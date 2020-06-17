Introduction

BP p.l.c. (BP) announced on 6/15/2020 that it expects to write off $13.5-17 billion worth of assets when it reports 2Q results in early August. These write-offs result from lowered assumptions for energy prices over the 2020-2050 period. The company stated in the press release that it expects an “enduring economic impact” from COVID-19 to lower energy demand and accelerate the pace of transition to a lower-carbon energy system.

I last reviewed BP on 4/30/2020 in the article “BP Needs Higher Oil Prices To Sustain The Dividend”. BP did not follow the lead of Shell (RDS.A), which cut the dividend when reporting 1Q results. Still, given the price environment at the time, a dividend cut would have been inevitable soon if prices did not improve. This would be the case even with over $10 billion of planned divestments by the end of 2021. Prices have, in fact, improved significantly since the end of April. Based on the latest futures curves but keeping other assumptions the same as in my April article, BP would be able to continue the dividend at the current level and slowly pay down debt starting in 2021.

The problem is that the planned 2Q asset write-offs will reduce equity and take gearing into the mid-40’s percent range. Gearing is defined as Net Debt/(Net Debt + Equity). This is far above BP’s stated target of 20-30% and would leave the company vulnerable to debt downgrades and cash shortages if energy prices fall below forecasted levels. Although asset write-offs are a non-cash charge and do not affect actual cash on the balance sheet, the gearing ratio is an important metric of financial risk and credit quality, and I expect BP will still want to get back to its 20-30% target.

With the dividend at current levels, gearing would still be around 34% by 2023. A 33% cut to the dividend (from $0.63 to $0.42 per quarter) would both pay down debt faster and allow equity to build via retained earnings. This would result in gearing of about 28% in 2022 assuming the latest futures price curves.

Given the write-offs, I now expect a dividend cut to be announced when BP reports 2Q earnings in August. A quarterly dividend of $0.42 would still represent a yield of about 6.9% and should be sustainable if energy prices stay low for longer. At that yield, I consider BP stock a safe Hold for income investors. Whether or not it is a buy for dividend growth depends on how the company’s lower-carbon transition strategy will play out.

Prices Improve In Short Term, Revised Lower For Long Term

Oil prices have improved considerably since the end of April, with Brent nearly doubling from around $20 to around $40. Natural gas prices and the Refining Marker Margin (RMM) have actually declined since then, but the improvement in crude price will be large enough to improve BP's cash flow for 2020 if current prices hold.

(Source: BP Trading Conditions Update)

(Source: BP Trading Conditions Update)

(Source: BP Trading Conditions Update)

Looking ahead through 2023, the futures curve suggests continued improvement in crude prices. Natural gas and the RMM fluctuate, but on average are looking higher than current levels. (NYMEX 3-2-1 crack is used as a proxy for the forward RMM.)

*Data Source: CME Group)

Longer term, BP has reduced its planning price assumptions through 2050 based on demand destruction from COVID-19 and societal pressure to speed up the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

... with the COVID-19 pandemic having continued during the second quarter of 2020, bp now sees the prospect of the pandemic having an enduring impact on the global economy, with the potential for weaker demand for energy for a sustained period.



bp’s management also has a growing expectation that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy and energy system, as countries seek to ‘build back better’ so that their economies will be more resilient in the future.



(Source: BP Press Release, 6/15/2020)

The resulting long-term average pricing assumptions between 2020 and 2050 are now $55/bbl for Brent and $2.90/mmBtu for Henry Hub natural gas. These prices are now used for both new investment appraisal and impairment testing. This is down from the previous long-term assumptions of $75 Brent and $4 Henry Hub.

These price cuts reduce the value of BP's tangible property, plant, and equipment (PP&E). Additionally, the company is reviewing its intent to develop some exploration assets which will result in intangible asset impairments. It estimated the impact of these write-offs in the press release:

bp currently estimates that non-cash, pre-tax impairment charges against property, plant & equipment (PP&E) in the range of $8 billion to $11 billion, and write-offs of exploration intangibles in the range of $8 billion to $10 billion, will be reported in its second-quarter 2020 results.



bp currently estimates that the aggregate second-quarter 2020 non-cash, post-tax PP&E impairment charges and exploration intangible write-offs will be in the range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion.



(Source: BP Press Release, 6/15/2020)

Dividend Cut Needed To Achieve Target Gearing

Assuming write-offs at the high end of $17.5 billion, BP's equity could fall from $88 billion in Q1 down to around $65 billion by the end of 2020 with no dividend cut. Both the impairments and the effect of paying out more dividends than earnings lower the company's equity. Gearing would shoot up to about 44% in this case. Thanks to planned divestments, BP would be able to chip away at debt, but gearing would only get back to Q1 2020 levels in 2022. This would still be above the 20-30% target gearing ratio.

I model this case in the table below using the latest futures price curve and the same capex and cost cuts BP announced in 1Q, relative to the original 2020 planning assumptions. Refer to my April article for further background on these assumptions.

With a dividend cut of 33%, from $0.63 to $0.42 per quarter, BP could both pay down debt faster and build equity by not paying dividends in excess of earnings. This would get gearing back to the top of the target range in 2022 and near the bottom of the target range in 2023.

This 33% dividend cut is in line with analyst expectation as quoted in a Bloomberg story on the write-offs.

Peer Comparison

Although BP appears to be able to cover the current dividend through 2023 assuming energy prices are in line with the latest futures curves, gearing would remain far above that of any of its peer oil majors. Shell, Total (TOT), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) all operate within BP's desired target range of 20-30% gearing. Chevron (CVX) is even lower at 14%. I believe BP will want to get back within its target range to maintain or improve its debt ratings with the agencies and as a margin of safety against future energy price dips.

The 33% dividend cut would take BP's yield to a more sustainable 6.9% from the current 10.3%, while getting back to target gearing by 2022. It would also enable the dividend to be covered by Free Cash Flow as it has been over the past four quarters for Shell, Total, and Chevron. Exxon Mobil, on the other hand, has plowed forward with capital spending in the face of price declines, and its dividend coverage looks worse than BP's. Exxon will also soon need to cut capex, cut the dividend, or let its debt rise.

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha Financials Pages (Balance Sheet and Cash Flow))

Conclusion

BP has lowered its long-term energy price assumptions, which will result in asset write-offs when it reports 2Q results in August. I believe this will lead to a dividend cut of about 33% so that the company can get back to its desired gearing levels by 2022. That would put BP more in line with its peers in terms of gearing, yield, and payout as a percentage of free cash flow.

Current shareholders would see a hit to income, but BP's dividend would be more sustainable going forward. I am not yet confident enough to recommend BP as a dividend growth stock, however. Its stated strategy to become carbon-neutral by 2050 still has too many uncertainties in both durability and capability to execute. I will be listening very critically to the company's investor days scheduled for September 14-16 for more information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.