While we may see lower from here, this is still a bull market, and I expect new highs by this time next year.

Thesis summary

Analysts have been wrongly bearish for the last few months as the market rallied. Once we got above 3000 points in the SPX, people seemed to finally be convinced that the bottom was in. Low and behold, the market has now turned again and is pointing us below 3000. While we will probably see lower from here, we are going to rally over the next few years thanks to the Fed, irrational exuberance, and technology.

Nothing has changed

For months now, analysts and market "experts" have been calling for further downside. However, the market had its own plans delivering the 50 best days in its history. After hitting 3200 the market began to revert and the analysts who had just confirmed that the bottom was in quickly changed tune, asserting that they had been right all along, and the worst is yet to come.

So, where do we go from here? Does the market revisit the March lows? Does it take them out? Or do we consolidate and keep moving up? My vote is for the latter, but anything could change if we face a "second" wave and further lockdowns.

First off, let's put things into perspective:

In the chart above, we can see the overall performance of the market, as measured by the ES futures, over the last 6 months. From the peak to the bottom, this index fell around 35%. That's over a third of its value. Let that sink in for a minute.

Of course, the market moves as much on events as it does on expectations. The simple explanation for this rapid fall was that people were expecting huge losses to come from the coronavirus imposed lockdowns. But what was the actual result of the coronavirus? In the U.S., most states did not lockdown until April. Writing this at the beginning of June, one would think that coronavirus effects are well behind us. Countries and businesses are opening up, albeit cautiously.

So, what has been the actual effect of the coronavirus? A weaker than a regular quarter, maybe a quarter and a half, and to counterbalance that, another round of unprecedented stimulus coming from the Fed.

The result? An also unprecedented market rally. This rally has been the result of overcompensating for an event that was overestimated. Moving forward, we can expect better earnings, more stimulus, fiscal and monetary, and new highs in the S&P 500.

The Fed's hands are tied

I have spoken about my thoughts on the Fed and current outlook before, but let me make one thing clear. The Fed's hands are tied. As was made evident in the last Fed minutes, it is clear that the stimulus will continue, and rates will remain unchanged. On top of that, we can expect fiscal policy to also become an even more used "tool" in the next few years. The Federal Reserve is not going to do anything to jeopardize the market, and there is only one real thing that will change this; inflation.

The only scenario in which we may see rates go back up is if inflation starts to pick up, which I believe is a very possible outcome in the next 3-5 years. Believe it or not, the Federal Reserve's mandate is not to prop up markets, although they could have fooled me. The Fed and other Central Banks are supposed to manage inflation, with the target for inflation being around 2% per annum. Right now, "inflation" in the traditional sense has not materialized. There has certainly been inflation in the stock market and valuations of companies, but the money is not trickling down, and "main street" is not going out and getting more loans/spending more money as the Keynesian-minded politicians would like.

The main point is that there are two dimensions of money. One is quantity, which the Fed can control, but the other is velocity, which they can't. Velocity is the rate at which money moves through the economy, which it hasn't been doing. When the day does come through, it will be like opening a faucet, and suddenly, all those bank reserves will flood the economy and spike up inflation.

What we are seeing is not much different from what we observed in 2000-2008. Fed lowers interest rates to help out the market. Lower rates eventually make people spend and indebt themselves more. Eventually, Fed is forced to raise rates, and suddenly, the bubble pops. Back then, it was a very obvious bubble caused by the shenanigans of the housing market. Now, the Fed actively buys mortgage-backed securities. In this crisis, we saw the weakness in the repo and corporate debt markets. Who knows what will come next?

Don't fight the FAANGs

But don't worry, as I said above, this won't happen for another few years. In the meantime, we will see the market make new highs, helped by the Fed, the government, and of course, our friendly neighborhood FAANGs. The disparity between these corporations and the rest of the market has become even more evident since the last crash. These companies have been pulling the market up with them, which has become easier now that they represent an even bigger part of it. Business is getting concentrated at the top, similar perhaps to what is happening to wealth. While we can discuss the reasons and ethical implications of this, and I'm sure many of you will in the comments section, I think it is hard to deny this is an established trend.

Furthermore, business is becoming concentrated in the technology sector. This is common sense and not something we should fight. We are at an inflection point in terms of how technology affects our lives. These are very cool and interesting times, and this is where the excitement and growth are coming from. Whether it be AI, autonomous driving, 5G, the IoT, or renewable energies this is where the money is being invested. Technology is not only changing the way we do things, but it is also changing who and what we are. For this reason, I expect the big winners over the next few years to be the big tech companies. Some small tech companies will also win, of course, but to them, that means being bought out by one of the big boys.

Takeaway

The bottom line is that I still see some great years ahead of us in equities, after which, we may see some dark days which could even put into question the U.S's role as the global economic leader and reserve currency. But don't miss out. The Fed is here to help us, and the market is ripe with investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.