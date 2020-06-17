Proofpoint (PFPT) reported a great start to the year with revenue growing 23% compared to the year-ago period and came in above both management’s previous guidance range and expectations. The company continues to do a good job weathering the uncertain economic environment and has a path towards increased profitability over time.

Management lowered their 2020 revenue guidance, which now implies ~13-16% growth compared to their previous guidance of ~20% growth. However, I believe there remains a lot of uncertainty in the economy and management could be providing a somewhat conservative outlook.

As more and more employees are working from home, the need to have strong email security is even more important. Right now, companies are focused on adjusting to the new economic conditions, but over the next several quarters this focus could shift more to increasing their IT security spend.

Since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock has traded down ~15% and I believe now is a great buying opportunity. Revenue growth is likely to remain uncertain over the next few quarters but over the longer term, I believe demand will rebound as companies invest more into email security and revenue growth could return to 20%+.

Even though 2020 revenue guidance was lowered ~5% at the midpoint, EPS guidance was hardly lowered, which demonstrates the company’s ability to leverage their operating expenses. While we might not see operating margins expand in the next few quarters, this does give investors insight into PFPT’s flexible operating model.

The stock currently trades at ~5.1x 2021 revenue, which seems to be a little low for a consistent 20%+ revenue growth company with a large market opportunity ahead of them.

The massive transition to a work from home environment over the past few months could cause two major tailwinds for PFPT. First, while a majority of employees remain working from home, the global pandemic could ultimately cause a greater proportion of employees to work from home on a more permanent basis, even after we return to normal working conditions. Second, companies will need to invest more in their IT security infrastructure in order to reduce the likelihood of successful cyberattacks. One of the biggest vectors of cyberattacks remains the employees, especially through email tactics such as phishing.

Long-term investors should confidently hold onto their position in PFPT and if the chart above is any indication of the ebbs and flows of the stock price, investors should opportunistically look to add to their positions over time.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Despite some of the economic uncertainties in the market, revenue during the quarter grew 23% to $249.8 million and came in nicely above expectations for ~$245 million.

The biggest weak spot during the quarter was billings growth, which grew 11% to $238 million and came in below expectations. This caused investors to start to question what the growth potential for PFPT could be over the next several quarters. Many companies right now are focusing more on maintaining their operations and transitioning to a work-from-home environment rather than increasing their budget towards IT security. However, I believe over time, companies will need to continue to increase their IT security spend, especially when it comes to emails as more employees are likely to remain working from home.

Gross margin during the quarter came in at 79% and continued the strong trend of high-70% to low-80% gross margin over the past several quarters. Operating margins came in at ~10.1% during the quarter, contracting slightly from ~11.3% in the year-ago period. Over time, I believe as PFPT continues to scale their operations, we should start to see operating margin expanding in a consistent fashion.

Given the strength in revenue combined with operating margin, non-GAAP EPS during the quarter came in at $0.38, which was $0.11 better than consensus expectations for $0.27.

For Q2, management guided revenue to $251-255 million, which would represent ~17-19% growth compared to the year-ago period. While this does represent a decent amount of deceleration from the past several quarters, I believe management could be somewhat conservative as they navigate the unknown and challenging economic environment. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter is also expected to be $0.38-0.41.

Management also provided updated 2020 guidance, which includes revenue of $1,005-1,030 million, which represents ~13-16% growth, down from their previous guidance of ~20% growth. Gross margins are expected to be ~79% for the year, which ultimately translates to EPS guidance of $1.41-1.46, down slightly from their previous guidance range of $1.42-1.48.

I think 2020 guidance was relatively good, considering revenue was taken down ~5% and the company has been able to adjust their expense base to only take down EPS by a little bit. In addition, I believe guidance could remain somewhat conservative given the unknown economic environment.

Valuation

Even though the company took down their revenue guidance for the remainder of 2020, I think demand for their services will ultimately rebound over time. The company reported strong Q1 results and their Q2 guidance seems to be somewhat conservative. In addition, even with the lowered revenue guidance, EPS is not expected to be impacted too much, which demonstrates the company’s ability to control their expenses.

While the outlook over the next few months is a bit murky, companies will ultimately need to continue to spend more on IT security. As more employees begin to work from home, and even if this trend persists for a longer time, companies will need to increase their IT security spend. Hackers will continue to target emails as their attack vector, especially as employees are away from their office and more susceptible to making mistakes. Because of this, I think demand for PFPT’s services will ultimately recover over time and they will resume their 20%+ revenue growth pattern.

While PFPT is considered to be the leader of email security and training, valuation does not always appear to reflect this. Revenue growth will be impacted over the next several quarters, though over the longer term, PFPT has the potential to resume their 20%+ revenue growth pattern with margins starting to expand.

Management’s recently lowered 2020 revenue guidance of $1,005-1,030 million represents ~13-16% growth, which is lower than their previous 20% growth guidance. However, I believe management is likely providing a conservative stab at guidance given the unknown circumstances.

The company has a current market cap of ~$6.50 billion and with cash/investments of ~$950 million and debt of ~$750 million, they have a current enterprise value of ~$6.30 billion. Using management's 2020 revenue guidance at the midpoint, this represents a 2020 revenue multiple of ~6.2x.

However, given 2020 is already almost halfway done, we can start to look at 2021. I think revenue growth will rebound as PFPT’s services remain very relevant to many companies. Assuming a 20% growth in 2021, we could see 2021 revenue of ~$1,225 million, which represents a 2021 revenue multiple of ~5.1x.

Given the long-term growth opportunity for PFPT, which could be arguably better now than before the global pandemic, the stock is trading at a relatively cheap multiple. The company could see their revenue growth return to 20%+ over time in addition to continued margin expansion. Companies are likely to focus more on their IT spend once the economic environment starts to return to normal. In the meantime, companies are still focused on keeping their doors open and controlling their expenses until the normal business activity returns to a more normalized level.

With the stock down ~15% since reporting earnings and demand potentially rebounding next year as the company returns to 20%+ revenue growth, I believe now is a great opportunity to pick up some shares that are on sale. Companies will continue to need to invest in their email security and PFPT has a long pathway of margin expansion ahead of them.

