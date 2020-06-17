Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) is one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers with a diverse brand portfolio, including its namesake "Whirlpool", "Maytag", and "KitchenAid", among others. Despite weak growth in recent years amid a highly competitive market, the company has been able to improve profitability by focusing on its strengths and consolidating its market position. While the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing macro weakness have introduced near-term uncertainties, we see WHR as a quality value pick with a positive long-term outlook. Recent initiatives to improve supply chain efficiencies and a push into connected appliances highlight growth opportunities and upside in the stock. Its 3.8% dividend yield looks attractive supported by overall solid fundamentals.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Whirlpool reported its Q1 earnings on April 30th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.82, which was $0.30 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $4.33 billion was down 9.0% year over year, although this decline was based on the divestment of its Embraco business in 2019. Organic net sales were down by just 0.3% y/y. The key theme for the quarter was the early stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic impact with a more noticeable weakness in the Asia-Pacific and China-related business. Despite a demand slowdown in the final weeks of March, the North American region still delivered positive year-over-year growth of 0.2% in sales.

The 2019 sale of Embraco, which produced refrigeration compression systems, is part of the company's renewed focus on its consumer-facing business. This follows a multi-year internal strategy reorganization targeting a slimmer and more efficient company profile. On an annual basis, total revenues last year were flat from levels first reached in 2015, but keep in mind that Whirlpool has been exiting its least profitable business units in recent years. 2019 was particularly strong for Whirlpool with positive organic net sales growth of 1.6% and a 5.5% increase in annual EPS supported by a higher operating margin. Free cash flow of $930 million in 2019 was the highest for the company in over a decade.

COVID-19 Impact and Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Considering the global scale of the operations and distribution, Whirlpool is seeing weaker end-user demand trends across various markets given the COVID-19 pandemic. Management is now guiding for a full-year decline in organic net sales between 10% and 15%. Including the ongoing comparison period impact of the Embraco divestiture from 2019, total sales are expected to decline between 13% and 18%. The company intends to support profitability by taking cost-cutting measures targeting $500 million in savings this year.

By operating region, Whirlpool noted that the decline in sales through April in the United States has not been as pronounced compared to other parts of the world. One explanation offered was that home improvement centers and some retail channels remained open during peak lockdown periods, allowing for a continued level of consumer purchases.

Separately, the U.S. market is also recognized as having a larger percentage of "replacement sales", which face less-volatile sales trends. This means that more of Whirlpool's business in the U.S. is related to consumers upgrading or replacing old appliances, while other markets are more driven by new residential home construction. By this measure, the U.S. market has been more resilient compared to weaker trends internationally. For context, approximately 45% of total revenues are from outside North America. From the conference call:

It is important to note, however, that the demand decline in the United States is clearly not as pronounced as in China and Italy, and we are currently experiencing sellout declines of around 20% to 25%, which is less than half of what we’ve see in other markets. We see two reasons for this fundamental difference in demand patterns. One, the U.S. has a very significant portion of replacement sales of more than 50% of the total industry; and two, the home improvement channel kept stores open during this crisis, allowing consumers to continue purchasing appliances.



Based on the consistent demand trends we are seeing across three of our key countries, each at different phases of crisis, we are expecting a full year 2020 organic net sales decline of 10% to 15%, as the majority of decline occurring in the second quarter, followed by a slow recovery in the third quarter, and a slight growth in fourth quarter.

Whirlpool took various steps to maintain profitability and protect liquidity measures. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $2.8 billion and $2 billion available in remaining committed credit facilities, compared to $4.1 billion in total long-term debt. Leverage ratios and interest coverage remain well below financial covenant limits, and the company believe it has "ample liquidity to cope with any scenario". We see its balance sheet position as overall stable.

While management is expecting continued disruptions for the remainder of the year amid broader COVID-19 uncertainty, the long-term outlook remains positive. The company had previously disclosed long-term financial goals or averaging 3% annual revenue growth. Compared to the EBIT margin of 6.9% in 2019, Whirlpool is targeting a margin expansion to 10% over time. The other metric to watch is the free cash flow conversion goal to trend above 6% as a percentage of net sales, compared to 4.5% in 2019. Management believes that ongoing efforts at supply chain efficiency, along while focusing on higher-margin consumer-facing business, can support higher profitability going forward.

In terms of the market consensus, an expectation for a total year-over-year decline in sales of -17.9% for 2020 is on the weaker end of management guidance. Nevertheless, a positive EPS estimates of $9.94 reflects continued profitability in this environment. For 2021, the market is forecasting a rebound in sales, while EPS could climb to $12.91, a 30% increase from the fiscal 2020 estimate.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We like Whirlpool for its quality products and confidence that the company will be able to navigate the current environment. The turnaround plan executed in recent years has already shown to be successful with solid results in 2019, and once the company can get past the COVID-19 disruptions, we expect its growth and earnings trajectory to be reclaimed.

The upside here is efforts to lead in the emerging segment of connected appliances. Compared to 750k installed connected products in 2019, Whirlpool expects over 5 million by 2022. This follows the broader theme of "Internet of Things", and for Whirlpool, can represent upside in the gross margin with a value-added tech component to everyday products. The bet is that appliances can be more integrated with mobile devices and applications to improve the user experience. One example is the control of settings and automation in everything, from a kitchen oven to a refrigerator that keeps track of a shopping list. Whirlpool is essentially all-in on this digital transformation, which also includes investments in its supply chain with more automation and AI analytics. We expect these efforts to pay off over time.

The current P/E ratio of 9.4x and price-to-free cash flow multiple of 10.4x based on trailing twelve-month earnings are at the lowest levels over the past decade. While some of that discount is justified given the weak sales and earnings outlook this year, we think the long-term outlook for the stock has improved more recently considering the strategic realignment and initiatives.

Looking ahead at 2021 when operating and financial conditions can normalize, we believe the stock should trade at a higher multiple given stronger underlying profitability margin and free cash flow generation potential. We rate shares of WHR as a Buy, with a price target of $155 per share representing a 12x multiple on fiscal 2021 consensus EPS and 23% upsides from the current level.

A Quality Dividend Growth Stock

The other consideration here is that WHR's dividend of 3.8% still appears attractive and well above the 2.8% average over the past 5 years. The company increased the dividend rate each year since 2013, with the last increase coming in April 2019 when it hiked the quarterly rate by 4.3% y/y to $1.20 per share.

While the company opted to keep the dividend rate steady this past April, which historically has been the month it declares an increase, we believe there is still room for a small rate hike later this year to maintain dividend growth continuity. For context, the annualized dividend of $4.80 per share represents a payout ratio of 48% on consensus 2020 earnings. By this measure, the dividend remains covered even in the current environment. Company management has mentioned an intention to target a payout ratio of approximately 30% on earnings over the long run. The outlook for improving financial conditions by next year could allow for larger dividend increases going forward.

Verdict

The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic this year was unfortunate, as Whirlpool was presenting positive momentum from a strong 2019. We expect the company to emerge from the current environment stronger and well-positioned to capitalize on recent investments in connected appliances and supply chain digitalization. This is a quality stock with a positive long-term outlook.

Risks here include the potential of a further deterioration in the macro outlook beyond current expectations. A deeper and longer-lasting global recession could force a revision lower to growth and earnings estimates, which would pressure the stock. To the downside, we expect the $100 per share level to represent strong support for the stock. Monitoring points for the Q2 earnings expected to be released in July include recent trends in sales by region, the evolution of margins, and the balance sheet position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.