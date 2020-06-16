When you think of premium technology products, Apple (AAPL) is likely the company that comes to mind. Management drives to deliver the best user experience, with Apple devices being priced at the upper end of their market segments. As a result, the company usually ends up with limited market share, but the coronavirus pandemic might provide a chance to change the ongoing narrative.

With Apple's newest flagship iPhones starting at $699 and higher, the company's market share remains in the low to mid teens. As IDC detailed below, Apple's share rose a bit in the first calendar quarter of this year thanks to the worldwide market contracting, but 13.3% still is less than 1 in every 7 units. In the near term, the company's share will likely improve thanks to the new iPhone SE that's priced at $399, which should do well in many emerging markets and with consumers looking to enter the Apple ecosystem at a more affordable price point.

(Source: IDC report, seen here)

As everyone knows, Apple is just more than iPhones. With the coronavirus forcing many to work from home and students to learn remotely, the company does have an opportunity here. This year would be the perfect time to launch more affordable tablets and computers (including laptops). I'm not suggesting Apple scrape the bottom of the barrel with a $99 tablet or $399 laptop, but there are plenty of ways to work this situation.

For instance, take a look at the entry-level iPad. Apple launched a new version (7th generation) in September 2019, but it wasn't a dramatic improvement over the prior model. When this device was launched, the 6th generation was discontinued. Apple is expected to launch a new version this year, but why not keep around the older model and give it a price cut to say $199 or even $249. At the same time, the "8th generation" that likely gets some meaningful improvements could start for $349 or even $369, which would be more than the $329 starting price of the 7th edition. That might help to recoup some of the lost margin from the much cheaper model.

The current Mac entry-level device is the Air (Retina) edition, which starts at $999. There is no doubt in my mind that Apple could deliver a decent laptop that starts at $799, aimed at the education market. I would also suggest that the company go a step further and increase the interest-free payment plan to either 18 or 24 months. Reducing the monthly payment by 50% might be the incentive some consumers need to make this kind of purchase. According to IDC, Apple's PC share was under 6% in Q1 2020, putting it in fifth place of the major manufacturers. There is certainly the opportunity here to sell millions of more units each year.

Again, I'm not suggesting Apple go all in for a market share war. What I am suggesting is that certain devices get a more "mid-tier" approach that opens up the company to a new basket of consumers. In the long run, selling more devices will enable more service revenue, which already is running at a more than $50 billion annual pace as seen below. Getting this segment to $20 billion in quarterly revenue over the next few years will help to provide a more stable yearly revenue pattern.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

For investors, one key may be how quickly the company can return to growth. As I mentioned in a previous Apple article, the street currently thinks the company can see its top line grow again in the December 2020 period. That likely depends on the timing of this year's iPhone launch, but it also depends on what else is launched. Do we see a new version of the HomePod come and is this the year when Apple launches its Airtags? Even something as simple as giving iPhones Apple Pencil compatibility could drive hundreds of millions in revenue that can turn an overall revenue decline into an increase.

Apple shares approached their all-time high on Tuesday after Citi gave the stock a street high $400 price target. The iPhone is certainly a big part of this, but Apple's strong growth and wearables help too. Additionally, the analyst cited the strong capital return plan, where Apple is returning roughly $20 billion a quarter to investors thanks to its tremendous profitability and cash flow. I think we could see that $400 level next year if the 5G iPhone cycle comes as expected, or perhaps sooner if we get more global stimulus that pushes US markets back to all-time highs.

In the end, I believe this year is the perfect opportunity for Apple to look at potential market share gains. We already saw the $399 iPhone SE, so why not provide some more affordable iPads and Macs as well? The company can do this by either launching new models with drummed down specs or perhaps keeping older generations of devices around longer at lower prices. In the end, investors are certainly expecting good things from Apple, as the stock is above $350 again on Tuesday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.