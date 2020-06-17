iRobot (IRBT) is expected to perform discouragingly, at least in the first half of 2020. Still, the new normality will become the critical catalyst to push the company higher, and it will be performing exceptionally in the following years.

Self-isolation has made evident the many advantages of Roombas and Bravas. As the Coronavirus continues to affect many countries, it will continue to show the benefits of the product iRobot produces. The company is still at a lower price than it was a year ago, and it is in better shape than ever, at a reasonable price and with the new normality in its favor.

Self-isolation and iRobot

There are many advantages to owning an automatic vacuum cleaner. However, the one obstacle that iRobot faces is the price of its products. While a Roomba could be the most convenient solution for vacuuming your home, there are other cheaper solutions like hiring someone or doing it yourself.

People who hire someone to do the chores realized that by introducing someone to their home, they are risking both parties to contract COVID. This added risk is pushing people to do the tasks themselves and try to automate as many activities as possible. Thus, many who, in the past, considered the automatic vacuum an unnecessary item might change their mind.

Self-isolation also increases the need to clean the house as people stay longer indoors, creating more dust and movement in the home, and as people pass more time in the house, they are more likely to notice dirt and dust.

While Coronavirus won’t last longer than 2020(hopefully), iRobot is likely to have a significant boost in sales in the short term from countries where there is a considerable risk of Coronavirus. In the long term, as measures like work from home become more common in the new normality, the trend could impact beyond this year and increase the growth of the company significantly.

Valuation

For the past five years, revenue growth has oscillated from 7.1% and 33.8%, and the trend has been growing. The estimate considers an average revenue growth of 9.4% compared to the past average of 18.8%. Gross margin has ranged from 44.5% to 50.7%. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 46.3% compared to the past average of 47.9%. R&D has been steady at around 12% as a percentage of revenue, and the model keeps this assumption for all scenarios. A similar approach holds for G&A as a percentage of revenue, where the model estimates to be held around 25% as a percentage of revenue. An argument could be made that, as the company grows, G&A will represent less than 25% of the revenue, however, to keep the forecast slightly on the pessimistic side, G&A is considered to be constant at 25% of the revenue.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for iRobot in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch’s ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 63% and, at best, undervalued by 20%. So the stock is likely a tad overvalued with a broad range of revenue and earnings estimates for the current year.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that iRobot will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 10.3%.

This number could increase the high and medium scenarios significantly as iRobot could be in a position to issue dividends. While it might not be the plan for the company to issue dividends in the near future, in a few years, the company could be in good enough shape to consider this route.

Conclusions

The core business of iRobot is solid; it is an excellent company with no long term debt, sturdy financials, and an upward trend that will continue to push it higher. Those who read my past article on iRobot (Time to be Greedy) know that iRobot has taken important steps towards reducing the risk and exposure if the trade war resurfaces, and the stock is 65% higher than it was at that point. Still, the best is yet to come for the company.

While the additional growth caused by the quarantine is likely to last only throughout 2020, the fantastic financials and products that the company has are enough to invest in it.

For current holders, it will be wise to keep your shares as there is still plenty of upside potential, and the company is trading around its fair value. For newcomers to the stock, it might still be time to take the stock at a reasonable price. Next quarter results will give us a glance at how Europe reacted to the pandemic, and it will show if the trend of purchasing automatic vacuums holds true. If it does 2020 will be a great year for the company despite the current outlook.

