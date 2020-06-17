Thesis

In my previous article on Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY), I highlighted that the company's outlook remained challenged due to the then-ongoing trade war that affected demand for PCRFY's products (particularly in China). At that time, lower sales volumes and tight margins had affected PCRFY's profitability. I also highlighted that the oncoming Tokyo Olympics could save the day through PCRFY's technology partnerships to supply AV (read: Audio Visual) products during the event.

Since the spread of COVID-19, the global economy has suffered a major setback, and all the business sectors have taken a fair share of economic hit, except perhaps the mining sector that has largely remained unharmed; save where the mining operations had been met with 'COVID-positive' cases or stringent government regulations.

It's worth noting that China is a significant market for PCRFY's products and the economic ramifications of the virus had first hit the country (and badly). Nevertheless, PCRFY has done a good job as a survivor. Its price charts demonstrate that the market is very optimistic about PCRFY's future performance despite the COVID-triggered challenges in PCRFY's business environment. These challenges include the deferral of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to July 2021, an apparently poor FY 2020 (that ended on March 31, 2020) compared with FY 2019, and an expected drop in Q1 2021 earnings, YoY (as markets account for the impact of affected business activities during Q2 of calendar year 2020).

In this article, we will evaluate the strength of PCRFY's business amid the pandemic-triggered uncertain economic environment. We will analyze PCRFY's performance versus the market (including Nikkei 225, S&P 500, and Dow Jones) to see if the investors' optimism in the company is well justified. We will take a detailed look at the two factors that currently fuel PCRFY's growth outlook in the near-to-long term, and will also consider the company's valuation metrics in line with related companies. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Panasonic Newsroom)

Panasonic: Surviving The Challenges

A closer look at PCRFY's business environment reveals that the share price has withstood (and more importantly, emerged out of) the adverse implications of three negative catalysts and that investors remain optimistic about the stock's future viability. All these challenges are directly related to post-COVID-19 situation. Let's have a look.

1) Tokyo Olympics: COVID-19 has had an adverse impact on all business and geographical segments of PCRFY. Although the company's CS (read: Connected Solutions) segment saw a positive increase (Figure-2) in sub-segment PSSJ's (read: Panasonic System Solutions Japan Co. Ltd.) sales and profitability arising from Olympic-related projects and PC replacement demand, the deferral of Tokyo Olympics from previous schedule of July 2020, to the revised schedule of July 2021 would take a toll on PCRFY's sales for the segment. Had the tournament proceeded as normal, I believe sales/operating margins for the segment would have seen better results.

Figure-2 (Source: May 2020 Presentation)

2) FY 2020 results: In April 2020, PCRFY revised down its FY 2020 revenue estimates by ~¥250 BB (from ¥7,700 BB earlier, to ¥7,450 BB) with no proportionate decline in operating profit. The company's actual FY 2020 results reported in May 2020 revealed sales of ¥7,490.6 BB (slightly on the higher side of the revised estimates), adjusted operating profit of ¥286.7 BB (lower than the revised estimates) and attributable net profit of ¥225.7 BB (higher than the revised estimates of ¥210 BB). These headline numbers highlight the strength of PCRFY's business despite challenging market conditions and enabled the company to maintain a payout of ¥30/share for the full year; in line with last year. Anyone barely comparing FY 2020 numbers with FY 2019 would consider FY 2020 to be a bad year, YoY. However, our review of FY 2020 performance, compared with revised estimates, reveals that PCRFY has weathered the storm well amid the prevailing pandemic. In fact, the declining YoY sales should be considered keeping in view the company's new MTS (read: Mid-Term Strategy) aimed at reforming PCRFY's business portfolio (and to focus on high-margin segments). Cut short, the YoY decline in FY 2020 key performance numbers (Figure-3) implies little damage to PCRFY's long outlook since the company has managed to stabilize its revenues/earnings during COVID-19.

Figure-3 (Source: May 2020 Presentation)

3) Q1 2020 sales/earnings outlook: Although the global economies are slowly emerging from the impact of economic slowdowns triggered by the pandemic, PCRFY expects that demand and supply side negative catalysts would continue to haunt its business performance for all major business segments (Figure-4) at least during Q1 of FY 2021 (ending on June 30, 2020). In my view, the full-scale resumption of economic activities is still months away as economies are currently testing 'lifting of lockdowns'. As such, the share price might witness a correction when the company would report its Q1 2021 results (expected late July/early August 2020). Till then, I expect the share price to recover slowly, as PCRFY bags the gradual improvement in product demand.

Figure-4 (Source: May 2020 Presentation)

Technicals: Panasonic versus Mr. Market

PCRFY's 52-week range lies between $6.19 and $11.77. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $8.83, slightly lower than the midpoint (at $8.98) of its 52-week range. The stock's 200-day EMA (read: Exponential Moving Average) is $8.538, and the current share price is slightly higher than the 200-day EMA, indicating that technical attraction in limited at PCRFY's current prices (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Nevertheless, I believe that the contribution of technical charts in analyzing a company such as PCRFY is limited because, unlike other companies in the, say, 'Metals, Minerals, and Basic Materials' sector, that often witness notable price variation on volatility in prices of underlying commodities (such as metals, oil, and natural gas etc.), PCRFY's price performance is less volatile, and variation is gradual, though stable. This is the reason why technicals matter less for PCRFY, and the stock is more suitable for patient, long investors.

However, it does make sense to compare PCRFY's recent price performance with the market. I have compared the company's 6-month price performance with two of the major US market indices namely S&P 500 and Dow Jones (although PCRFY doesn't form part of either) and the Japanese Nikkei 225 index (where PCRFY is a constituent), to gauge PCRFY's price strength during the past 6-months COVID window versus the benchmark indices. Figure-6 shows that PCRFY has lost ~10% in price during the selected window against the ~3.2% loss, ~9% loss, and ~1.4% gain posted by S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nikkei 225 indices, respectively, during the past 6 months, and is a laggard (particularly in comparison with the Japanese market index). Nevertheless, as highlighted in the previous section, PCRFY's story has more to it than COVID-19; the company is aiming for cost efficiencies to enhance operating margins through business portfolio reforms (as envisaged in the company's new MTS).

Figure-6 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Growth Opportunities: Near and Long Term

Diversification is embedded in PCRFY's business model and enables it to rule out some of the competition while simultaneously pursuing growth opportunities. To put it into context, consider the fact that PCRFY has 5 major business segments namely AP (read: Appliances), LS (read: Life Solutions), CNS (read: Connected Solutions), AM (read: Automobiles), and IS (read: Industrial Solutions). The near-term outlook is brightened by the company's consecutive launch of new products to cater to the rapidly evolving demands of customers. It's relevant to take note of a few recent product innovations/new launches that helped PCRFY retain its market share:

and the development/innovation story continues.

What's important here is that the company has strong liquidity to support R&D (read: Research & Development) expenditure for product innovation/development. To put it into context, note that PCRFY witnessed strong FCF growth during FY 2020, compared with FY 2019 (Figure-7), and in my view, this overshadows the fact that FY 2020 revenue/earnings were not at par with last year, since we are looking at a growth-focused company.

Figure-7 (Source: May 2020 Presentation)

The strong YoY FCFs also imply safety of future dividends and indicate that PCRFY is reaping rewards of its previous CAPEX investments particularly in the AM business segments. For the numbers, note that FCFs grew from ¥10.3 BB (FY 2019) to a whopping ¥224.2 BB (FY 2020). I expect these numbers to grow further during FY 2021 since PCRFY is entering into 'EV-related technology collaboration' partnerships with some of the big names in the industry, which helps secure growth over the long term. Last year, PCRFY inked a deal with Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF) to produce EV batteries under its CNS business segment. It also signed an agreement with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last year to produce EV batteries for TSLA's automotive units. The deal envisaged expanding the production capacity of TSLA's Nevada-based 'Gigafactory 1' from 32 GWh (read: Gigawatt hour) previously, to 52 GWh. The partnership saw a pull-out in production by PCRFY in March 2020, in the wake of the prevailing pandemic. However, the companies are now resuming battery production at the factory, and this would provide a step-up to PCRFY's revenues once production reaches full capacity. Long term, this would be a significant growth catalyst for PCRFY's revenues; and as the production continues over the current fiscal year, PCRFY will gradually be able to optimize its earnings from the project.

Figure-8 (Source: Nikkei Asian Review)

Valuation

For considering PCRFY's relative valuation, I have compared the company with a couple of Japanese companies that have similar businesses (though the selected companies' products do not have an apple-to-apple comparison). The competitors selected include Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF), Sony Corporation (SNE), and Sharp Corporation (OTCPK:SHCAY) (hereinafter called as the 'Peer Group'). I have used the Price-to-Book, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales multiples since they reflect the relative valuation from the perspective of book values, sales, and market capitalization. Table-1 shows that PCRFY has the sweetest valuation in the Peer Group based on the three valuation metrics, and that there's room for share price growth in the near-to-long term.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Risks and challenges

In addition to the valuation metrics discussed above, if we take a look at the average yields and liquidity positions of the companies in question, we can conclude that PCRFY is clearly the winner with the strongest 4-year average dividend yield and TTM cash assets. Nevertheless, the risks with an investment in PCRFY need to be carefully considered. On that note, I see two main risks with the company.

First, PCRFY has a high share count of ~2.33 BB, which is one of the highest in the Peer Group. A high share count inhibits the company's ability to generate any significant increase in bottom-line EPS. It becomes more significant when we see that PCRFY's FY 2020 diluted EPS saw a YoY decline of ¥25.07 (from ¥121.75 in FY 2019 to ¥96.70 in FY 2020). The company notes in its FY 2020 results release (emphasis added),

As for the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease affecting Panasonic Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, in terms of demand, the impact is expanding beyond China due to factors such as weak market conditions in automobile and aviation industries, and restrictions on movements within various nations. In terms of supply, while supply chain issues in China are gradually being solved, the impact of temporary suspensions of factories due to lockdowns in Asia and other regions are starting to arise.

It's true that the challenging global macroeconomic environment has impacted the company's profitability (with YoY net profits shrinking by 21% against sales decline of 6%). However, the low profitability could be addressed to some extent through the company's new MTS whereby the company's focus of resource allocation is on 'Core business growth' areas (including Spatial Solutions, Gemba process, and Industrial Solutions) expected to provide suitable market growth opportunities. As far as the high share count is concerned, a possible future share repurchase program isn't out of question once, I believe, PCRFY stabilizes its growth outlook through successful execution of the new MTS.

Second, the balance sheet shows YoY increase in total debt. In terms of Yen, short-term and long-term debt was ~¥ 983 BB during FY 2019, and that increased to ~¥1204.5 BB during FY 2021. In terms of USD, PCRFY's debt amounts to ~$13.68 BB, and that is slightly on the higher side of the Peer Group average. Nevertheless, as shown in Table-2, PCRFY's strong liquidity position does counter the impact of high debt, to some extent.

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Investor takeaway

An investment case in PCRFY is quite interesting. The company has weathered the storm relating to the COVID-triggered economic turmoil pretty good and is ready to witness gradual but stable price growth in both the near term and the long term. The stock has certainly failed to beat the price performance of major market indices during the past 6-month window. However, I believe the sub-par performance is more attributable to PCRFY's business portfolio restructuring than the negativity brought in the markets by COVID-19. This element is reflected in the company's valuation, and the stock is relatively cheap at the current price tag.

With strong liquidity (represented by a robust cash position and healthy YoY FCF generation during FY 2020), PCRFY is well positioned to not only pursue its growth objectives but also maintain the dividend payouts. The technicals aren't very attractive at this point, but PCRFY has ample promise for the patient 'long' investor.

