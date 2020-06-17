While yields over 5% are difficult to find today, there are likely safer places to look.

Inflation risks are on the rise and could cause PFFD to quickly lose 10-30% of its value.

The past two months have been an excellent environment for income investors. Yields are much higher than they were at the beginning of the year and have been compounded by principal appreciation. Unfortunately, we’re back in a relatively low-yield environment when it comes to riskier assets, preferred equity in particular.

Accordingly, the past six weeks have seen very strong inflows for the Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD). The fund had a very high yield of 8% during the peak of the crash, but it is now back below 6%. While COVID lock-downs are now largely over, there is some evidence they may return in areas. More importantly, we are now getting a glimpse of its long-lasting social and economic impacts and it isn’t great. Jobless claims are still high and economists are increasingly concerned many won’t come back.

This is not to say we are headed for a crash, but the risk is certainly high. High enough that funds like PFFD have very high interest-rate risk. To make matters worse, inflation is actually accelerating higher. This is not a significant risk for equities in general, but it can be deadly for preferred and other fixed-income investments.

Let’s take a closer look at PFFD and see if its current yield appropriately accounts for these risks.

Understanding Interest Rate Risk

When most people think about interest rate risk they think about bonds; however, a rise in rates actually devalues preferred equities more than anything.

Currently, PFFD has a yield of 5.9% and is heavily concentrated in BBB rated assets (56% of holdings) with most of the rest deeper in speculative assets (mostly BB). See below:

(Global X)

This gives the fund a similar general risk as a junk bond fund like SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). JNK is more-heavily weighted toward those at BBB- and below than PFFD, but preferred equities are subordinated to bonds so they carry similar credit risk overall. The primary difference is PFFD has very heavy weighting toward financials (mostly banks) as you can see below in its sector breakdown:

(Global X)

Now, we must consider that risk discounting is extremely speculative on bank equities. The bank ETF KBE currently has a very low weighted average “P/CF” of 6.7X or a cash-flow yield of 15%. Obviously, equities have higher credit risk than preferred equities, but the discrepancy does not seem to appropriately account for the relatively small difference.

Of course, if PFFD’s yield rises 1% then its value would fall around 15%. Further, if it rises to 15% (as is often the case in a recessionary liquidity shock) then PFFD would lose around 60% of its value today. Obviously, it would have a much higher yield but this is a major risk to consider.

Inflation Concerns

In my opinion, the most significant risk to PFFD is a material rise in inflation. This is not a risk well-understood by the market because inflation has been so low in recent years. Similar to credit risk, a 1% rise in inflation is expected to cause PFFD to fall 15%. Unlike credit risk, inflation does not necessarily fall back down so these losses are more likely to be permanent. That said, it is tempered by the floating and few fixed-to-float assets which compromise % of the fund (and generally do not carry significant inflation risk).

There is considerable reason to believe inflation is headed higher and perhaps much higher. First is that inflation expectations are rising in the face of an economic crash. Particularly in food prices which will likely promote wage inflation as the economy opens. See below:

Data by YCharts

Fundamentally, extreme money creation and low interest rates are promoting demand-pull inflation while supply shortages and tariffs are promoting cost-push inflation. While inflation is low today, these factors could quickly push it much higher. Both the monetary stimulus and economic supply-side drop are unprecedented, so we don’t know how much inflation it will create. Since there is no near-precedent, it seems best to err on the side of caution.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not believe PFFD’s dividend yield appropriately accounts for the risky credit-sensitive fixed-income environment. The fact is that PFFD has greater risks than junk bonds and, considering equities of a similar nature have far higher cash-flow yields, PFFD appears 10-20% overvalued.

Even more, PFFD has the potential to permanently lose value to inflation. Over the past few years, falling inflation has benefited preferred equities but evidence suggests the opposite is more likely to be true today. If inflation expectations continue to rise, PFFD could fall into a decline similar to long-term bonds and the U.S dollar:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, I would avoid PFFD and similar assets. PFFD does benefit from having a lower expense ratio than its peers (24 bps), but that does not make up for its poor fundamentals. If you’re looking for yield, I’d argue floating-rate and/or high quality diversified REITs are a better option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PFFD,PFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.