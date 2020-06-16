Tilray, Inc.'s (TLRY) Management Presents at Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference 2020 - Transcript

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference June 16, 2020 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Kennedy - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Kruteck - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Rupesh Parikh

…Emerge as one of the winners in this space longer term. In our opinion the company has one of the strongest management teams in the industry. We believe the company has taken the most aggressive actions in driving towards the positive EBITDA target by Q4 this year.

The format of today's session will be fireside chat. I'll start off with some questions I have prepared and if time allows we'll open it up to the audience for Q&A [indiscernible]. So let's get started.

So Brendan, taking a step back, starting out with a few bigger picture questions, so first, as you look at the global cannabis backdrop, where do you see right now as the most attractive opportunities in both the short and intermediate term and how is Tilray prioritizing investments to capitalize on these opportunities?

Brendan Kennedy

Thanks Rupesh, thanks for having us today. You know, when I look at the industry, I've been in the cannabis industry for about 10 years, started in May of 2010, and when I look at the opportunity in front of us, I see a $150 billion to $200 billion industry. I see inevitable global growth. And while I've been doing this for 10 years I tell our employees, I tell our investors everyday this is day one in this industry. We're just starting.

All this excitement is really about two countries in the world, two out of 196 as we go as cannabis for adult use and about 41 to 42 countries that we have for medical, and so we're early in this industry and so I can't think of another inevitable global growth industry like this one over the next 10 years. And so I think that over the next decade the industry will grow significantly in country after country around the world and I think ultimately it probably looks something similar to the global beer industry where two or three or four companies control 60% to 75% of market share over the next decade.

The short-term opportunities that really intrigue us are the ability to learn from adult use in Canada and part of those in other federally legal countries around the world and then the ability to learn from the Canadian medical rollout and take those lessons and apply them to places like Australia and Europe.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great, and then Brendan, any new thoughts on the potential for U.S. legalization?

Brendan Kennedy

I've always thought that cannabis legalization was inevitable. I didn't know where and I didn’t know when it was going to happen. I think that frankly, while I've been doing this a decade, I've been surprised that how far and fast we've moved, 94%, 9 out of 10 Americans believe that medical cannabis should be legalized. You can't get 9 out of 10 Americans to agree on anything, but they agree on that. 65% of Americans agree that medical cannabis should be legalized and prescribed by a physician and it's a nonpartisan issue. The majority of Republicans now support adult use legalization.

I think that we're at an interesting time where we we're seeing the really convergence of three things, two of which were unpredictable and the third looks as very predictable. The three things are COVID, where cannabis has been classified as an essential business in medical markets around the world, medical markets in Canada, adult use markets in Canada and then in the individual U.S. states which was pretty surprising. And so I think COVID has in fact accelerated the likelihood of cannabis legalization in the U.S.

I think that the momentum behind visual [ph] quality and likewise [ph] matter movement will accelerate cannabis legalization in that groups like the Drug Policy Alliance and [indiscernible] describes cannabis prohibition as a program that disproportionately harms African-Americans who are disproportionately arrested, charged, incarcerated for cannabis possession and distribution. And in fact I think that will accelerate cannabis legalization. And finally, the election in November, I think this is a first federal presidential election where both candidates from both parties are going to have to have a fairly clear stance on adult use and medical cannabis legalization.

And so, if I had to predict and I have been saying this for two years, if I had to predict a day, if I was saying that over under line in Vegas, I would say November 2021 is more likely to have some resolution of the federal-state conflict in the U.S. by then. That was a really long answer Rupesh, I promise to be shorter on the next one.

Rupesh Parikh

I mean that's pretty bullish that answer so, that's great to hear, way to seize that. And then, if we look at the current backdrops are clearly challenged at the present with coronavirus. What type of impacts are you seeing on your business in both Europe and Canada? And just curious what really you've been seeing in the market when COVID hit to more recent industry data, so just want to get a sense of I guess where we are with some of the industry data out there?

Brendan Kennedy

Yes, first we have seen no material changes to our supply chain or ability to serve patients and consumers around the world. We had some short-term concerns around specific products that inputs that we needed, but those have been resolved. We saw obviously some pantry loading by patients and consumers in Canada between February and March where online orders via the Ontario Cannabis Store the OCS went from about 62,000 a month to I think 114,000 a month. So we saw some change in behavior.

We were surprised that Q1 in the midst of all of this was our best quarter ever. We knew it was going to be a good quarter, but surprised that the positive impact of some of that pantry loading. We think that every quarter for the rest of this year will be our best quarter ever and so we're seeing growth not only in Canada, but in Europe where there is a bit more of a lack of supply than we were expecting.

We've seen a couple of competitors pull out of Europe in terms of closing facilities. We've also seen one of our competitors in Europe not able to export out of the Netherlands and so that has led to a lack of supply which is an opportunity we're trying to maximize not only by exporting from Canada but from our facility which is now online in Portugal.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, okay, great. And then switching gears to a few of your geographical areas of focus. So I guess staying on Europe, so a few weeks ago Tilray completed the GMP certification at EU Campus, any sense of how to size the addressable market opportunity in Europe? And from a Tilray perspective remind us the main countries of focus in Europe?

Brendan Kennedy

Yes, the medical cannabis market is growing. We think that Europe is one of our, - is one of our largest opportunities and Germany is our largest opportunity outside of North America. I think the most recent estimate on market size in Europe ProVision Partners put together their industry research, they put together, they sized the market at US$20 billion US$25 billion in 2024. And so our focus is on our innovation and global export hub in Portugal, which gives us the ability to export GMP certified product within the EU. And then we have our EMEA [ph] offices in Düsseldorf Germany.

The two most attractive markets today in Europe are Germany which is growing rapidly and UK which is behaving a little bit differently, followed by France, Italy and Spain. And I would describe France really as the next most important market and we will see that market open up really toward the end of the second half of this year and so that's one that we're paying really close attention to and it's an important part of our strategic plan for 2020.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. And then with full GMP certification, how do you see growth ramping from here?

Brendan Kennedy

Yes, we're seeing growth in demand around the world. I mentioned earlier that there are roughly 41 countries in the world that legalized medical cannabis. I think that that market size in terms of number of countries doubles over the course of the next two to three years. And we're seeing additional countries look at regulating medical cannabis. And so, as demand increases around the world, we're ready to serve those partners and patients within the EU and other countries from our facility in Portugal.

And last quarter in Q1, our international medical cannabis revenue surpassed our Canadian medical revenue. And we'll never see our Canadian medical revenue larger than our international medical revenue again as we as we see our sales and distribution opportunities grow in the EU and Latin America and in places like Australia and New Zealand.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, and then, as you look at your European business, how do you see the longer term margin profile of this business versus maybe some of your other markets?

Brendan Kennedy

Yes, it's really different from Canada. If you think about Canadian medical cannabis, the Canadian medical cannabis is the only – as far as I know it's the only product prescribed by a doctor in Canada that's taxed. No other medicine in Canada is taxed. Canadian medical cannabis is taxed. In Europe, we see the margin profile as being favorable due to a higher average selling price for international medical cannabis is primarily driven by a combination of factors.

So insurance reimbursement again, almost no insurance companies cover medical cannabis in Canada that’s about 90% of the product we sell in Germany is covered by insurance companies. There's a lack of quality legal supply, our quality legal supply in Germany. And so there's much more demand than supply and we see a favorable skew towards higher margin form factors such as extracts in Germany.

And so all those things lead to better margins and we also think significant barriers to entry in the European market. We've seen a number of companies struggle to get products to market. In Germany, we've seen a number of companies, launch products and then had to pull out the market for various reasons. And so, we think – the ability certainly over the short to mid-term to sustain material higher, materially higher average selling prices for international medical cannabis.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay great, before we move on to Canada, would you, I guess as you look at all your geographies, is Europe, I guess which one are you most enthusiastic about – I guess short-term and longer term, is it Europe that you guys are most excited about?

Brendan Kennedy

I would say Europe mostly because it's the most knowable. I know that this is a global growth opportunity over the next 10 years, right. I don't know of another global growth opportunity in any other industry that is knowable as this one. And so I can predict, I think we'll go from 40 to 80 countries. I could pretty accurately predict the next 40 countries to legalize medical cannabis. They'll always be some surprises, but like in the last three months I was surprised by how quickly Lebanon moved to – from prohibition to utilizing medical cannabis. But I can pretty accurately predict the next 40 countries. I am not trying to predict the order in which the countries will legalize, but at the top of my list are 14 countries in Europe that haven’t legalized. And so, Europe is the most knowable global opportunity it’s really hard to predict and at all use.

We’ve got [indiscernible] Canada and it looks like based on some of the polling that I have been paying really close attention to in New Zealand. And New Zealand will legalize cannabis for adult-use here in September, but then it's really hard to predict, the next 10 adult-use countries. And so, I've been most excited about Europe, I'm not sure I'd say that, but it is the most clear opportunity that I see.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, so now on to Canada. So clearly the market there remains quite challenged, a few areas here I was hoping to touch on. So first, how does your team see the longer term development and potential of the Canadian market and what do you believe are the key factors needed to drive a healthier and more profitable backdrop for leading players?

Brendan Kennedy

I think that Canada, Canada's rollout presented some challenges for companies in the industry. I think we're on our fourth, I guess third retail rollout in Ontario. And so, we saw really different strategies across provinces. The initial rollout of essentially digestible extracts and flower prevented companies that first year in producing additional form factors, which limited migration from the illicit market to the legal market.

I think that with the introduction of 2.0 products, it levels the playing field between the illicit market and the legal market. The biggest opportunity over the next two to three years in Canada is really a combination of things. I think we'll see the number of companies decrease and people will keep talking about how we're entering a phase of consolidation in Canada. And I think that's true, but I also think we're entering a phase of dissolution, where I think it's been about a dozen companies that have failed in Canada and I expect two dozen more.

And so, I think that you'll see clear winners emerge in Canada. I also think that the companies that win will see significant revenue growth from consumers migrating from the illicit market to the legal market. And really today, only about 20% of consumers have migrated to the legal market. And so, there's an upside of 4 or 5x as more consumers convert from the illicit market to the legal one and part of the slowness is due to a lack of retail locations for consumers to buy these products.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay and then as you look at Cannabis 1.0, how do you feel about your product supply and your positioning at this juncture – oh sorry with Cannabis 1.0 how do you feel about your product supply and your positioning at this juncture?

Brendan Kennedy

Yes, we thought there was going to be – with Cannabis 1.0 we went from much more of an asset like model. We thought early on we would be able to buy more supply from wholesale supplied from other licensed producers and a lot of it, a year ago or two years ago a lot of the LPs were talking about funding capacity and how much supply they would bring on the line. And it turned out a year ago there wasn't much that we could buy.

And so, I would have structured and I would have found more supply either internally or on the market. And so, I think that we are approaching an equilibrium in terms of the flower supply, certainly on the low to mid potency. And to the spectrum there's still a lack of supply in terms of high potency product which is roughly 65% of what we produce is above 19% and so we would like to be able to buy more supply of that type of product. I think the biggest surprise has been the fact that the market is still lagging in terms of retail distribution across Canada.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay and then shifting to Cannabis 2.0, how is that progressed versus your expectations and any sense how your portfolio shifts towards Cannabis 2.0 in coming months?

Brendan Kennedy

Yes and we have 2.0 products in nine provinces where authorization allows and so we're playing in the top categories, edibles, vapes, beverages with brands that we brought to life. We're committed to expanding distribution and market share in terms of 2.0 products. And especially as we see additional provinces allow for 2.0 products, we expect to serve these markets as well. And – the Canadian adult-use market that really lags the structure of let's say, a market like Colorado where non-flower products in Colorado or I think it's more than 60% market share.

And I think that that's one characteristic that will change in Canada over the next year or two that the 2.0 products will grow in terms of revenue market share between now and the next two years. We introduced Chowie Wowie milk chocolates with THC and then a balanced formulation and CBD product and we introduced Canaca pure cannabis, so no carrier rolls, no other additives, so purely cannabis, all-in-one vape pens and cartridges it's number one cartridge and vape pen in Ontario in May, introduced Marley Natural CO2 derived extracted vape cartridges.

Our joint venture with ABI, InBev we introduced every CBD tea and sparkling beverages. And so that's – it’s been fun to see those products hit the market. It is 50/50 JV between us and ABI through Labatt Breweries of Canada. And so, those products have about 50% market share in key markets on the beverage side. And so we're pleased with our progress to-date. And we were a bit surprised by the lack of products from some of our competitors and we thought we would see more 2.0 products outside of vape. We thought we'd see more 2.0 products initially.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. Now I'm going to Brendan give you a break and maybe a few questions for Mike. So let's wrap up with a few financial questions. So Mike first you came with something called for confidence in delivering positive EBITDA by Q4. What gives you confidence and being able to get to that level of profitability? And I know recently you guys took some actions to close High Park Garden and so how does that play into that goal positive EBITDA by Q4?

Michael Kruteck

Yes, thanks for the question Rupesh and apologies for the technological challenges upfront there. So partially or maybe entirely, I think it's because we remained focused on growing revenues and cost reductions where it's appropriate. The entire team is focused on both these concepts. I think, Brendan, and you already hit a lot of the highlights in terms of growing revenues. But on our cost cutting side, we've restructured our organization to better align with their competitive landscape around the world and we reviewed each operating business and we continue to do that as we go forward to reduce duplication and the cost structures that just don't really apply to what we're trying to focus on, on the front end of the business.

As we indicated before the High Park Gardens closure, we had already achieved cost reductions of $40 million. With the High Park Gardens closure, that puts us at $47.5 million by annualized cost savings. And that's relative to our run rate of the fourth quarter and we should see that start to impact the Q3, Q4 results as we move through the year.

And then, so I think when I put it all together, and we look at the commitment of the team and the savings that we're trying to generate through the cost reductions, as well as the topline growth that we see we've got visibility to that positive EBITDA number, that breakeven EBITDA number.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, so it sounds like between Brendan's comments where I think he was implying, sequential growth in revenue, I guess for the balance of the year and then your comment on cost control, that's pretty much where it gets you to that positive EBITDA by Q4 or the goal to get to that positive EBITDA by Q4?

Michael Kruteck

Yes and inherent in all of that is some margin expansion that we expect to see coming out of our facilities.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, okay. And on the liquidity front, can you remind us where you are from a liquidity perspective?

Michael Kruteck

Sure, so we ended the quarter with $174 million in cash on the balance sheet, and we indicated that we had about $35 million to $40 million of operating expenses principal on interest of roughly $40 million and CapEx in the range of 45 for total of $110 million to $125 million. And then we've got $258 million left on the ATM. And that's we see that taking us through the end of 2020 for certain and into 2021. And as we move into 2021, I think that we'll start to see some better operating leverage and reduce our cash requirements from there on that also.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay and then on the M&A front, I just felt regulatory is - so far it's been, I think mixed in some areas, especially outside the U.S. CBD side. What's the company's strategy from here on the M&A front? And given what's happening in markets like Canada, with all the disrupts out there, do you see more opportunities given all the disrupts out there as well?

Michael Kruteck

Yes, so I mean, we continue to pursue a strategic M&A view of things in the marketplace for what makes the most sense for our business in terms of specific areas of growth. I think, to-date, we haven't seen any particular asset that we feel are terribly attractive for us. But we continue to be approaching it from just seeing what's out there and seeing what's available and looking for opportunities do make sense for the business. And I think that Brendan has probably got a broader perspective of the industry and just given his history here that he might have a little bit more color on that.

Brendan Kennedy

Yes, we're paying close attention to M&A opportunities and clearly outside of Canada. So paying close attention to opportunities in Europe. There are relatively few assets in Canada, we find that appealing. And so paying close attention to Europe and then making sure that we have the right long-term strategic strategy, I guess the right long-term strategy for the U.S. as we see legalization occurring over the course of the next two years.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay, great. Well, we're out of time. Thank you, Brendan. Thank you, Mike for joining us. Best of luck for the balance of the year and I look forward to seeing the positive EBITDA going forward. So thank you.

Brendan Kennedy

Thanks so much, Rupesh. I appreciate it.

Michael Kruteck

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q -