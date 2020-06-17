Retirement Advisor: Memo To Calpers - Don't Leverage Retirement Funds (Podcast)

Not a few illustrious institutions failed to survive a levered approach; we also note that a pension-fund competitor of Calpers has done exceedingly well with an opposite approach.

Somehow that message has eluded Calpers which, according to a Financial Times report, intends to leverage its pension fund up to 20 percent.

The economic crisis reveals that what future retirees will most need, and what financial advisors should therefore prioritize, is financial stability in retirement.

The Financial Times reports that Calpers is seeking to juice returns through the use of leverage.

This podcast (6:30) suggests a pension fund shouldn’t borrow heavily to goose up returns, especially as big institutions do not win all their bets. The conservative approach adopted by the Yale Endowment does far more to deliver returns and ensure the payment of pension benefits.

