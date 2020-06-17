We all need a pick-me-up with the COVID-19 pandemic, protests on the streets against discrimination, a spike in unemployment, wild stock market swings, and uncertainty about our economic future. Why not add some chocolate to your portfolio? If eating chocolate brightens one’s mood, why not buy America’s largest maker of this mainstay candy and cooking item to cheer up your 2020 investment returns? In the end, candy and chocolate demand is expected to hold up much better during the coronavirus pandemic slowdown than sales at the average S&P 500 company, including those affected by deep cyclical swings.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has the best profit margins and returns on investment in the large capitalization, packaged food industry; is witnessing above-average business growth vs. declining S&P 500 expectations; is priced right for investors; pays a better than typical equity dividend yield; and is experiencing accumulation trends in the common stock. Sounds like a solid mix of ingredients for bullish stock trading to me.

Image Source: Company Website

Brand Name Powerhouse

Hershey is one of the top five most recognized and loved brands in America. Below are rankings of the brand from consumer surveys conducted by Tenet Partners and graphs of its #1 position in the U.S. confectionery market. Hershey’s, Kisses, Reece’s, Kit-Kat, Cadbury, Brookside, Rolo, Payday, Almond Joy & Mounds, and York chocolates are found everywhere confections are sold. Other candy brands include Breath Savers, Ice Breakers, Twizzlers and Jolly Ranchers. In addition, the company has been using cash flow to acquire companies in the healthier snack area of the packaged food market. Skinny Pop Popcorn and Pirate’s Booty Puff snacks are the largest new contributors to operating results.

Image Source: 2019 Company Presentation

Strongest Food Margins/Returns in the S&P 500

Hershey holds the distinction of being the most profitable large-cap food company in the United States. Below is a 10-year graph of the super-high current gross profit margin of 45% on each dollar in sales, net after-tax profit margin of 14%, return on equity of 67%, return on total assets of 20% and cash flow to assets employed of 13.5%.

Compared to peers and competitors in the packaged food category, Hershey scores at or near the top of the list on calculations of gross profit margin, operating margin and net profit margin. A 10-year history of profitability rates on sales is pictured below vs. J. M. Smucker (SJM), Kraft Heinz (KHC), General Mills (GIS), Mondelez (MDLZ), Unilever (UL), Kellogg (K), Conagra (CAG), McCormick (MKC) and Campbell Soup (CPB).

[Note: Beverage companies like PepsiCo (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Constellation Brands (STZ) have yet higher gross margins vs. the food giants.]

During 2019, only J. M. Smucker outlined a better profit per employee calculation (I currently own a number of shares in Smucker’s). The $70,619 of income generation per employee is well above the S&P 500 average, despite chocolate making and marketing being a labor-intensive effort.

Good news for Hershey shareholders, earnings are projected by Wall Street analysts to perform far better than an expected S&P 500 decline during the 2020 recession. Flat Hershey income this year is estimated to grow 5-7% annually again starting in 2021. Versus a projection of new all-time highs for Hershey profits next year, the S&P 500 is still expected to earn less money than 2019 until 2022, at the earliest.

Below Normal Valuation

You would think Hershey’s strong profit picture would translate into an abnormally high stock quote. Yet, today’s business valuation by Wall Street is not much different on trailing results than its decade-long average. Below you can review a 10-year history of price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and book value. Equally weighting all four lines for importance, one can argue Hershey is now selling for slightly less than its cycle-adjusted average setup for new investment capital.

Alongside a lower-than-usual valuation, investors are also getting a conservative and liquid balance sheet at today’s $131 quote. At the end of March, Hershey held $2.8 billion in current assets like cash and inventory. It also owed $4.1 billion in debt and $7.2 billion in total liabilities. The net $4.3 billion in long-term IOUs and obligations, however, compares quite favorably against $1.7 billion in earnings and operating cash flow. In theory, if the company chose to focus all its energy on paying off liabilities, Hershey could use its regular and dependable cash generation to zero out all net obligations in 2.5x years. This ratio is far superior to equivalent numbers above 5x from the packaged food giants as a group and the S&P 500 typical business.

Considering its valuable brands, consistency of results during all types of economic environments and its relatively low level of liabilities vs. cash flow, Hershey easily has a top 5% balance sheet in the U.S. corporate world for safety and flexibility. That’s why Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s give Hershey’s debt issuance A1 and A credit ratings, some of the strongest safety rankings in America.

The Hershey dividend story is another convincing argument for your investment dollars. The company has paid a dividend since 1972, and a flat to rising one annually since 1977. Today’s 2.3% yield on trailing payouts is slightly above the equivalent S&P 500 rate around 1.8%. However, Hershey is projected to have rising cash flow and income generation to maintain or increase the dividend payout in 2020-21. In contrast, Wall Street analysts are projecting a 20-25% cut in total dividends paid by S&P 500 companies during 2020, from the negative income effects of the coronavirus recession. Comparing likely year-end payouts, Hershey may be providing a 2.5% forward yield to the market’s 1.5% number today. In addition, who wouldn’t want a chocolate-based 2.5% in dividend income annually, growing each year in size, against Treasury yields under 2%, guaranteed to never rise in coupon payout? Below is a 10-year graph of Hershey's prevailing dividend yield and quarterly dividend amount.

Technical Momentum

So, if the underlying business is highly profitable, equity valuations of financial results are cheap, earnings are on the rise, and an above-average dividend is available, are investors interested in Hershey shares? The short answer is yes. While the price has been busy digesting sharp 2018-19 gains, a trend of accumulation on weakness has clearly been evident since early March. Hershey’s stable business and defensive stock trading during past recessions and bear markets have also attracted safety-minded investors.

Below I have drawn a 1-year and 2-year price/volume chart of daily trading activity. I have listed some of my favorite momentum indicators to help decipher future price changes. The Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL), Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator are pictured. All three indicators were incredibly strong during the first half of 2019 into September, followed by some consolidation in the ADL and OBV with price the last eight months. The standout winner has been the NVI, with a straight up move since early March.

ADL measures buying/selling activity during the trading day. If the stock closes nearer the high trade of the session vs. the low print, the line will rise. OBV tries to explain overall volume trends multiplied by price change each day. Both the ADL and OBV lines have held up well during a minor setback in price during 2020.

However, the red arrows point to the super-strong NVI situation. NVI counts only falling volume days vs. the last trading session. If slow news days see buying as a function of price gains on low volume, it can highlight a lack of sellers or overhead supply for the next day. Hershey’s NVI line may be one of the strongest in the S&P 500 during 2020, especially against a slightly lower price situation. My read of the NVI is a material number of shares are being absorbed by buyers on trend weakness. When better financial results are reported, the stock price could really shine later in the year.

Final Thoughts

The only negative news I can find on Hershey revolves around some shorter-term volatility in revenues. Like most businesses in America, the coronavirus pandemic has led to shifting consumer buying trends. Several weeks ago, the company warned the strong stockpiling trends of February-April moderated in May. Further, some sales channels are witnessing a decline in demand from stay-at-home orders, specifically office-centered order flow.

Looking forward, I feel the most bullish statistic is the significant stock buying on weakness during the 2020 market downdraft, represented by the NVI upmove. Hershey’s strong profit margins/returns and safe balance sheet are the next points to consider. A solid valuation and dividend yield are also positive developments for new buyers.

My goal is to acquire shares on future price dips, especially if a decline is matched against a similar percentage drop in the S&P 500 over coming weeks. Opening a small starter position in Hershey at this level has real merit also, as extended weakness is not guaranteed.

I have explained the potential upside in food stocks as an inflation/money printing hedge on Seeking Alpha during 2020 in numerous articles. Record Federal Reserve money printing will eventually lead to a big jump in the cost of living. (M-1 is up +27% so far this year, currency in circulation and checking account balances.) Companies selling low-priced, rapid turnover, almost mandatory goods like food will be able to pass along commodity and labor inflation best. I am personally trying to build out a variety of inflation hedges in my diversified long/short portfolio, with food, beverage and precious metal investments at the core.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

