I am cautiously optimistic about TJX's longer-term prospects and believe that the retailer will come out a winner of the COVID-19 crisis.

The return of risk-seeking behavior is understandable, but I do not feel comfortable being aggressive when volatility remains this high.

Clothing, furniture, and sporting goods sales were up strongly in May. The recovery in these sub-segments reminded me of TJX Companies.

The most recent retail sales report has been the talk of the town so far this week. While consensus expected the recovery in May to take the form of a 5% sequential increase in sales ex-auto and gas, the number came in at over 12% instead. The graph below shows that the largest month-to-month gain happened in the clothing sub-sector, followed by furniture and sporting goods.

This chart reminded me of one of my favorite non-essentials US retailers: TJX Companies (TJX). The company had a brutal first quarter in which revenues were slashed by about half YOY, but I think that the worst days have been left behind. Although COVID-19 will likely leave scars on the retailer's balance sheet for a while, I continue to find TJX one of the best stocks to buy on the heels of a fast recovering sector.

The return of risk-on behavior

It is understandable that, when the economy shows signs of regaining its footing, risk seeking in the market increases. Therefore, it does not surprise me that stocks like Nordstrom (JWN) and Kohl's (KSS) gained at least 8% on Tuesday alone, while the broad retail sector (XRT) moved less than 3% higher. Both stocks have been up 19% and 42% in the past month, respectively, against the S&P 500's (SPY) 9% climb.

The graph below clearly shows which retail stocks are perceived to be more speculative and which seem to be safer bets. When the rebound from the depths of the coronavirus crisis still looked shaky, athleisure and off-price retail shares came back from the dead much faster than department store and specialty retail stocks, in true V-shaped style. But, by late May, the tables had turned, as investor sentiment improved substantially. Lower quality started to catch up quickly.

Not the time for complacency

Despite a general sense of bullishness as of late, I don't believe that now is the time to let go of caution. True, the S&P 500 is only about 7% off its all-time highs. But volatility continues to be abnormally high at these levels, which I interpret as a sign of skepticism.

The chart below may look confusing at first glance, but it delivers a powerful message. Generally, high levels of volatility in the markets are closely associated with deep drawdowns. However, we are living through an abnormal period of close proximity to all-time highs, coupled with high perceived risk - see red marker and arrow below.

Given today's atypical bull vs. bear market dynamic, I do not feel comfortable buying retail stocks from the bottom up (i.e. from more speculative to higher quality).

Betting on quality first

I am certainly more optimistic about the retail sector now, even though sales are still much lower than they were prior to the pandemic. That said, I am not ready to be the hero of the day and speculate on which retail stocks may bounce fastest over the next few weeks.

Keep in mind that the same trends that were in place prior to COVID-19 will likely continue to be a feature of the retail sector going forward:

death of the mall, more so for as long as contamination is still a concern shift to direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and omni-channel (e.g. buy online, pick up at the store) divergence of demand towards athleisure at the high end and off-price at the low end of the spectrum

For these reasons, I remain a TJX bull. From a short-term perspective, the management team disclosed that traffic had been bouncing back fast since May. Among stores that had reopened for more than a week as of the most recent earnings day, initial sales had already surpassed last year's levels.

But, more importantly, I am cautiously optimistic about the company's longer-term prospects. I believe that TJX's "treasure-hunt shopping" strategy will continue to outperform traditional department stores and specialty retailers. And should the US economy endure a prolonged recession ahead, I think that the off-price model will allow TJX to deliver decent results through economic expansion or contraction - as it did in the 2008-2009 period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.