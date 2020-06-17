With an upside potential of 54% and the stock currently trading at 6.0x forward EV/sales, we believe Blue Prism offers an attractive proposition for long-term investors seeking growth.

We see the recurring revenue model as attractive and offer upselling opportunities once the customers see the benefits of implementing the software.

The RPA market is currently at an early stage of development and is forecasted to grow by 33.6% per annum.

Summary

Blue Prism (OTCPK:BPRMF) offers a unique opportunity for investors to tap into the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software segments globally. The market is predicted to grow by 33.6% 2020-2027 CAGR according to Grand View Research. It is currently at an early stage of development with enormous growth potential as companies begin to realize its wide applications and benefits. In contrast to its main peers, UiPath and Automate Anywhere, which have completed funding rounds in 2019 with eye-watering valuation, we believe Blue Prism offers a more attractive proposition with essentially the same exposure to the rapidly-growing RPA market.

Although the company is yet to make a profit, we believe it is on track to become profitable in the near term after a period of heavy investments, particularly in sales and marketing. Blue Prism is serving 20% of the Forbes Global 2000 which provides steady revenue stream and upselling opportunities. Our target price suggests a 54% upside, which represents a good buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking growth.

Company introduction

Blue Prism is the market leader in Robotic Process Automation, which enables companies to automate routine back-office processes and improves productivity. Its software, which the company refers to as the "Digital Workforce," is able to interact with existing IT applications and can be trained to automate rule-based processes, manipulate data and trigger response. Blue Prism currently serves more than 20% of the Forbes Global 2000 including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

The company was founded in 2001 initially as an automation consultancy, before launching a commercial version of the software in 2008. After a period of testing with blue-chip customers, the company began scaling up since 2012. Since its IPO in 2016, Blue Prism's revenue has grown by 120% CAGR and customers have increased from 153 to 1,677.

RPA market - fastest-growing segment in software

The RPA market is one of the fastest-growing segments in global enterprise software, according to Gartner. The industry is still at an early stage of development and has enormous growth potential given its wide applications and benefits. In the latest report, Grand View Research forecasts the market to grow by 33.6% CAGR to reach a size of $10.2bn by 2027.

RPA enables companies to improve speed, quality and productivity by automating back-office processes, and is particularly popular in industries such as banks, insurance and utilities that need to integrate a large number of legacy IT infrastructure. In Deloitte Global RPA Survey 2018 that surveyed 400 companies, 53% of the respondents have started to deploy RPA and a further 19% of respondents are planning to adopt RPA in the next two years.

In addition, several studies have found that implementing RPA provides significant benefits for companies with an average payback period of less than 12 months. A study conducted by Forrester shows that implementing RPA generates an ROI of 262% over a three-year horizon, with a majority of benefits coming from being able to redeploy employees to more high value-added tasks, followed by compliance and audit saving.

Blue Prism - a recognized leader in RPA

Blue Prism is a well-recognized market leader in the RPA market, alongside UI Path and Automation Anywhere according to Forrester. According to the latest publicly available information, UiPath is the dominating player in the industry with revenue growth of 621% CAGR 2015-2018, and has been named second in the FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020. We estimate Blue Prism has a market share of around 11%.

$ million 2017 sales 2018 sales 2019 sales Valuation EV/ 2019 sales UiPath 16 115 360 6,400 17.8 Automation Anywhere 74 108 n.a. 6,800 n.a. Blue Prism 35 71 126 982 7.8

Investors have been attracted by the enormous growth potential and have been pouring a significant amount of capital into the industry. In 2019, UiPath raised $568m with a post-money valuation of $6.4bn, while Automation Anywhere has raised $290m with a post-money valuation of $6.7bn. As competition intensifies and new companies enter into the market, some have argued that Blue Prism has not been investing as much on R&D and is at risk of losing out. As the industry is still in the development stage, we believe competition is not necessarily a bad thing as it helps to raise awareness of the technology and expand the market size. However, it is important that Blue Prism continues to innovate and provides best-in-class customer services in order to maintain its market share.

Recurring revenue model and upselling opportunities

We see the recurring revenue model as a strength. According to the company, a typical contract lasts 3-5 years and includes 5-10 robots at £8,000 per robot. Since the commercial scale-up in 2012, Blue Prism has significantly increased its customer base with a minimized churn rate. Its top 50 customers deploy an average of over 400 Digital Workers and account for 38% of the company's underlying MRR (monthly recurring revenue).

To encourage initial adoption, Blue Prism has introduced a more flexible 1-year contract since 2018. While this reduces contract sizes initially, it enables the company to scale up quickly by reducing the barriers of adoption. It also provides upselling opportunities as the customers would demand additional licenses and services once they see the benefits of implementing the software.

Financial estimates and valuation

Blue Prism share price has fallen by 35% since early February, with concerns surrounding when the company can turn profitable. The company has invested heavily in sales and marketing which resulted in higher losses in FY19 compared to FY18. Due to disruption from COVID-19, management now expects to reach cash breakeven in FY2021 instead of the second half of 2020 it previously mentioned. However, we believe the long-term potential remains unchanged, and COVID-19 might even provide an opportunity for companies to reconsider its business process and move towards digitization and automation.

As the RPA market is still at its early growth phase, it is difficult to forecast precisely the financials for Blue Prism. We have created three scenarios for the growth trajectory based on the long-term forecasts from Grand View Research, which expects the industry to reach $10.2bn in 2027. Our base-case scenario assumes Blue Prism is able to maintain its market share of 11% until 2027 with growth moderating thereafter, while achieving a steady EBITDA margin of 28% in 2026. Our downside and upside scenarios are provided in the table below:

% market share in 2027 Revenue CAGR 2020-2030 Year to reach 28% EBITDA margin Target price % upside/ downside Base case 11% 24% 2026 18.1 54% Upside 13% 28% 2025 25.4 116% Downside 8% 20% 2028 12.5 6%

Our DCF approach suggests a target price of £18.1, which represents a 54% upside. We have assumed a terminal growth rate of 2% and WACC 12% to reflect the more risky nature of investing in an early-stage business. The stock is currently trading below our downside scenario, which shows the margin of safety and risk-reward profile skewing towards the upside.

We believe the market has undervalued the enormous growth potential of the company. The stock is currently trading at 6x forward EV/sales, which is in line with some of the US software peers, but Blue Prism offers significantly higher growth potential. Blue Prism is also trading at a significantly lower valuation than its venture-capital-backed peers UiPath and Automation Anywhere.

Catalyst - The company is reporting half-year results on June 18, 2020.

Revenue growth (LTM) Revenue growth (NTM) EBITDA margin (LTM) EV/ Sales (NTM) Oracle Corporation 0% -1% 41% 4.9x SAP 9% 4% 27% 5.1x Adobe 24% 13% 34% 14.4x IBM -3% -4% 22% 2.2x Intuit 13% 22% 30% 8.4x Constellation Software 14% 14% 19% 5.6x Open Text Corporation 3% 8% 31% 4.4x Sage Group 8% 9% 43% 9.0x Peers average 9% 8% 31% 6.8x Blue Prism 83% 60% -65% 6.0x

Risks

We believe the major risk is competition. Its closest peer UiPath and Automation Anywhere have received significantly more capital from private investors, which enables them to scale up more quickly and have more resources to develop their products. Companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) have also begun to tap into the market. Blue Prism may require further capital in the future to keep up with the market.

The second risk is timing around when Blue Prism can reach cash breakeven and generate profits for its shareholders. The company has mentioned it expects to reach cash breakeven in FY2021. However, with disruption from COVID-19 that could potentially trigger an economic recession and affect corporate spending, it might take longer for Blue Prism to generate the revenue required to cover its costs. However, we believe the enormous growth potential of the market remains in place.

Bottom line

We believe Blue Prism offers a unique opportunity for investors to gain exposure in the rapidly-growing RPA market. After a period of heavy investment in product offerings and infrastructure, we believe the company is on track to become profitable in the near term as it continues to scale up. Although investing in an early-stage company is inherently riskier, we see an attractive risk/reward profile given the enormous growth potential of the RPA market. We see the current valuation as a good entry point for long-term investors seeking growth.

