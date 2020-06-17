On June 16th, The Wall Street Journal reported that the judge presiding over PG&E Corporation's (PCG) bankruptcy process is going to approve the reorganization plan. PG&E has made lots of improvements through this process that should create a healthy profitable company. However, completing the emergence process still entails a number of tasks, including raising significant new financing. PCG plans to raise $9B of cash from new equity, as well as issue shares to the wildfire victims, and issue new debt. Unfavorable terms for this new financing could have a negative impact on the common stock. Besides the financing risk, there is also the risk of the next wildfire season. PCG has done lots of work to improve its system, but it is still possible that a new wildfire could cause serious damage. California's new wildfire insurance program should give some protection, but it still hasn't been tested yet. Investors interested in PCG's story, but scared of some of these issues, can take a look at PCG's preferred shares.

PCG's preferred shares are a small part of the company's capital structure, and this size has likely kept them out of the eyes of most investors. The company has eight classes of preferred shares, all with a $25 par value. The largest class by far, Series A (PCG.PA), only has 4.2M shares. The next largest class, Series D (NYSEMKT:PCG.PD), has 1.8M shares, and the smallest class, Series C (NYSEMKT:PCG.PC), only 400,000 shares. In response to the 2017 wildfires in its territory, PCG suspended the dividend on its common and preferred stock starting with its February 2018 payment. PCG has now skipped ten preferred dividend payments. While these payments were suspended the amounts still accrued, and, depending on the series, there are approximately $3/share of accrued dividends associated with the preferred shares.

Another item that might cause investors to avoid PCG's common stock, especially those seeking income, is that the company has committed to not paying a dividend for three years. An important point that some people may have missed is that the commitment is only for the common stock. Exhibit 1 comes from PCG's bankruptcy court disclosure statement filing, and shows the company's projected cash flows after emergence from bankruptcy. Preferred dividend payments are shown near the bottom of the statement at $14M/year except for in 2020, when the number is $42M, or three years' worth of preferred dividends. So the company has told everyone, and the bankruptcy court has approved, that these preferred dividends will resume this year.

Exhibit 1

Source: PCG Disclosure Statement Filing

Exhibit 2 lays out much of the relevant information for the different preferred shares, including the amount in arrears and the previous trading level. The table shows that the preferred shares are still trading below their level before suspension of the dividend, even though today's interest rates are lower. On top of this, dividends in arrears are over 10% of the current stock price. The next preferred dividend would normally have been scheduled for August. If dividends restart on the old schedule, you would get over 10% of your money back in about two months' time. It is also possible the company pays the dividends in arrears soon after emerging instead of on the regular dividend schedule, which is what happened the last time PCG came out of bankruptcy. Before you buy these preferreds make sure you know whether or not the dividends in arrears will come with your shares.

Exhibit 2

Conclusion

PCG's bankruptcy plan has the company paying off all of the dividends in arrears from its preferred shares in 2020, and the bankruptcy court has accepted this plan. The shares are still trading at a discount to the pre-suspended dividend value, even though today's interest rates are lower. Even if dividends aren't resumed until August, you should be getting over 10% of your money back in less than two months, and then have preferred stock in a company that should be stronger and better managed as a result of the bankruptcy process. The preferred shares also avoid some of the risks held by the common shares, such as the company receiving poor terms in its post-bankruptcy financing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCG, PCG.PD, PCG.PG, PCG.PH, PCG.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.