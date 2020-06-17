The balance sheet is well-capitalized, and productivity levels in the US have already returned to c. 80% of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Following a review of Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF) latest quarter, I am rather encouraged by the retailer's prospects coming out of COVID-19. My expectation for an above-par recovery ahead is supported by an acceleration in digital sales in May, and perhaps more importantly, that half of the global store base has already opened with strong productivity levels. In the c. 45% of the US store that has been reopened, productivity has already reached an impressive 80% of prior-year levels, which not only paves the way for a strong recovery scenario ahead but could also mean share gains within retail should the relative outperformance hold. The stock is not pricey at c. 9x-10x on my estimate of 2021 EBITDA, and I would use any weakness as a buying opportunity.

Looking Back at a Resilient First Quarter

To recap, ANF reported first-quarter sales of $485 million (-34% Y/Y), which was relatively in line with the Street, though the company did miss at the operating margin level at -34% non-GAAP (-43% GAAP). Sales declines may seem steep at first glance, but it is important to view the numbers in context, as store closures related to COVID-19 had a considerable impact. Digital sales growth of c. 25% Y/Y also provided some support to the top line in the interim. Meanwhile, the deterioration in the operating margin was down to increased promotional intensity, fixed cost deleverage, and higher shipping costs as digital sales increased.

Also worth noting is that the results included a c. $15 million (c. 300 bps) impact from a one-time inventory write-off at the gross level, along with an asset impairment charge of c. $43 million, which drove a net loss of $244 million (-$3.90/share). On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, net losses were, however, at $206 million (-$3.29/share).

A Recovery Scenario on the Cards

The most encouraging takeaway for me was that ANF's sales productivity in reopened stores has already reached c. 80% in the US and c. 60% in the EMEA region.

Hollister stores have been the outperformer relative to core A&F stores in reopening productivity, inclusive of the limited hours. The company currently has 409 locations open globally (equating to c. 48% of the store base), with 285 stores open in the US, 79 stores open in EMEA, and 40 stores open in APAC. With most stores in APAC now open (c. 82% of the store base in that region), the top line remains strong but is down Y/Y.

Relative to its retail peers, this is somewhat surprising and certainly much higher than I would have anticipated, although there is a high level of variance between locations, which largely reflects Hollister's smaller digital footprint. Looking ahead, the "large majority" of its store base is set to reopen by the end of June, which sets things up quite nicely for a China-like recovery. The China reopening appears to be the right playbook here, with management noting productivity trends above expectations as US and EMEA customers become more comfortable with shopping in stores.

"Seeing the performance that we've seen for those stores that have been open in the US at 80% of last year's productivity and in EMEA at 60% of last year's productivity is a good start, slightly above our expectations coming in, and based on what we saw in APAC or China, whenever we reopened those stores."

So Far, So Good on Inventory Trends

Inventory exited the quarter at -1% Y/Y (well above the sales decline at -34% Y/Y), as the company had already bought partially through Q2 when stores were closed. While $427 million in inventory does still seem elevated, the composition of the inventory appears to be decent, with the majority of the in-store product consisting of spring assortments that remain seasonally relevant in summer.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Inventory 432.4 487.1 590.9 434.3 $426.6

While management did acknowledge the promotional environment on the call, as competitors look to clear inventory online following store closures, the environment is starting to rationalize. The current plan is for a return to the status quo in the second half of the year, reducing forward buys and packing holding merchandise wherever possible.

Nonetheless, ANF has been doing well online, as e-commerce sales grew 25% Y/Y as the initial acceleration following the mid-March store closures saw a further pick-up into May. The company already generates a third or so of its business online, so the magnitude of the growth is impressive and reflects the investments in marketing and brand health over the past few years.

Balance Sheet Appears Well-Capitalized

ANF also benefits from a strong balance sheet, and as of Q1, held cash & equivalents of $704 million, with total liquidity of $763 million against $442 million of outstanding debt. Following the $210 million drawn on the company's revolver, ANF still has remaining availability under the ABL facility of c. $90 million. As the company must maintain excess availability above 10% of the loan cap or $30 million under the ABL facility, the incremental borrowing capacity stands closer to c. $59 million.

Therefore, the decision to cut its capex outlook to $100 million (down from its initial outlook of $175 million) seems like the right move. ANF has also suspended its share repurchase and dividend programs as a precaution, but considering the net cash available, both programs should resume as things normalize later in the year. For the near term, top priorities for cash remain managing inventory and expenses to maximize liquidity ahead of the fall and holiday seasons.

Opportunities Abound Beyond the Virus Impact

With signs of better brand health across the business emerging, I see ANF as a prime way to play a retail recovery. Additional benefits from fleet rationalization and investments at the store and corporate levels also appear to be paying off and should support continued improvements. The company is well-capitalized and should therefore maintain financial flexibility to help navigate this very challenging period. Looking further out, there could also be margin expansion opportunities once the dust clears. ANF trades reasonably at 9x-10x 2021 EBITDA of c. $200 million, which compares favorably to historical trading averages.

