or in part, from time to time, on any date after September 15, 2025, or ('II') in whole but not in part, at any time within 90 days following a "Regulatory Capital Event," as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement dated June 3, 2020, in each case at a cash redemption price equal to $25,000 per share of Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any accrued and unpaid dividends, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends to but excluding the redemption date. Holders of Depositary Shares will not have the right to require the redemption or repurchase of the Depositary Shares.

Source: FWP Filing by United Community Banks, Inc.

Use Of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Depository Shares for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, funding the Company's capital expenditures, operating expenses and working capital needs; implementing growth strategies, including opportunistic strategic acquisitions and the payment of the cash consideration in connection with the Company's pending acquisition of Three Shores Bancorporation, Inc., and the repayment of outstanding indebtedness of the Company or United Community Bank.

Source: FWP Filing by United Community Banks, Inc.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, UCBIO is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100M, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

United Community Banks, Inc. is very slightly leveraged with its total of $210M of debt and $100M of the newly issued preferred stock, while its market capitalization is $1.65B. Furthermore, it has no problem with servicing this debt. Thus, the credit risk for the preferred stockholders is very limited. The newly issued UCBIO is currently the only outstanding preferred stock of the company, it is trading 2.6% below its PAR, and has a Yield-to-Worst of 7.06%. When compared to all other fixed-rate preferred stocks, issued by a southeast bank, UCBIO is the highest-yielding security, followed by PNFPP, and BXS-A. Generally, on a comparative basis, UCBIO would be a decent addition to one's portfolio as long as there is no serious concussion in the common stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.