Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is facing a grim future. The company's earnings will plunge in the coming quarters due to the weakness in oil prices and the large drop in production. The shale oil producer will also likely continue burning cash, although its cash flow burn rate may decline due to the significant decrease in capital expenditure. Centennial will likely draw additional funds from its revolving credit facility to finance its cash flow deficit, which will push its leverage higher.

Centennial Resource Development, like other shale oil producers, has been hit hard by the plunge in oil prices from more than $60 a barrel at the start of this year to $36 at the time of this writing. Oil prices have not only been weak but also highly volatile this year, which has also fueled volatility in shares of shale oil drillers. But few have swung as wildly as Centennial. The shares of the Permian Basin-focused oil producer plunged by more than 90% in the first quarter from $5 to less than $0.50, surged by more than 200% in the subsequent weeks, then dropped by 30% in the past few days. On a year-to-date basis, Centennial Resource Development stock has fallen by more than 70%, underperforming its peers, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), whose shares tumbled by 39% in the same period.

In my view, Centennial, which benefits from having a high-quality asset base and a great management team that includes some of the industry's biggest names, has delivered solid operational performances since its IPO in mid-2016. Centennial was formed and led by Mark Papa, a pioneer in the U.S. shale oil revolution, who retired earlier this year. The company owns large contiguous acreage in the core parts of the Southern and Northern Delaware Basins, which are located within the larger Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico and are widely regarded as one of the lowest-cost shale oil plays. Since its birth, Centennial has been rapidly growing oil production while making its operations more efficient and reducing well costs. Last year, for instance, it grew oil production by 23%. It drilled more wells and produced more oil than initially planned while reducing well costs and staying within the capital budget.

Like most young exploration and production companies, however, Centennial had a relatively high cost structure and burned cash flows. But I thought the company would continue growing oil output, albeit at a modest pace while improving operational efficiencies and reducing well costs. This would have enabled Centennial to bring its cost structure down to a point where it can generate decent returns and free cash flows even at low oil prices of around $50 a barrel. But the plunge in prices to $30 a barrel range has pretty much thrown this thesis out the window, at least for the near term.

For 2019, Centennial reported an adjusted operating profit (EBITDAX) of $604 million and faced a cash flow deficit (or negative free cash flows) of $350 million while realizing crude oil prices of $52 per barrel. For Q1-2020, the company reported a 20% drop in operating profit on a year-over-year basis to $113.5 million following a 6% decline in realized price for crude oil to $45 per barrel. The company generated $94.4 million of cash flow from operations but spent $175.4 million as capital expenditures, which led to a cash flow deficit of $81 million ($94.4 million - $175.4 million). Centennial's earnings and cash flow from operations will likely drop further in the future due to the weakness in oil prices which could end up averaging below $30 per barrel in Q2-2020, well below the company's Q1-2020 realization.

I also expect Centennial's production to decline sharply in the coming quarters as it cuts spending, suspends drilling activity, and curtails output in response to the oil price crash. Centennial has announced some of the most aggressive cuts among oil producers. The company has slashed this year's capital budget by roughly 60% from its original estimate to the range of $240 million to $290 million. The company brought its rig count from five to zero units and suspended all near-term drilling and completion activity. It expects to reduce output by up to 40% in May and will make future curtailment decisions on a monthly basis. Investors should, therefore, expect a double-digit drop in production for the second quarter. If, for instance, the company reports a 10% drop in production for April when it started removing rigs, 30% for May, and 20% for June (assuming the company brings some of the curtailed production back online), then this will average out as a 20% drop in output for the full quarter on a sequential basis.

The silver lining here, however, is that Centennial's capital expenditures will also fall considerably in the coming quarters. This should help the company in minimizing its cash flow deficit. The company has already spent 65% of this year's capital budget in the first quarter. I expect Centennial to spend an average of just $90 million per quarter through the end of the year as capital expenditures, depicting a major drop of almost 50% from Q1-2020. I think this large decline is likely driven by the removal of all operated rigs and a drop in drilling costs. Barring any dramatic improvement in oil prices to $50s a barrel, I don't expect Centennial to scale back drilling activity and increase capital investment to the pre-crisis level in 2020. With oil near mid-$30 a barrel, Centennial will likely continue to focus on minimizing the cash flow burn rate.

Note that Centennial has hedged a large chunk of its oil production for the second and third quarters, but I don't think they can give any meaningful boost to the company's cash flows. Centennial typically doesn't hedge its oil production, but earlier this year, after oil prices crashed, the management scrambled to build hedge positions to protect the future cash flows. By the end of Q2-2020, the company had covered 31,341 bpd of Q2-2020 volumes using fixed price swaps at a weighted average price of $26.14 per barrel, 25,000 bpd for Q3-2020 at $26.83, and 2,000 bpd for Q4-2020 at $36.36.

In my view, the company's hedges will provide some downside protection, particularly in the second quarter. But these hedges, with a weighted average price of under $27 per barrel, likely won't give a major boost to the company's cash flows. On the contrary, any potential gain from hedges received in the second quarter might get offset by losses in the third quarter. That's because if oil holds its ground at mid-$30s a barrel or moves higher in Q3-2020, Centennial might have to sell a large chunk of oil production at a discount due to the fixed price swaps at $26.83 per barrel.

For these reasons, I think Centennial will continue burning cash in the coming quarters. A cash flow deficit might not be problematic for a company that holds significant cash reserves, but Centennial doesn't have a lot of cash on its books. The company ended the first quarter with just $3.8 million of cash. Centennial would have received a major cash injection in 2020 from the $225 million sale of water infrastructure assets, which included an upfront cash payment of $150 million, that would have helped fund a cash flow deficit. But that deal has now fallen through as the buyer chose not to close the transaction by the deadline. Now, Centennial might only receive the $10 million purchase price deposit. Without any support from cash reserves or asset sales, I expect Centennial to borrow funds from its revolving credit facility to finance the cash flow deficit.

Centennial had already borrowed $235 million from a total of $700 million available under the revolving credit facility until the end of Q1-2020. The company will likely draw additional funds from the revolver in the future, which will push its leverage higher and its liquidity lower. Centennial carried fairly low levels of debt at the end of the first quarter, marked by a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 42%. But its financial health will likely deteriorate in the coming quarters.

Virtually, all shale oil producers will struggle in the downturn, but there are companies like Devon Energy (DVN) that benefit from having a solid hedge book, with a majority of future oil output covered at a premium price. Such companies will likely receive a boost from hedges which will enable them to live within cash flows. Moreover, companies like Devon Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) also have significant cash reserves and don't rely on debt to fund a potential cash flow deficit. Some low-cost operators, like Parsley Energy (PE), expect to deliver free cash flows this year. Centennial, however, can't do that.

As indicated earlier, Centennial stock has performed poorly this year. I think the company's shares will likely remain subdued as its production declines, while it burns cash flows, and its financial health deteriorates. Its shares might continue to underperform against the high-quality oil producers who will likely deliver superior performance. The stock is also not trading at a big discount against peers, currently priced 8x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, slightly below sector median of 8.21x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In my view, there's no compelling reason to buy this stock. Investors should stay on the sidelines.

