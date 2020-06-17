Many Robinhood investors subscribe to the "fun casino" theory of investing, where volatility is something that you should pay up for – the more volatile the stock, the more fun to trade.

After the coronavirus lockdowns, millions of millennials suddenly found themselves with ample free time and thanks to the government, extra money to play with. What we're witnessing now is the financial market equivalent of throwing chum into shark-infested waters as sophisticated investors earn arbitrage profits from their action.

Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine has coined a new theory to explain the recent action in stocks. He calls it the "fun casino" theory of stocks.

But there is another theory. This theory is that the stock market is a fun casino, and you should buy stocks because they will go up and down in exciting fashion and might make you rich quick. This is a very old theory, and I suspect that for much of the history of financial markets it was considerably more popular and better supported than the discounted-present-value-of-cash-flows thing.

If volatility is fun and bankrupt companies are the most volatile, then by this theory, the most fun stocks of all are the shares of bankrupt companies. Enter Hertz (HTZ), which skyrocketed 500 percent for no reason this month after filing bankruptcy in May.

Data by YCharts

Hertz responded to the skyrocketing share price in a shrewd way. If the stock market is a fun casino, the company can sell tons of worthless stock so people can trade it back and forth.

According to Hertz,

Given these developments, the Debtors now seek emergency relief from this Court to allow the Debtors to capture the potential value of unissued Hertz shares for the benefit of the Debtors’ estates.

Note what Hertz says and doesn't say in this bankruptcy motion. What the company says is that the money will be used to pay its debts. What it didn't say is that shareholders are buying worthless stock, although if you read in between the lines, that's what they're doing. What's about to happen is that retail investors are going to lose hundreds of millions of dollars to smart investors who own Hertz bonds. Some momentum traders likely get away with profits, but someone is going to have to ride it to zero.

Source: Verdad Bond Database via Zero Hedge

I've previously done research showing what should be obvious, which is that the stocks of companies that have negative earnings and can't pay their debts tend to lose investors' money. This shows that once bonds are trading under 80 cents per dollar, the common stocks of said companies have a strong tendency to go to zero. This is the discussion I've had with a bunch of my friends who have bought Royal Caribbean (RCL) in the past couple of months.

"Why buy the stock?" I said, "when you have senior unsecured bonds yielding 28 percent to maturity, and even secured bonds yielding double digits?"

A few of my friends have managed to sell their Royal Caribbean for a nice markup to other people who want to take the long-term risk. I wouldn't be so sure, retail investors here are like the tourists standing in line outside of the clubs in Florida while the locals walk right in. I can show you study after study that shows that the best companies to invest in are those that make money and are growing. Many of the popular stocks on Robinhood are drama-driven companies that either have junk credit ratings or should if the rating agencies weren't being pushed politically to keep them investment-grade to not pile onto their troubles. Maybe Royal Caribbean comes out of this okay and it doubles its money. But cruise trips are nowhere near resuming, and bond investors are getting double-digit returns before equity investors see a penny.

Here's a quick graph. Watch out for the scale X and Y axis', but it's a quick check that shows that the famed low volatility anomaly still exists. Portfolio 1 is high volatility stocks, which we'll call the "Robinhood portfolio." Portfolio 2 is USMV, which is a low-volatility large and mid-cap ETF. We'll call this portfolio the "professional" portfolio. Drawdowns are quoted end-of-month, not peak to trough. The bottom line is that the professionals who use academic research get around 25 percent better return for their risk before fees than the market, while Robinhood investors get about half as much as the market.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio theory has this to say about volatility – volatility is one of the best leading indicators of future bankruptcy in companies. Because stocks are a call option on the value of the underlying company, the more debt the company has and the closer it is to the "strike price," which in this case meaning where the company is forced to file for bankruptcy, volatility rises in times of financial distress for companies and falls in times of prosperity. Investing in low-volatility companies thus means that you don't have to deal with any of them going bankrupt. This improves your risk-adjusted return. As you can see, high-volatility companies as a group have roughly twice the volatility of low-volatility companies. What this means is that you can translate a better risk-adjusted return into cash by taking a larger equity allocation (either by eschewing bonds or using leverage), and get higher returns for any given level of volatility you're willing to accept.

However, under the "fun casino" theory, investors choose stocks not because they have underlying value, but because they can make a lot of money in a hurry if they can time their sale. Would you gamble at a casino if the most you could win or lose was 20 percent of your bankroll? Probably not. And that's the key to understanding why junk stocks can be so popular and fun to watch while badly trailing the S&P 500 (SPY) over time, or in the case of Hertz, going to zero in a matter of months.

Did you enjoy this article? "Follow" me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.