With no dividend to prop up the stock, and the valuation already at pre-crisis levels, TPR looks quite unattractive.

The COVID-19 crisis has taken its toll on retailers of many kinds, excluding those selling consumables and other staple goods, which have seen demand soar. Outside of that, retailers of discretionary items, such as apparel and accessories, have seen demand plummet as stores were shut and shoppers pulled back on spending out of fear of the unknown. This has hammered the stocks of these companies, with one such example being luxury retailer Tapestry (TPR).

The company’s shares are at half the level they were before the crash, and just one-third of the level they were a couple of years ago. The problem is that shares are already fairly priced after rallying from the $10 level earlier this year, and with the dividend gone indefinitely, I think investors should pass on Tapestry for now.

COVID-19 response and damage assessment

Tapestry is the product of a merger from 2017 when Coach bought Kate Spade, and another from 2015 when Coach purchased Stuart Weitzman. Together, the brands form a company that retails and wholesales luxury accessories and footwear globally.

The company is heavily dependent upon the Coach brand still, despite the acquisition of the two smaller brands. However, Coach has been and remains the strongest of the three in terms of revenue and profitability, so this story really is about Coach, with Kate Spade getting honorable mention, and Stuart Weitzman simply too small to matter much.

With more than 1,500 stores, Tapestry was forced to take drastic action in response to COVID-19, as did retailers of all kinds.

The company eliminated non-essential spending, reduced inventory buying due to lower demand, cut capex targets, borrowed $700 million from a revolver, and eliminated its dividend and share repurchase activity.

The cost saving initiatives are what most retailers have been doing to see themselves through the crisis, and Tapestry had to do something. The issue for shareholders is that the capital returns were huge and very attractive, but now won’t exist for an undetermined period of time. This significantly reduces the attractiveness of the stock. To be clear, this action was needed because of the unprecedented challenges facing the global economy. But with no timeline for the dividend in particular to return, Tapestry looks much less interesting at today’s share price near $15.

Part of the reason Tapestry is exposed to COVID-19 is because it is heavily reliant upon selling luxury handbags in North America through its stores.

When times of economic strife prevail, things like luxury handbags, or anything that Tapestry sells, to be honest, become unnecessary expenditures. Luxury makers of all types thrive in strong economies when people treat themselves to something nice, but when there is great uncertainty, or people are losing their jobs, the last thing a consumer needs is a new luxury accessory.

This poses a problem for Tapestry because even though we appear to be through the worst of the economic shutdowns, a second wave is a real possibility, and we still have massive unemployment figures in the US. Tapestry needs people to get their spending back to pre-crisis norms, and I’m personally skeptical that will happen quickly given these issues.

A quick look at the financials

The damage that has been done to Tapestry’s financials is significant, as we can see below.

Revenue estimates have plummeted from ~$6 billion last fiscal year to $4.9 billion for this year, which ends in June. Tapestry is suffering due to store closures, but even once they’re all open and operating, the spending issues I raised earlier will persist in my view.

That’s why revenue rebound into fiscal 2021 is rather weak compared to the decline we’re seeing for fiscal 2020, with the current expectation at just $5.2 billion compared to $6 billion for fiscal 2019. This is not a good situation for Tapestry, and I honestly don’t know when it will see $6 billion in revenue again.

Many retailers are bouncing back quite quickly from COVID-19-related declines, but given Tapestry’s exposure to luxury discretionary goods, I simply don’t see that in the cards.

The story isn’t any better with earnings per share, as we can see below.

EPS came in at $2.57 in fiscal 2019, but expectations are now for just $0.61 in EPS for this year, which builds in the massive revenue decline and loss of margins as a result of deleveraging. While some of this will be unwound next year, again, we’re seeing only a partial rebound into 2021.

Current estimates are for $1.58 in EPS for fiscal 2021, which is well off of last fiscal year’s level, and again, I have to wonder when – or if – Tapestry will see EPS levels equivalent to fiscal 2019 again.

The problem is worse when we look at EPS revisions before the crisis, because there wasn’t a lot of good news to be had there, either.

Estimates for this fiscal year were around $3 per share for years before gradually declining to ~$2.50 early this year, and of course have fallen off a cliff since. The story is the same with fiscal 2021, 2022, and any other year you choose. The point here is that Tapestry was underperforming expectations anyway, but now that a global recession has struck, I have serious concerns about it returning to former levels of profitability anytime soon. In short, if you're looking for upside EPS revisions, I think you need to look elsewhere.

The bottom line

With shares trading at 9.5 times next year’s EPS of $1.58, I think Tapestry is already fully valued. Prior to the crisis, shares traded for $25 to $29 for most of the early part of 2020 on EPS expectations that were for ~$2.50 for this fiscal year. Taking a midpoint of $27 on $2.50 in earnings per share gives us a PE multiple of just under 11, and today, shares trade very near that level on fiscal 2021 EPS estimates.

Given the concerns I have about Tapestry’s return to profitability, I cannot imagine the multiple will go much higher than it already is today, meaning that buying the stock at this valuation is a bet that EPS estimates will ultimately move higher. That’s not a bet I’m willing to make at this point given Tapestry’s history, and the extremely challenging environment we’re in.

In addition, the once-attractive dividend is gone and a timetable for its return is unknown. The former payout was $1.35 per share, which would be a ~9% yield on today’s share price, so it was a huge draw for the stock. But given that EPS will only be ~60 cents this year and perhaps $1.50 next year, the idea that the company can reinstate a payout that large anytime soon is a bit hard to believe.

Keep in mind that Tapestry is deferring capex and has borrowed additional money to weather the storm, so it has not only deferred spending it would normally have undertaken this year, but has more debt to pay back in the future as well. Both of these things will make resuming the dividend more difficult than it otherwise would have been. For all of these reasons, I think Tapestry is fully valued at best and slightly expensive at worst, and it is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.