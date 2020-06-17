It is unclear how or if the pandemic has impacted AudioEye’s business, but the company’s extremely negative free cash flow makes investment risky at the present time.

AudioEye (AEYE) is a very small ($75 million market capitalization) company that provides website accessibility compliance for businesses of all sizes. Website accessibility is required by law in certain countries and expected in certain industries and large enterprises.

AudioEye is growing by leaps and bounds in this market niche, with YoY revenue growth of 115% in 2020 Q1. But the pandemic has arrived, and it isn’t clear how the new economic climate will affect AudioEye’s business. One would expect that as the workforce shifts to work-from-home, the need for digital accessibility would rise.

But one has to consider the business case for accessibility. Certainly, in normal times, website accessibility makes sense, not necessarily in terms of ROI but the cost and legal risk of inaction. But does it make sense for a company to spend on website accessibility when it is under distress during the pandemic? This is where my concern lies.

In the Q1 2020 Q&A session, company management made the following statement:

While no one knows how long the current business environment will persist, it's our expectation that some of the COVID-19-related programs will need to continue for some time. In that case, it would be reasonable to expect more meaningful negative impacts to our financial and operating performance. Based on what we know right now, we do anticipate at least a near-term impact on our revenue and collections.”

In terms of customer retention, management has indicated that the company has maintained a retention rate of 90%. This surprises me a little bit, as 90% customer retention is on the low side of what I consider acceptable, more so in this market niche. It seems to me that if a customer goes out of its way to become website accessibility compliant, then the customer would want to maintain that compliance. Management had this to say with regard to customer churn as it pertains to the pandemic:

We're not seeing customer losses per se here. We're just seeing some delays in customers entering into long-term contracts and renewals with us. And so, we believe that that's predominantly COVID-19 related. Frankly, we've actually seen situations where key contacts with some of our customers have been furloughed. And so, that's created some delays as we re-establish those connections back into the organization. But that having been said, we're monitoring very closely, and we work proactively with those accounts in those situations.”

The Cash Burn Problem

When a crisis such as the pandemic comes along, you essentially need to take a snapshot of the current financial conditions and work from there. It doesn’t matter what the company was doing and what it intends to do, but where it is at this moment in time.

And the problem with AudioEye is that the picture isn’t pretty. While it has been growing revenue by triple digits, the pandemic may put a stop to that. But the company has also been burning cash and a lot of it. And it likely can’t stop the cash outflow, at least not quickly. The TTM free cash flow margin of -32% is extremely negative, and has been extremely negative for many years.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see rather extreme SG&A expenses relative to sales. In AudioEye’s case, the SG&A expense margin is 14% higher than the revenue intake, a situation that will likely take some time to correct.

Note: SG&A expense margin includes R&D spending and SBC.

Under normal circumstances, this level of SG&A expense would be quite acceptable for a company with triple-digit revenue growth. But no one knows what the near term holds for AudioEye. And we don’t know what the long-term state of our economy will be. Global recession, perhaps?

AudioEye has a Current Ratio of less than 0.7, a figure which is on the low end of what is acceptable as a financial metric.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how AudioEye stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple versus forward revenue growth. Note: Please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

According to the scatter plot, AudioEye is the most undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers. The fact that Mr. Market is pricing the company so low suggests that there may be an underlying problem that perhaps I am not seeing.

Summary and Conclusions

AudioEye provides website accessibility compliance services to all size businesses, although it has been focusing on large enterprises in order to achieve higher margins and stability. Revenue growth has been phenomenal, up 115% YoY in the latest quarter. With that being said, the near and perhaps mid-term are uncertain as customers struggle with the pandemic and recession. AudioEye may perform well but is an uncertainty at this point in time. The company does have a very high cash burn with a -32% free cash flow margin and 115% SG&A expense margin.

AudioEye stock price is extremely undervalued by the market relative to its software peers. This unto itself is not a good reason to invest, as there may be a reason for the low valuation. I would like to see how this company performs in the next quarter as the pandemic unfolds. Until then, I believe the risk of investment is high. At present, my rating is Neutral. I am looking forward to seeing the longer-term picture, which may be very good for this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.