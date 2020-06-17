Corporate bond yields have seen some strong movements in the past few months due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Corporate bonds have seen some massive price swings during the past few months, so I thought that taking a look at these might be of use to readers and investors.

Shorter-term corporate bonds are looking stronger than longer-term bonds, due to narrowing yield spreads between the same.

Non-investment grade corporate bonds are looking stronger than investment grade bonds, due to the widening yield spreads between the same.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is a low-cost index ETF focusing on shorter-term non-investment grade corporate bonds, and should outperform on a risk-adjusted basis in the coming years due to the aforementioned trends. SHYG offers a higher dividend yield than most other high yield corporate bond ETFs, including the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), even though it focuses on less risky shorter-term bonds than its peers.

The article will start and focus on corporate bond spreads, an undercovered but useful topic, but will take a quick look at SHYG itself as well.

As a final point, as the original article was published close to a month ago, I took a quick look at some of the spreads and trends in the article, and the analysis still holds.

Corporate Bonds Overview

Corporate bond prices and yields are affected by a wide array of factors. Knowledge and understanding of these can be leveraged into greater returns, lower risk and volatility, and stronger risk-adjusted returns alike.

I'll be focusing on two of these - credit quality and maturity - will analyse these under prevailing market conditions, and explain why I believe that investors should focus on shorter-term non-investment grade corporate bonds over others.

Maturity - Buy Shorter-Term Corporate Bonds

Long-term corporate bonds generally carry higher yields than comparable shorter-term bonds, to compensate investors for the added credit, inflation, and interest rate risk, and due to the time value of money:

Said compensation has steadily decreased during the past few years. Compare corporate bond yield curves, which show interest rates for said securities at different maturities, for March 2017 and March 2020:

(Source: U.S. Treasury - Chart By Author)

As can be seen above, the corporate bond yield curve has flattened during the past few years.

Short-term corporate bonds are currently yielding quite a bit more than in the past, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak pressuring the balance sheets and overall financial performance of most corporations.

Long-term corporate bonds are yielding moderately less than in the past, due to market expectations of low long-term inflation, economic growth, and continued Federal Reserse support/intervention in credit markets.

Yield-chasing could also explain the above. If investors sold lower-yielding shorter-term bonds and bought higher-yield longer-term securities, yields of the former should increase while yields of the latter should increase, which is what we see above.

Corporate bond yield spreads are currently very low, with 10-year corporate bonds only yielding 0.75% more than 1-year corporate bonds. Spreads have not been lower for years, perhaps ever:

(Source: U.S. Treasury - Chart By Author)

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, longer-term corporate bonds no longer offer investors attractive risk-adjusted shareholder returns.

Spreads are low, so these securities no longer offer meaningfully higher yields, plus the possibility of further capital gains seems rather muted.

Risks are higher, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could cause further economic deterioration, causing default rates to spike. Interest rate risk is significantly greater as well, due to the greater duration of these securities, the possibility of interest rate hikes once economic conditions stabilize, and the possibility of a steepening of the corporate bond yield curve.

Although shorter-term corporate bonds are not a risk-free asset, plus some of the above will undoubtedly affect these securities as well, I believe that they offer investors the potential for slightly lower returns at a moderately lower level of risk - a strong tradeoff.

Notwithstanding the above, it is obviously possible for actively managed funds that invest in longer-term corporate bonds to continue performing well, as investment managers can always generate alpha.

As a final point, narrowing corporate bond spreads have caused long-term corporate bonds to outperform shorter-term bonds during the past few years, far in excess of the yield spread. The trend seems unlikely to continue, due to narrowing corporate bond spreads:

Credit Quality - Buy Non-Investment Grade Corporate Bonds

Lower-quality, higher-risk corporate bonds with non-investment grade credit ratings, those below BBB-, generally carry significantly greater yields than comparable investment grade securities, to compensate investors for increased credit risk and higher default rates:

Said compensation has steadily increased during the past few months. Compare the change in effective yield for corporate bonds of different credit ratings:

As can be seen above, spreads between bonds with different credit ratings have widened.

Investment grade corporate bonds, those with credit ratings of at least BBB, have seen their yields collapse as investors rush towards higher-quality lower-risk assets.

Non-investment grade corporate bonds, those with credit ratings of BB or less, have seen their yields skyrocket as investors flee lower-quality higher-risk assets.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, investment grade corporate bonds no longer offer competitive risk-adjusted returns.

Widening spreads means that the non-investment grade securities currently offer significantly greater yields to investors, plus the possibility of substantial capital appreciation. Investment grade securities offer none of these.

Non-investment grade corporate bonds are, however, extremely likely to see skyrocketing default rates in the coming months, but I believe that the same will be true for securities across the entire credit quality spectrum. Extremely few companies are benefiting from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and these are not concentrated in any particular credit rating, so I see few good reasons for the spreads themselves to widen.

As such, corporate bonds are likely to see comparatively strong returns in the coming years as spreads narrow to more normal, rational levels. For what it's worth, non-investment grade corporate bonds massively outperformed in the years after the financial crisis, so there is some precedence for my views and projections:

Combine these two insights, and the logical conclusion is that investors should focus on shorter-term non-investment grade corporate bonds, as these should outperform on a risk-adjusted basis in the coming years.

As a final point, I do want to say that my opinions and projections are just that, opinions and projections. I could very easily be wrong on both counts, especially considering just how unprecedented the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has been, and as the entire U.S. corporate credit market is basically an offshoot of the Federal Reserve at this point. The Federal Reserve is buying corporate bonds of most maturies and credit ratings, but focusing on shorter-term investment grade bonds.

In any case, SHYG is an index ETF investing in shorter-term non-investment grade corporate bonds, so if you think I'm right, and I think I'm right, then consider investing in the fund.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock

Dividend Yield: 5.89%

Expense Ratio: 0.30%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 2.20%

Fund Overview

SHYG is an index ETF investing in shorter-term non-investment grade corporate bonds. The fund is effectively equivalent to HYG, but only invests in corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years.

SHYG has an average maturity of 2.84 years and average duration of 2.55, compared to an average maturity of 4.66 years and average duration of 3.91 for HYG. SHYG's shorter-term holdings serve to moderately decrease interest rate risk and should outperform if corporate bonds spreads widen or if interest rates increase.

The fund's holdings are reasonably well-diversified across industry sectors, and are not materially different from those of HYG:

(Source: BlackRock Corporate Website)

SHYG's holdings are, however, of lower quality than those of HYG, probably due to the fact that companies with the lowest credit ratings have difficulties issuing longer-term bonds:

(Source: BlackRock Corporate Website)

Due to the above, SHYG actually offers investors a slightly higher dividend yield than HYG:

Data by YCharts

Now, the above is purely a compositional effect, shorter-term corporate bonds still yield less than comparative longer-term bonds, but the fact that a few small shifts in asset composition and credit quality cause SHYG to have a greater dividend yield is telling. Longer-term corporate bonds simply don't offer investors strong enough yields, and investors can achieve roughly comparable yields and returns to these securities investing in shorter-term corporate bonds.

SHYG has moderately underperformed since inception:

Data by YCharts

Its underperformance is at least partly explained by the aforementioned widening corporate bond spreads, as evidenced by widening yield spreads between the funds:

SHYG's dividend itself has grown throughout the years, while HYG's dividend has gone down, although these figures are quite volatile for both funds:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, and taking into consideration all of the above, SHYG is currently a strong investment opportunity when compared to HYG. Although SHYG's underperformance is probably troubling for many, this was due to lower interest rates in the past and narrowing corporate bond spreads. Current conditions are different, so performance is likely to improve.

Conclusion - SHYG

Shorter-term non-investment grade corporate bonds are likely to outperform on a risk-adjusted basis in the future, due to changes in corporate bond spreads and yields. SHYG is a low-cost index ETF focusing on said securities and should perform reasonably well in the coming years.

As a final point, I had some issues trying to translate my analysis of corporate bond spreads to something more actionable. SHYG is fine, but an actively managed PIMCO CEF focusing on these securities would be much better, or something to that effect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.