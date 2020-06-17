We noted Etsy's strong execution ability in our first coverage last year, and we continue to recommend the stock as a result.

The speed at which the pivot happened, along with the quality of execution, was impressive considering the complexity of eCommerce operations in general.

Overview

Etsy (ETSY) share price has appreciated by +96% since our first coverage last November, where we discussed its data-driven approach in driving conversions. The company’s strong execution continued to drive the outperformance in Q1, even amid the pandemic, as the business saw +30% growth in both GMS (Gross Merchandise Sales) and revenue. We believe that Etsy will continue to benefit from its strong culture, management’s execution, and the favorable advertising environment, which the company can leverage to drive more repeat purchases in Q2. We maintain our Overweight rating on the stock.

Catalyst

Q1 outperformance, as a result of its adaptive response to uncertainty, demonstrates its strong company culture and execution. We have always been impressed by Etsy’s management team, which continued to deliver even under a challenging circumstance. During April, Etsy responded to the demand surge in masks rapidly as it worked on a lot of moving parts across different areas, such as engineering, marketing, and logistics, amid the pandemic and work-from-home situation.

(Source: Company’s Earnings Call Slide)

As a result, the company generated over $133 million GMS in April, thanks to the 12 million face masks sold through the platform, which ended up driving the exceptional 32-34% growth in GMS and revenue in Q1, while maintaining its solid +20% adjusted EBITDA margin. Face mask sales also represented 17% of Etsy's marketplace GMS in April.

(Source: Company’s Earnings Call Slide)

We do not think that any eCommerce company can pull off this kind of performance within such a tight window, considering the level of complexity in mobilizing and orchestrating different areas of operations under pressures and uncertainties. Just a month before, in March, the company still saw a major slowdown, which brought down its GMS significantly.

(Source: Company’s Earnings Call Slide)

With that in mind, the key to Etsy’s successful internal coordination and adaptive execution that drove the Q1 outperformance is its strong company culture and long-term shareholders orientation, in our view. In Q1, the one-time investments to support the sellers by waiving fees and deferring bill payments are also a reflection of those values. As such, we continue to believe that Etsy will reap the rewards and sustain the momentum beyond Q2, in which it expects another solid quarter with a staggering +70% YoY growth.

The pivoted merchandising to elevate trending categories along with lower-than-average TV advertising costs should drive higher ROIs and effectively repeat purchases. As the company saw an increase in new buyers for the mask category while acquiring 4 million new buyers and reengaging 2.5 million existing non-active buyers, GMS per active buyer subsequently also saw a solid 4.1% YoY growth, which is the highest level seen in over a year.

(Source: Company’s Earnings Call Slide)

Given such a cohort of new buyers, we expect that GMS per active buyer will continue to improve in Q2 to maintain the momentum in Q1. In Q1, 22% of mask-related GMS came from new buyers, wherein 32% of buyers who purchased a face mask made a repeat purchase in the next 14 days.

(Source: Company’s Earnings Call Slide)

The strategic inventory pivot to cater to growing demands in home inspiration, self-care, and home activities should also fuel new and repeat purchases in Q2. Moreover, as Etsy expects to drive more relevant traffic at the top of the funnel, it will expect higher ROIs considering the favorable TV advertising environment, which sees 20-30% lower CPM.

Risk

There are not many risk factors we can identify in Etsy, which has proven its ability to outperform amid challenging situations. As the company has noted in its earnings call material, some potential headwinds going forward include job losses, economic crisis, and reduced consumer confidence. While we are uncertain how likely some of these situations may occur in the near term, we consider further job losses to be a key risk factor that can severely impact the overall demand for Etsy’s offerings, effectively undermining the planned advertising campaign.

Valuation

Etsy remains an attractive profitable growth story. In addition, it probably also has one of the strongest management teams we have seen in eCommerce. Its consistently strong execution will remain the key factor that sustains the attractive risk/reward profile of the stock, further increasing our conviction in the business and long-term prospects.

(Source: Stockrow)

With +30% growth with a likelihood of strong acceleration, the stock can trade higher than ~10x P/S. Around March last year, the stock traded at ~14x P/S with softer tailwinds. Currently, the share price has been up by over 85% YTD, and given the catalysts, we foresee further outperformance upon Q2 surprise, where +12x P/S valuation is plausible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.