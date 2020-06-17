The largest three 13F positions are Lowe's Companies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Together, they account for ~46% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Pershing Square’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ackman’s regulatory 13F Form and their earnings call last month. Please visit our Tracking Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings article for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

Ackman’s 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $6.55B to $6.57B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 8 to 10. The portfolio remains heavily concentrated with a few huge bets. The top three positions account for ~46% of the total portfolio value: Lowe's Companies (LOW), Berkshire Hathaway(BRK.A, BRK.B), and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT).

In addition to partner stakes, the fund also invests the capital from Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF), a public entity that debuted on the Euronext Amsterdam in October 2014. This was set up primarily to increase the amount of capital invested that is permanent. Pershing Square Holdings had underperformed the S&P 500 since its EOY 2012 inception. This changed last year, as it had an outstanding 58.1% return compared to 31.5% for the S&P 500 index. That was followed up with a ~25% return in Q1 2020 compared to negative 19.6% for the S&P 500 index. Their original flagship fund’s (2004 inception) track record was excellent, with annualized returns at 14.3% compared to 9.1% for the S&P 500 index.

Note: It was disclosed in late March that liquidating market hedges had netted them ~$2.6B. This was compared to ~$27M in premiums paid. Details follow: they built a $70B notional position in credit default swaps between February 24 and March 2, and unwound the whole position in the two weeks that that ended on March 23rd.

To learn more about Bill Ackman, check out the book Confidence Game: How Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Called Wall Street's Bluff.

New Stakes

Blackstone Group (BX) and Park Hotels (PK): These were two small positions established during the quarter. Last month, it was disclosed that both positions were sold as they could not build substantive stakes before the prices went back up.

Stake Disposals

None.

Stake Increases

Lowe's Companies: LOW is currently the largest position at ~16% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $81 and $101, and increased by ~9% next quarter at prices between $95 and $117. Q4 2018 also saw a ~13% increase at prices between $86 and $114, while Q2 and Q3 2019 saw a ~10% combined trimming. There was a ~40% stake increase this quarter at ~$84 per share. The stock currently trades at ~$132.

Note: Pershing Square's cost basis on LOW is ~$85 per share. Their buy thesis is on the premise that Lowe's is laying the groundwork for a multi-year transformation.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.: BRK.B is a ~15% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $197 and $219, and the stock currently trades at ~$182. Last quarter saw a ~14% stake increase at prices between $196 and $215. This quarter saw a one-third further increase at prices between ~$162 and ~$230.

Note: The position was eliminated last month. They sold to free up cash to have liquidity in case of another market crash.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: The large (top-three) ~14% portfolio stake was established in October 2018. It was purchased at prices between $64 and $78, and the stock currently trades at $78.25. This quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at a cost basis of ~$70.

Note 1: Their overall cost basis is ~$72 per share.

Note 2: In Q4 2018, Hilton Worldwide Holdings came back in to the portfolio after a gap of eighteen months. The previous position was purchased in Q3 2016 and disposed a year later. Pershing Square has said that the new position was acquired at a better valuation compared to their previous purchase. Also, the business structure has transformed into a capital-light model because of the spinoff in early 2017 of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV).

Agilent Technologies (A): Agilent was a small ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $66 and $78. This quarter saw the position built to a ~14% stake at prices between $63 and $90. The stock currently trades at $87.44.

Note: The analytical measurements business has an attractive razor-razorblade business model. The buy thesis is based on the margin expansion and leverage opportunity.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): The ~10% of the 13F portfolio SBUX stake was established in October 2018 at a cost basis of ~$51 per share compared to the current price of $77.84. Q2 2019 saw a ~7% trimming. Last quarter saw a ~40% selling at ~$86, while this quarter there was an ~85% stake increase at a cost basis of ~$60 per share.

Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC): HHC is a 9.37% of the 13F portfolio position established in 2010 as a result of its spin-off from GGP Inc. In recent activity, Q3 2018 saw a ~3% trimming, and that was followed with a ~40% reduction next quarter at prices between $90 and $124. Last quarter saw an ~85% stake increase at a cost basis of ~$115 per share because of conversion of total return swaps they owned. This quarter saw the addition of ~10M shares at ~$50 per share through a private placement. The stock is currently at ~$60.

Note: Last month, their beneficial ownership went up from ~20% to ~33% of the business due to the sale of put options with strikes between $75 and $92 and expiry between January and August 2021. For investors attempting to follow, HHC is a good option to consider for further research.

Stake Decreases

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): CMG is a large stake at ~12% of the portfolio. The stake was established in Q3 2016 at a cost basis of ~$405 per share. The position was sold down by ~30% in Q3 2018 in the high-$400s price range, and that was followed with a ~17% trimming over the next four quarters. The stock currently trades at ~$1032. This quarter saw a one-third selling at ~$860 per share.

Kept Steady

Restaurant Brands International (QSR): The QSR stake is currently at ~9% of the portfolio. Pershing Square’s original cost basis was ~$16. Q3 2017 saw a ~32% selling at prices between $59 and $66. That was followed with a ~22% reduction in H1 2018 at prices between $53 and $64. The four quarters through Q3 2019 had also seen a ~28% selling at prices between $52 and $79. The stock currently trades at ~$56.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 29M shares (9.6% of business). This is compared to ~15M shares in the 13F report. On June 1st, they purchased 9M shares through forward contracts: $397.50M aggregate purchase price for a $44.2 per share cost basis.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are other long positions in the partnership - the holdings were disclosed in 13D filings on November 15, 2013 - as they are not 13F securities, they are not listed in the 13F report. Ackman held just under 10% of the outstanding shares of both these businesses - 115.57M shares of FNMA at a cost basis of $2.29 and 63.5M shares of FMCC at a cost basis of $2.14. The combined investment outlay was ~$400M. FNMA and FMCC currently trade at ~$2.14 per share. In March 2018, Pershing Square said their Fannie/Freddie pfds now amounts to 21% of the total investment in the two GSEs. They said it is a hedge in case the resolution favors pfds more than the common.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Pershing Square’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, FNMA, FMCC, PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Fannie/Freddie pfds.