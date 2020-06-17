Discounting Helps Fuel Equity Gains

In my view, financial markets are and should be anticipating the size and growth of global economies in 2021 and 2022 rather than focusing on backward-looking economic reports.

Because of the concept of discounting, financial markets may rise when there's an expectation of future economic growth, even if the current situation is dire.

The natural question is whether financial markets are ahead of the economy and whether they should be.

By Colin Moore, Global Chief Investment Officer

Equities have nearly recovered their losses since they first began tumbling in February. It's been an astonishingly fast round trip in historical terms. And for some, it defies common sense. The natural question is whether financial markets are ahead of the economy and whether they should be. At the risk of spoiling the plot, the answer to the first question is "Yes!" And for the second, again, "Yes!"

It's generally accepted that investors "discount," or take into consideration, all available information including present and potential future events. This means security prices (bond and equity) reflect significant expectations about company earnings, defaults, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. They also reflect views about the current robustness of a company's liquidity and balance sheet, and the stability of the financial system generally. Admiring a building without understanding the strength of its foundation is folly.

When unexpected, major developments occur, investors tend to move rapidly and attempt to incorporate the new information into security prices. The efficient market hypothesis (EMH) assumes that investors as a group (the "market") are a very efficient discounting mechanism. If efficiency is defined as the speedy consideration of all new, public, accurate information, then I agree: the markets are "efficient." For example, when an individual company publicly announces new profit forecasts, the possible range of interpretations by investors is relatively narrow, so the adjustment to the valuation of related securities is fast and accurate. But in a more complex situation (such as a global pandemic or a global financial crisis) investors may act quickly, but there's a wide range of interpretations - both short- and long-term. So, it's less clear that the initial reaction is an accurate reflection of the eventual consequences.

Over time, we expect financial markets to move in the same direction as economic data. After all, companies (and their revenue) do not occur in a vacuum. When global economies are growing, more goods and services are sold, enhancing corporate revenues, and creating the circumstances that tend to foster stock and corporate bond market appreciation. In contrast, if there's a downward trend in the economy, there's a chance the stock market will follow suit.

However, because of the concept of discounting, financial markets may rise when there's an expectation of future economic growth, even if the current situation is dire. Investors experienced this phenomena when the stock market crashed due to the global financial crisis in 2008, but began recovering in 2009 before the economy recovered. In my view, financial markets are and should be anticipating the size and growth of global economies in 2021 and 2022 rather than focusing on backward-looking economic reports.

Headline data on indices can also be deceiving. According to Empirical Research:

Big growers, the 75 large-cap stocks with the very best all-around growth credentials, are now trading at almost five times the market's trailing-P/E on an equally weighted basis, a valuation last seen in December 1999. They've had an extraordinary pandemic, outperforming the market by double-digits on the way down and again on the way back up."

In other words, it's not an abundance of optimism about the recovery from COVID-19 driving market performance; it's companies with visible growth prospects in a growth-starved world.

Bottom line: Expect market volatility as expectations change with events

The future is capricious, which is why forecasting is very hard and partly why financial markets exist in the first place. We should expect markets to try to anticipate complex future events. But we may experience additional volatility as those expectations change when new events unfold. An irrational market would be one that does not attempt to discount the future.

________

© 2020 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

NOT FDIC INSURED · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.