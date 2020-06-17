These results are further supported by using a risk-neutral approach as well as a simple rule of thumb approach that considers their most important differing qualitative aspects.

Although the reasons for this malice differ, it creates an opportunity for dividend investors that are willing to mix elements of contrarian investing into their decision making process.

It may seem strange to compare Altria and Exxon Mobil, but they are both former highly sought after dividend champions that have fallen out of favor with the market.

Introduction

The comparison of the tobacco giant Altria (MO) and the oil and gas supermajor Exxon Mobil (XOM) may sound quite odd on the surface, although despite their obvious differences, they can actually share similarities in the eyes of investors. This analysis looks at their relative valuations and most importantly, which one gives an investor a lower risk of losing money in the long-term.

Background

The primary similarity is that obviously both are normally sought after for their dividends, which as many investors will already know have consistently rewarded shareholders with a steadily growing income for decades. Although recently both of these former dividend champions, have fallen out of favor with investors and thus has sent their share prices plunging and dividend yields soaring, as the graph included below displays. Whilst the underlying reasons differ, this has still created a situation whereby both are now contrarian dividend investment opportunities since any investment is effectively betting against the market that has become skeptical of their futures.

Altria has been out of favor with investors for several years now, primarily from the risks surrounding possible new FDA regulations aimed at reducing smoking rates, their poorly timed Juul (JUUL) acquisition and resurgent concerns surrounding their declining cigarette volumes. Despite these concerns, their performance has remained strong across both their dividend coverage and financial position, which plays an instrumental role in helping them continue rewarding their shareholders.

The primary cause for the malice towards Exxon Mobil is fairly straight forward, as the world is currently in the midst of an economic downturn that has created a record oil oversupply and dragged almost all commodity prices lower. Since this has occurred during a relatively elevated period for their capital expenditure, it has been impacting their financial position to extents seldom seen and thus creating concerns that they will be forced to reduce their dividend. These short to medium-term headwinds have been further hampered by concerns regarding their long-term place in the world during the transition away from fossil fuels.

Since these are very well known and highly covered companies, it would be rather redundant to recover their individual situations in detail, which I have previously discussed across numerous articles, please refer to my coverage for Altria and Exxon Mobil if interested. The most important bottom-line finding for the purpose of this article is that the risk that Exxon Mobil reduces their dividend is materially higher than for Altria.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since both of these companies are primary candidates for income investors, the intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. Since the future for each company remains uncertain by nature, a moderate upper and lower end scenario was envisioned for both companies along with one in-between baseline scenario.

The three scenarios for each of the two companies are listed below and it can be noticed that each of the equivalent scenarios for Altria are more bullish than for Exxon Mobil. This was done to reflect the lower risks stemming from their aforementioned stronger dividend coverage, as it provides them greater ability to continue their dividends in the future no matter their operating conditions.

Altria

2.50% Perpetual Growth

Zero Perpetual Growth

25% Reduction, Then Zero Perpetual Growth

Exxon Mobil

Zero Growth For 5 Years, Then 2.50% Growth For 7 Years, Then Perpetual Growth

Zero Perpetual Growth

50% Reduction For 5 years, Then Reinstated With Zero Perpetual Growth

Each of the three scenarios were then run through a Monte Carlo Simulation using a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, as per the Capital Asset Pricing Model. These include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. A 60M Beta of 0.66 (SA) was utilized for Altria and 1.03 (SA) for Exxon Mobil, with the higher Beta indicating higher systematic risk.

This strategy aims to estimate which of the two companies appears to have their potential returns more skewed towards the positive and thus presents the least downside risk in the long-term. The graph included below displays that Altria has their results significantly more skewed in a positive direction, with an impressive 86% of the results producing positive returns versus only 42% for Exxon Mobil. These results indicate that there is a significantly lower probability of an investor losing money with Altria shares versus those of Exxon Mobil in the long-term, as the current valuation of the former is considerably more attractive. The relative attractiveness of the former is further increased by their average negative returns also being lower.

Image Source: Author.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations – Neutral Risk

Since there is a significant difference between their costs of equity assumptions, which stems from their differing 60M Betas, the exact same previous analysis was conducted with these kept equal by using their average. It is highly debatable whether an investor should base any investment decision around a risk-neutral approach, however, this was still included to prove that the previous results are not completely stemming from financial engineering.

When equallng their 60M Betas by using their average, it increases the cost of equity for Altria and decreases it for Exxon Mobil. This neutralizes their differing level of risk in each scenario, which hinders the results of the former and helps the latter. Even after this, Altria still has less downside risk to their current valuation in the long-term, with only 27% of the results producing negative returns versus 40% for Exxon Mobil.

Image Source: Author.

Additional Rule Of Thumb Considerations

Although I find exploring different quantitative valuations important and interesting, I still believe that there are other rule of thumb qualitative considerations for dividend investors. The most important one being their differing economic natures, as generally speaking dividend investors favor companies with stable, predictable and economically resilient earnings. Even though Altria faces uncertainty due to declining smoking rates, possible FDA regulations and a poorly executed Juul acquisition, it still pales in comparison to uncertainties faced by Exxon Mobil, who faces highly volatile commodity prices and a transition away from fossil fuels.

To further tilt the odds in favor of Altria, there is its strong pricing power through the inelastic demand for tobacco products, which is the polar opposite of Exxon Mobil which is effectively a price taker since they produce commodities. This means that the former has significant control over both their revenue and expenses, which thereby means their earnings. Whilst this increased control over earnings may not be of significant value during periods of solid economic expansion, the same cannot be said at the moment during this highly uncertain period of time.

Even though the global financial markets have largely returned to a more calm operating state, investors would be wise not to be lulled into a false sense of security since risks stemming from the coronavirus pandemic seem far from over. When going forward, this means that holding everything else constant, Altria will remain a more attractive investment option.

Conclusion

After reviewing all of these results it certainly seems that investors seeking a contrarian dividend investment opportunity have a significantly higher probability to see positive returns with Altria rather than Exxon Mobil in the long-term. I nonetheless still believe that Exxon Mobil offers investors a solid decent dividend investment and thus will maintain my Bullish rating. Since it is difficult to overlook the superior investment proposition offered by Altria, I will be maintaining my Very Bullish rating for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.