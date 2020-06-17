Mid-Con does appear capable of dealing with its borrowing base deficiency over the next six months.

The price of Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) common units soared after its Q1 2020 results were announced. There was nothing positive enough in its report to justify the increase in price, though. Rather, it appears to have been prompted by traders jumping on yet another low market cap oil stock, perhaps in the mistaken belief that it was a good thing that Mid-Con's reported revenues went up over 12x compared to Q1 2019.

Reading The Income Statement

It appears that some traders may have reacted to the report that Mid-Con's revenues went up from $3 million in Q1 2019 to $38.5 million in Q1 2020. However, this rise in reported revenues was entirely driven by a $25 million gain on derivatives in Q1 2020 compared to a $12.2 million loss on derivatives in Q1 2019.

Excluding changes in the value of its derivatives, Mid-Con's revenues would have gone down from $15.2 million in Q1 2019 to $13.5 million in Q1 2020.

The large gain in derivative value was actually bad news for Mid-Con since it was due to the price of oil going down dramatically from the end of 2019 to the end of Q1 2020.

For example, a company may have 5 million barrels of oil hedges for April to December 2020 at $50 per barrel. At the end of 2019, strip prices for those months may have been at $55 (as an example), so the value of those derivatives would have been negative $25 million. Strip dropping to $35 at the end of Q1 2020 would result in those hedges now being worth positive $75 million, so the company would record a $100 million gain on derivatives.

This would only be good overall for the company if it was essentially fully hedged on oil. If the company produced 10 million barrels of oil between April and December, it would have made $200 million less revenue at $35 oil instead of $55 oil, and the improved hedge value would only cover half of that decline in revenues.

In Mid-Con's case it is roughly 60% hedged on oil. Its hedges cushion some of the impact of lower oil prices, but it is still noticeably worse off due to the oil price crash. Mid-Con would have rather recorded a massive loss on derivatives in Q1 2020 (resulting in negative revenues), since that would have meant $75 oil.

Other Notes On Q1 2020 Results

Other than that, Mid-Con's Q1 2020 results were largely as expected. Mid-Con reported negative $0.8 million in cash flows from operating activities in Q1 2020, although this was influenced by a paydown of accounts payable that was approximately $2.2 million more than the reduction in accounts receivable.

The negative cash flow from operating activities and its $4.8 million capex spending during the quarter contributed to Mid-Con's credit facility borrowings increasing by $6 million from $68 million at the end of 2019 to $74 million at the end of Q1 2020. The capex spending was fairly high during the quarter, but is expected to be near zero going forward until oil prices recover.

Mid-Con has now also shut in approximately 400 uneconomic wells, which is close to 25% of its total well count.

2H 2020 Projected Results

Mid-Con's borrowing base was reduced to $64 million, which resulted in a borrowing base deficiency that it needs to deal over the next six months. Mid-Con reported that it had $73.3 million in debt outstanding as of June 12.

At current strip prices, Mid-Con may end up with $28 million in revenues after hedges for the second half of 2020. This assumes 3,500 BOEPD in average production (with most/all of its shut-in wells restored) and $38 to $39 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 579,600 $36.50 $21.2 Natural Gas 386,400 $2.10 $0.8 Hedge Value $6.0 Total $28.0

The savings from its management agreement with contango may reduce its second-half cash expenditures to around $19.7 million. This includes reductions to both lease operating expenses and cash G&A.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $14.2 Production Taxes $1.8 Cash G&A $1.5 Interest Expense $1.7 Capital Expenditures $0.5 Total $19.7

Thus at current strip, Mid-Con looks capable of reducing its credit facility borrowings to near $64 million.

Notes On Valuation

Mid-Con's stock price chart is also a bit deceptive due to the conversion of preferred units into common units. Back in August 2019, Mid-Con traded near $10 ($0.50 pre-reverse split). This gave it a market capitalization of around $15.5 million. Adding the $40 million in preferred units meant that the preferred units and common units had a combined valuation of $55.5 million then.

A valuation of $55.5 million translates into a price per unit of approximately $3.90 now. Thus, Mid-Con's current price of over $5 per unit values it at more than what it traded at when oil was in the mid-$50s.

A price of $5.55 per unit now is similar to a prior price (before preferred unit conversion) of around $25 per unit. A price of $8 per unit now is similar to a prior price of approximately $48 per unit, which Mid-Con last touched in May 2018 when oil was close to $70.

Conclusion

Mid-Con appears to have a path to paying down its borrowing base deficiency over the next six months at current strip prices. It remains vulnerable to further borrowing base reductions, although John Goff could step in again if Mid-Con needs a capital infusion to pay down its credit facility further.

While Mid-Con's ability to survive looks fine, if it needs additional capital in the future, that will probably lead to more dilution. At over $5 per unit, Mid-Con looks significantly overpriced, as it essentially values the company as if $60 oil was already back.

