Some major screening tools weren't spotting the new dividend as of Tuesday morning, but it may be fixed now.

One of our expectations came true on 6/15/2020 after the close when NYMT brought back their common and preferred share dividends.

The number of mortgage REITs with suspended dividends declined for both common shares and preferred shares.

One of the headwinds for mortgage REITs was the fact that a few mortgage REITs still had their dividend payments suspended.

Due to the dramatically higher-than-usual volatility in the sector, we’re planning to post this series a little more frequently than normal. That allows us to provide more ratings and ensure readers of our public work still have recent numbers.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.99 $4.65 $4.62 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.94 $7.50 $7.07 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.94 $6.07 $5.70 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.93 $14.55 $13.49 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.90 $16.07 $14.47 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.83 $11.10 $9.20 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.75 $6.96 $5.23 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.72 $13.73 $9.85 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.57 $5.28 $3.00 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 2.00 2.63 $5.26 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.88 $3.41 $3.01 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.88 $12.45 $10.94 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.83 $15.06 $12.48 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.69 $2.69 $1.85 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.65 $4.34 $2.82 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $5.03 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.13 $15.16 $17.19 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.75 $10.71 $8.05 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.74 3.89 $2.88 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren’t the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/15/2020 about 30 minutes before the market closed. Consequently, they won’t be a perfect match for closing prices.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed. In some cases they will be up quarter-to-date, in other cases they will be down.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is not usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Sector Overview

Some discounts to book remain pretty large, some do not. A few REITs trade above estimates for current book value.

As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.

Quick Notes

MFA Financial reported earnings. We will have an earnings update on them soon. I wanted to touch on book value very briefly. The Q1 2020 book value was $4.34. Like every other mortgage REIT which has reported (excludes IVR), MFA gets to wonder why MITT trades at a huge premium.

Discussion - Preferred Shares

On one of our latest public articles, we had a reader request for more commentary on the preferred shares. That’s a great idea. We haven’t had the time to prepare many public pieces on the preferred shares, but we haven’t stopped covering them.

In our latest preferred share piece (published over the weekend), we highlighted an NYMT preferred share as one of our top picks. We wrote:

We need to highlight that these shares carry a higher risk rating at 4.0. However, they also have an exceptionally high yield (mid 11% range) and a dramatic upside to "call value". We aren't predicting shares will promptly rally to call value, or that that the shares would be called. We highlight the value because the shares have historically traded within $1.00 of call value most of the time. We don’t know if the preferred dividend will be returned for Q2, but it is a possibility. NYMT is not in forbearance, so they aren’t forced to withhold preferred dividends. Management may simply be evaluating how much liquidity they need to build before they feel comfortable sending out the preferred dividend again. We will cover their earnings call commentary more later in the article. ... If NYMT decides to announce that they are going to continue delaying the preferred dividend, that could push the price lower. If they announce they will pay it, that could push prices higher. Either way, it could also be moved by the broader sector. If the market becomes less risk-averse, prices could spike. If it becomes more risk-averse, prices could tumble. So we have one micro factor (NYMT’s decision) and one macro factor (general risk aversion). Those could go in the same direction or in opposite directions, so the potential range of outcomes is pretty large.

On 6/15/2020 after the market closed, NYMT declared a common dividend and their preferred share dividends.

Earnings Call Commentary

On NYMT’s Q1 2020 earnings call, they discussed their desire to return to paying a normal dividend. However, they stressed that they would want to see how the cash flow looked at the start of June.

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

We don’t normally put much faith in “hope to” comments. However, the credit markets have eased over the last several weeks.

The dividend came up a few times:

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

They went from hopefully to confident during the call when they didn’t have to reference “in the near future”:

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

That call was on May 22nd, 2020. Since then, the markets have generally been favorable. Common shares closed at $2.01 on May 22nd. On June 12th, they closed at $2.69. When the price rallies about 34% for a credit-sensitive REIT, that is clearly "favorable."

Screening

Many income investors rely on screening for potential securities. When we checked Tuesday morning, NYMTM was listed on Schwab’s mobile app as not paying a dividend. By this afternoon, the problem was fixed. Subscribers reported that as of Tuesday morning TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) wasn’t updated yet, though that has probably been rectified. However, investors looking at the quarterly dividend may still not notice that shares are actually going “double ex-dividend.” The shares will go ex-dividend on 6/30/2020 for two dividends, the Q1 2020 dividend and the Q2 2020 dividend.

You can see that in the press release:

Conclusion

Whether you're interested in the preferred shares or the common shares, seeing dividends return is a positive sign. We considered a return of the NYMT dividends more likely than not. The confirmation has been great. Prices rallied for the preferred shares, though some of the NYMT preferred shares rallied more than others. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "Follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

None this time

