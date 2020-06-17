Computational Biology: A New Investment Frontier

Computational Biology: An Emerging Industry Coming Into Its Own

The legendary investor Phil Fisher was notable for identifying companies with exceptional long-term growth characteristics, buying shares and holding for an extremely long time. In his excellent book, Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits, Fisher encouraged investors to search out "rich ore" to prospect - that is to say Fisher encouraged investors to seek out high quality companies that were operating in industries experiencing substantial growth in order to have the best chance at achieving exceptional returns. Identifying an industry that was growing at a greater clip than the broader economy is considerably easier than selecting in individual equity security with higher than average growth prospects. If an investor were to have a firm feeling about the prospects of an industry, intensive fundamental analysis of individual companies operating within the broader industry could then take place, with the investor not only benefiting from the prospects of the individual company but also an industry-wide growth tailwind.

One industry that has started to attract attention from public market investors in recent years has been the field of Computational Biology. For those who are unfamiliar, Wikipedia provides a definition:

Computational biology, which includes many aspects of bioinformatics, is the science of using biological data to develop algorithms or models in order to understand biological systems and relationships. Until recently, biologists did not have access to very large amounts of data.

The applications of Computational Biology take many forms, but the value proposition is simple: by utilizing sophisticated computer science that involves simulation technology and large amounts of data, innovative companies are able to solve problems and provide solutions to researchers and scientists in a more efficient and effective manner, helping to revolutionize the discipline of biology, and thus, the industries tied to it.

In this article, I will be discussing two companies operating within this nascent industry of Computational Biology and one pharmaceutical company that is beginning to incorporate this new technology into their operations. I believe that over the long term, these companies are positioned to reap significant benefits as a result of their efforts in the space. This article is by no means intended to provide a comprehensive list of companies operating within the space, but instead, the purpose of this article is to acquaint investors with several examples of companies either operating in this industry directly or companies exploring the potential use cases of this technology to augment their existing operations and to briefly discuss the potential ramifications of their efforts in the space, with the hope that investors begin to think about the impact of Computational Biology in the public marketplace over the longer term.

The Value Proposition: Efficiency Gains in the Pharmaceutical Industry

One of the biggest problems facing pharmaceutical companies of all size is the cost associated with the research and development of new medicines and disease treatments. Drug development is an enormously costly and time consuming process, and pharmaceutical companies are under constant pressure to both produce new and innovative treatments as well as to cut costs - something that is very difficult to accomplish simultaneously. Experienced investors will know the impact that a successful drug trial (or failure) will have on the bottom line and share price of a company. A successful drug is able to create enormous amounts of shareholder wealth over the long term while a failure can bring a company to its knees.

In such a high stakes environment, Computational Biology can help reduce the number of failures by allowing researchers to establish if a compound is viable by digitally simulating the environment of the human body and modeling potential drug interactions using specialized software, reducing both the monetary need for expensive human and animal trials and the time spent researching and discovering drug compounds. Predictive computing can also help researchers discover new applications for existing drugs in existing patient populations based on aggregated and anonymized genetic data, particularly if a large enough database is available.

With potential benefits so significant, investors will do well to follow the growth and development of this field in the coming years as computing power increases and more opportunities for commercial application of this technology avail themselves. Though I believe the industry is still in its early stages of development, Computational Biology is a field that is here to stay, and as an investor, in the words of John Templeton, "you want to be in on it."

Three Companies Profiled

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

One of the longest operating publicly traded companies in the sector, Simulations Plus has emerged from the shadows of obscurity, having been recently added to the S&P 600 Small Cap Index. Simulations Plus provides software that enables pharmaceutical companies, research universities and government agencies to develop and test novel chemical compounds in a highly efficient and cost effective manner. Through numerous acquisitions, Simulations Plus has developed a suite of software based services that are designed to model the effects of existing and novel compounds in both humans and animals.

The value proposition for Simulations Plus is simple: due to the enormous R&D costs associated with drug development, there is a significant incentive to reduce the costs associated with the drug discovery process. Simulations Plus provides software that allows the simulation of pharmaceutical compounds in silico (that is to say, on a computer) rather than relying on costly in-vivo (animal or human) models. The software Simulations Plus produces allows researchers to discover if a drug is going to fail in the human body early, before costly animal or human trials occur. The value proposition is simple: if you were in charge of R&D at a large pharmaceutical company, would you rather spend a comparatively small amount of money on a software license in order to figure out a compound will fail in early simulation trials or risk expending years of research time and hundreds of millions of shareholder dollars only to see a compound fail in animal or human trails?

In addition to a high quality product that provides enduring value to users, Simulations Plus has a wonderful business model that is operationally decentralized and benefits from contracted cash flows with research universities, large pharmaceutical companies and government agencies around the world in addition to a debt-free balance sheet. Simulations Plus is also beginning to use its software for other applications outside of medicine and has been exploring branching out into other industries that would benefit from the application of simulation software.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

A recent IPO, Schrödinger represents a logical step in the evolution of Computational Biology: marrying software used to identify novel chemical compounds with a drug development programme. Despite only recently entering the public markets, Schrödinger has been in operation for almost thirty years, having been founded in 1990. Using proprietary software designed to discover potential drugs for applications in humans, Schrödinger is able to accelerate the drug discovery process using their software. However, in contrast to Simulations Plus, which retains a focus on software alone, Schrödinger uses their platform to identify and develop drug compounds for treatment in humans.

Currently, the compounds in the company's pipeline are all in the discovery stage and represent a significant area of promise both for the disease indications that they treat and the future of the company's business model. If it is found that Schrödinger can develop compounds with a high rate of clinical success using their software, I believe that this will represent a quantum leap in the pharmaceutical R&D process.

Though Schrödinger operates with a higher level of risk than a pure software company, the potential revenue generated could be substantially higher if the compounds that have been developed as a result of their research are found to be effective and are commercialized. If Schrödinger's R&D efforts are successful, it could ignite a wave of investment or M&A in the space as larger pharmaceutical companies seek to build out or acquire their own Computational Biology Capabilities.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Though investors may be surprised at the inclusion of a large and established company like GlaxoSmithKline in this article, I believe it is worth mentioning due to the fact that the company made, in my mind, an underappreciated deal with the company 23andMe in 2018 that has potentially far-reaching ramifications. This deal involved a four-year research partnership (with a one-year option) as well as a $300 million equity stake in 23andMe. In exchange for this investment, GlaxoSmithKline was granted access to a large trove of anonymized genetic data. This data will be utilized to

Improve target selection to allow safer, more effective 'precision' medicines to be discovered. Genetic data can significantly improve our understanding of diseases, their pathways and mechanisms, supporting the design and development of more targeted medicines. Use of genetic data in selecting drug targets can increase both the probability of success in a particular indication and avoid unwanted safety risks. Support identification of patient subgroups that are more likely to respond to targeted treatments. Scale is critical for the detection of genetic effects in smaller subsets of diseases and patients. With over 80% of 23andMe's customer base consenting to participate in research, their aggregate and de-identified data could help enable the discovery of a significant number of novel associations from a diverse range of people, which would not otherwise be possible. Allow more effective identification and recruitment of patients for clinical studies. The ability to identify and invite patients with a particular disease, and in some case specific genetic subgroups, to participate in studies that are relevant to them could significantly shorten recruitment and reduce clinical development timelines, allowing medicines to be delivered to patients more efficiently.

I believe that GlaxoSmithKline may be already beginning to reap the benefits of this deal in ways that are not immediately obvious. Though a connection has not been explicitly mentioned, GlaxoSmithKline's recent acquisition of TESARO, an oncology company, may have been influenced due to the data about the compound and patient populations derived from the 23andMe genetic database. Part of the strategic rationale cited by management behind the TESARO acquisition was the potential for gradual expansion of the use of their compounds for other disease indications with one compound in particular, Zejula (niraparib), highlighted by GlaxoSmithKline's management as having a larger total addressable market, with recent FDA activity indicating its use for a much broader patient population.

Though it is impossible to definitively prove at this juncture, it is tempting to speculate that the data culled from 23andMe could have helped to guide the decision for GlaxoSmithKline to seek to expand the Zejula label, and it is possible that this fact might not have been immediately discernible without the benefit their large library of genetic data to better predict patient population efficacy. If this is the case, and GlaxoSmithKline is able to use the 23andMe genetic library to "rifle shoot" acquisitions and R&D projects, the company will enjoy a significant advantage over competitors who lack this data library when it comes to M&A and R&D activity over the long term.

In addition to making this potentially significant investment, GlaxoSmithKline stands to benefit from improved pipeline focus as a result of the reforms instituted by the current CEO, Emma Walmsley, who made it a priority to focus on streamlining pipeline R&D efforts. Efficiency gains of this nature, should they materialize, will represent a significant competitive advantage for GlaxoSmithKline going forward and could generate substantial long-term value for shareholders, particularly after the company divests its consumer products division over the course of the next several years.

Conclusions

I believe that investors will be well served to monitor the new and exciting field of Computational Biology for the long term, given the potentially enormous efficiency gains that can be realized by the widespread adoption of this type of technology in the pharmaceutical industry and beyond. Companies that have been slowly growing in obscurity for years are now beginning to be recognized in the public markets, while larger, more established companies in the pharmaceutical space stand to benefit by incorporating this technology into their operations. Though there will be winners and losers in this space, like the rest of the marketplace, I believe that investors with an eye to growth will be well served to prospect in this sector for promising companies suitable for long-term investment as there is a long runway of above-average growth ahead. Currently, investors need to search out individual companies that are exposed to this new industry. In time, I believe that products such as Exchange Traded Funds will eventually coalesce into being in order to provide investors with an easier method of allocating investment capital as the industry continues to mature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLP, GSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to the Author being LONG GSK and SLP, Client accounts managed by the Author are LONG GSK