Investment Thesis

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) reported its Q1 2020 results which saw its highly anticipated Q1 2020 results beat analyst consensus both on its top line and bottom line. After a detailed appraisal of its financial performance and commentary, I'm not entirely convinced that shareholders will be rewarded here.

Rather than seeing a company determined to strive for growth, we see a company being forced to adopt a brace position. Even at less than $700 million market cap, investors are unlikely to be rewarded here.

Financial Position Still Has Some Flexibility

In my previous article on Groupon, I noted that Groupon's balance sheet was strong and flexible and supportive of the bullish thesis. This quarter we now see that after drawing down on the revolver facility $150 million as well as, including its convertible notes, all together its net cash position fell to just $280 million.

Subsequent to the quarter ending, during April, Groupon then further drew down on its revolver by $50 million.

Its most recent figures, updated to May point towards Groupon's net cash position coming back up to approximately $350 million. Thus, after the grim Q1 period, its net cash position approximates the same level it was back in Q4 2019.

Analyzing Groupon's Cash Movements

Digging further, this quarter saw its cash flows from operations use $236 million, a dramatic step down from the $147 million for the same time a year ago.

Note that, when calculating this cash flow from operation figure I've not included any capitalization of intangibles or capex spend. Also, we know this use of cash was made worse as customers demanded refunds as they could no longer use their vouchers due to shelter-in-place requirements.

Thus, for all intents, Groupon's cash flows are looking grim. Of course, this forces some questions from its shareholders: is this quarter really as bad as it's going to get in the near-term? Or will the next quarter only see a small amount of stabilization? Put another way, is it the case that the company will continue to tick along, as a former shell of itself, without having another day in the sun?

For now, obviously, investors are pessimistic about Groupon's realistic prospects, as they have been for a considerable amount of time. And we should acknowledge, thus far, bears have been on the correct side of the equation.

How Does Groupon's Near-Term Look?

Groupon's stockholder letter notes that although Q1 2019 was challenging, that Groupon didn't experience the full effect of the lockdown until April. Groupon proceeds to note that,

[...] recent performance trends that indicate our business is recovering more quickly than we expected.

Of course, Groupon had to say something positive, and saying it was less than bad than it has been, is the carrot for investors.

Having said that, Groupon did point out that during April and May Groupon generated positive free cash flow. Given that during Q2 2019 last year Groupon's cash flows from operations were essentially breakeven this marks a terrific improvement not only versus Q1 2020, but compared with last year too.

Particularly if we consider that Groupon's operations only really had to face the full force of the lockdown in April. This made me question what drove the company to positive free cash flow for April and May.

In the letter, we can see that Groupon had significant clearance and promotional activities within its Goods segment. I would be willing to postulate that shedding excess inventory may have been the biggest driving force being the recent improvement in cash flow.

Objectively, while shedding inventory is commended, this is not the same as Groupon growing its revenues, which is what investors require to drive shareholder returns.

Valuation -- Cheap Can Get Cheaper, Without Growth

Groupon has long ago stated its imperative to move away from its dependence on its Goods segment, to unwind this business unit.

Going forward, its interim CEO Aaron Cooper asserts that Groupon needs 'focus' to be relevant and that Groupon's best opportunity is in servicing Local experiences.

Groupon's Local North American segment being its strongest opportunity, carries satisfactory margins, with gross margins of 31%. Accordingly, if Groupon did find a meaningful way to grow its Local opportunity this stock could be a promising investment opportunity.

The Bottom Line

Shareholders had long ago readied themselves for grim Q1 2020 results, thus investors were not surprised when the bad news ultimately was delivered.

Groupon's Local opportunity carries reasonable gross profit margins of 31%. If Groupon did find a way to reverse its revenue decline, delivered through hard numbers, investors would probably be willing to give this company the benefit of the doubt.

For now, I suggest investors remain on the sidelines.