Why PIMCO Muni CEF Leverage Costs Matter

Shifts in leverage levels and leverage costs continue to be key drivers of relative value and distribution outcomes in the CEF space. In this article we take a look at the leverage costs of PIMCO municipal CEFs. Recent changes in leverage instruments and costs have impacted these funds in different ways.

Within the PIMCO national muni space we continue to be overweight the Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) and Municipal Income Fund (PMF) over the Municipal Income Fund II (PML). PMX and PMF look more attractive due to their lower TOBs allocation, more attractive discount valuation and a higher price earnings yield.

Three Ways Of Looking At Earnings and Coverage

Most CEF investors prize distribution stability of their CEF holdings. This is because fund income often acts as a replacement of previous income streams such as salaries. And just as it is unpleasant to face a salary cut, investors don't like to see their funds cut distributions. This is why investors try to gauge CEF distribution stability in various ways. In our experience investors have three different ways of gauging distribution stability.

The first, is a strictly backward-looking approach which favors funds that have never or rarely cut their distributions. This approach doesn't attempt to gauge the underlying dynamics of fund cashflows and earnings. The difficulty with this approach is that it works until it doesn't. It also doesn't provide a lot of conviction to investors since there is more hope than analysis underlying this approach. This approach is also favored by investors who care more about what they receive on their cash rather than what their cash actually earns. This is particularly true for investors in equity CEFs with current yields in the high single-digits.

The second approach looks at contemporaneous factors, primarily distribution coverage. We have discussed the many ways this approach can go wrong but it can provide valuable, if often unreliable, information. Another issue with this approach is that it can be wrong at secular turning points. Many funds tend to make distribution cuts once it becomes clear that the long-term sustainability of the fund's distibution is in doubt. This can happen long before the distribution coverage actually shows that earnings are no longer sufficient to cover distributions.

The third approach, which unsurprisingly is the one we favor, is a forward-looking approach where investors try to understand the underlying fund dynamics that actually drive fund earnings and are able to anticipate near and medium-term developments in earnings and coverage. These dynamics include the fund portfolio and how it responds to shifts in interest rates, changes in fund leverage, the ongoing cost of leverage and other factors. In the following section we review some of the ways this approach has worked more recently.

The Forward-Looking Approach More Recently

Our own focus on the service and in our public articles has been on using the forward-looking approach to identify more and less attractive fund opportunities. The last few months have been especially suited for this approach because of the sharp moves in both leverage costs and fund leverage.

In a more stable environment that we saw during 2019 backward-looking and contemporaneous approaches did not do significantly worse. A useful analogy here is that driving on a straight road by looking backward can work reasonably well so long as the road remains straight. However, once we encounter sharp turns or obstructions this method can literally run into a wall.

A recent issuer example of how a forward-looking approach allowed investors to anticipate changes in fund earnings and distribution changes has to do with PIMCO taxable CEFs. The three funds that deleveraged the most since February all saw distribution cuts recently. The chart below, the first version of which we discussed a few weeks before these cuts, identifies these funds and their changes in borrowings since February.

Source: Systematic Income

A sector-based example of where understanding drivers of fund earnings paid off has to do with the loans and municipal sectors. The loan sector has seen the most number of cuts since March due to the collapse in Libor. We have remained underweight the sector in our Sector Rating Framework due this rate drop as well as the fact that the Libor / SOFR basis remained wide until recently. This meant that the loans sector continued to cut distributions well into May and June.

Source: Systematic Income

We have also remained overweight municipal bonds as the combination of underlying asset resilience and leverage costs linked to short-term rates would allow the sector to maintain a relatively high amount of leverage and allow it to boost earnings through lower leverage costs. The chart shows that the municipal sector saw an aggregate rise in distributions (net distribution cuts being below zero in the chart), outperforming all other sectors in this regard.

Finally, for a cross-fund family example, of how a forward-looking approach allowed fund investors gauge responses of different fund families in the same sector we can take a look at the Nuveen and Flaherty & Crumrine preferred CEFs. Nuveen funds cut distributions while Flaherty funds raised them - a fairly unusual dynamic given that both sets of funds allocate to very similar assets.

Source: Systematic Income

As we discussed prior to changes in distributions and in a subsequent wrap-up the key drivers of this divergent distribution behavior has to do with the funds' ability to maintain their leverage and whether or not they hedge their leverage costs. An understanding of these dynamics alongside the moves in the market would have allowed investors to make informed decisions in this case as well.

And Now Onto PIMCO Muni CEFs

In this section we use a similar forward-looking approach to understand the composition and leverage costs of PIMCO muni CEFs.

In our last few articles on PIMCO CEFs we have been focused primarily on changes on leverage. This is because shifts in leverage are primary drivers of fund earnings. Leverage costs, however, can be nearly as important, particularly during periods of moving interest rates such as we have seen over the last three months.

Moreover, relative leverage costs are primary drivers of fair-value discount levels and can explain why some funds trade at wider or tighter discounts relative to other similar funds.

As can be expected from PIMCO, their muni CEFs maintain a complex nest of different leverage instruments with variable cost that are not fully transparent.

These funds use three different types of leverage instruments:

Tender option bonds

Variable rate term preferred shares or VMTP

Auction-rate preferred shares or ARPS

TOB floaters are commonly used by tax-exempt municipal CEFs because they allow money market investors maintain tax exemption status, something that other more common instruments like repos or credit facilities do not. From the perspective of funds, TOBs are fairly fragile instruments because TOB floater holders have the right to tender their certificates back to the fund on a periodic basis, including in cases of specific termination events such as downgrades of bonds held in the TOB trust. This additional set of protections for TOB floater holders means that the interest rate on these instruments tends to be below that of the preferred shares.

Variable-rate preferreds are conceptually similar to preferreds issued by other CEFs, with some important differences: they are variable rate, they have a maturity date, and they are issued to institutional investors having a $100k liquidation preference. VMTPs are regulated by the 1940 Investment Company Act, requiring the funds to maintain asset coverage of 200% in order to be able to pay out distributions on common shares. Relative to TOBs, VMTP and ARPS instruments are more borrower-friendly in the sense that they don't impose liquidation conditions on the fund in case of asset coverage breaches, and they don't give holders any immediate right to call for their cash back.

Auction-rate preferreds are legacy leverage instruments originating from before the financial crisis. Most funds that have used ARPS have redeemed them because ARPS auctions have been failing since the financial crisis leaving holders of ARPS at a yield disadvantage and unable to sell their positions. PIMCO has been one of the few holdouts owing to the fact that they provide a competitive advantage to the company and to PIMCO fund shareholders. What complicates the analysis is that each PIMCO fund has up to five different series of ARPS though at the moment they all have the same interest rate.

The chart below shows our current cost estimates of these instruments. The actual running costs are only disclosed for ARPS and we have to back-out the costs from the disclosures of TOBs and VMTPs. It's clear that ARPS feature by far the most attractive interest rate with VMTPs less attractive at present.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The last few months have seen two very important dynamics for holders of PIMCO muni funds. First, there has been a large relative shift in costs of these instruments from prior to the crisis when VMTPs and ARPS featured very similar costs with TOBs having costs below that of preferreds. The cost of APRS has collapsed below that of the TOBs making them highly attractive leverage instruments and benefiting those funds that proportionally hold more ARPS.

Secondly, PIMCO muni funds have deleveraged across the board with all funds cutting TOBs and keeping preferreds at the same level. This is in line with our take on the TOBs being more fragile instruments. The upside of this, however, is that by reducing the outstanding TOBs the leverage costs across funds have actually diverged. This makes it even more important now to understand the relative costs of leverage across this fund group.

The chart below shows the composition of fund leverage across these different instruments.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Combining leverage composition with the cost of leverage of different instruments we arrive at the following chart which captures the average weighted-cost of leverage for each fund.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Takeaways

What does all this mean for PIMCO muni CEF investors?

The first obvious takeaway is that across each fund group of California, New York and National funds we would lean to the fund that boasts the lowest leverage cost, all else equal.

Secondly, we would lean to those funds having the lowest percentage of TOB financing. This is because these instruments are a less stable source of financing and they are moderately expensive.

Thirdly, we would lean to funds with the highest ARPS allocation. These instruments carry the lowest cost currently, are a stable source of financing relative to TOBs and VMTPs (which currently mature in 2022) and can allow the fund to buy them back at a discount, adding to its NAV.

In terms of national funds on our PIMCO rating framework on the service we remain overweight the Municipal Income Fund (PMF) and the Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) and underweight the Municipal Income Fund II (PML).

Given current developments and leverage composition we particularly like PMF whose earnings have outperformed its two sister funds - a likely outcome of its superior leverage composition and cost profile.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

This means that the fund's coverage has also held up a bit better.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

These trends are indicative of the fund's lower leverage costs due to a larger ARPS holding. ARPS should continue to boast extremely low leverage costs in the medium term and provide PMF with a competitive advantage.

Separately, the premium valuations of PMF and PMX are more attractive than those of PML despite the premium collapse of PML over this year. The 5-year premium percentiles of PMF and PMX are in the range of 25% and 31% whereas the same figure for PML is 71%, indicating that it is still trading at an elevated valuation.

PML also has the lowest distribution coverage of three funds though it does maintain a higher level of UNII. This may allow it to refrain from cutting distributions in the medium term.

To clarify the thinking behind our views let's take a look at the following table which combines a number of key metrics into a NAV and price earnings yields. Given that these three funds hold very similar portfolios that boast yields of around 4% (based on the year ending 2019) we can calculate earnings yields on NAV and price based on the funds' leverage, leverage costs, fees and current premia.

The key figure for investors in the table is the price earnings yield or the yield that investors earn on their cash allocation to the fund through the fund's underlying assets (as opposed to the yield that they receive on their cash). When we take everything into account PMF and PMX come out ahead due primarily to the lower premium though PMF also beats PMX on NAV earnings yield.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Conclusion

Shifts in leverage levels and leverage costs will continue to be key drivers of relative value and distribution outcomes in the CEF space. Within the PIMCO national muni space we continue to be overweight PMX and PMF which offer a more attractive opportunity due to their lower TOBs allocation, more attractive discount valuation and a higher price earnings yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.