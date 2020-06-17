It’s been a volatile start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), as the mid-March turbulence derailed many powerful uptrends within the sector. Fortunately, the best names in the Index have come roaring back with a vengeance, with some managing to make new all-time highs. While some of these names are carrying with them valuations that allow for zero margin of safety, Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) is a rare opportunity, as it offers investors an extremely high-grade resource at a more than reasonable price. Currently, the junior miner is valued at just US$33.92/oz, despite sitting on one of the highest-grade open deposits worldwide. Based on the company’s relative undervaluation, and exceptional projected economics at Eskay Creek, I believe Skeena is one of the top-most attractive names in the junior miner universe. Therefore, I would view any sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Skeena Resources is a lesser-known name in the gold sector with limited coverage, which is surprising, given that it's sitting on a bonanza-grade deposit (as far as open-put grades go) in British Columbia. The company is currently exploring Barrick's (GOLD) former Eskay Creek Mine, one of the world's highest-grade mines in the 1990s, as it produced over 3 million ounces of at grades above 45 grams per tonne gold. Unfortunately, low gold (GLD) prices forced Barrick to adopt a strict 15 gram per tonne gold cut-off when mining, but this has been to Skeena's benefit, as the company is finding that lots of ounces were left behind. In fact, the 2019 resource estimate completed by Skeena showed that there are nearly 4 million gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] left, with the majority contained to less than 200 meters from the surface. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

For those unfamiliar with Skeena, the company’s flagship gold project is located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, and its home to 3.98 million gold-equivalent ounces. While this is an incredible resource as it stands, the differentiator for Skeena is the grade, with an average weighted gold-equivalent grade of 4.85 grams per tonne, and an average open-pit grade of 4.30 grams per tonne on a gold-equivalent basis. These grades stack up exceptionally well against peers in Tier-1 jurisdictions, with the average open-pit grade being 1.46 grams per tonne gold. When it comes to real estate, the key mantra is location, location, location; for junior miners, the equivalent mantra would be grades, grades, grades. Typically, high-grade resources mean low costs and industry-leading economics, and Skeena is undoubtedly in a league of its own here.

As we can see from the chart below of large gold projects (projected annual output of 300,000 plus ounces), Skeena’s Eskay Creek deposit is significantly more attractive than its peers. While the average initial capital expenditures to get the other five projects sits at a staggeringly US$839 million, Skeena’s estimated initial capex is a mere US$233 million. This is a drop in the bucket on a relative basis when compared to projects like Springpole, Jeanette, and Mt. Todd at US$777 million, US$759 million, and US$826 million, respectively. Therefore, whether Skeena chooses to partner with someone to build this out or go it alone, this initial capex is easily manageable through a mix of debt, a capital raise, and or a stream.

If we take a look at how Skeena stacks up from an average annual output and cost standpoint, it also stacks up quite favorably with the projects capable of producing 300,000 GEOs per year or more. As we can see in the chart below, the average annual gold production for the peer average is 358,000 ounces per year, and the Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] completed last year envisioned gold production at Skeena's Eskay Creek of 306,000 GEOs per year. While this comes in below the peer average, this slightly lower production is more than offset by the lower capex discussed above. This is because $600 million lower upfront costs offset the 52,000-ounce production deficit per year from the peer average.

From a cost standpoint, the PEA projected all-in sustaining costs for Skeena's Eskay Creek of $615/oz vs. the peer average of $649/oz. Therefore, while all of these massive gold projects come in well below the industry average of $970/oz, Skeena is in the lower quartile of this peer average for some of the largest projects worldwide. Assuming a conservative gold price of $1,500/oz, and placing a 10% contingency on Skeena's costs to be conservative ($615/oz x 1.1 = $677/oz), this would translate to gross margins of roughly 55%. We can see in the chart below, which compares costs across the industry for FY-2019, that these costs stack up favorably to current producers quite well. Assuming Skeena was producing currently with these metrics, the company would be ranked 3rd out of 60 gold producers for all-in sustaining costs, next to Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF), Polyus Gold (OTCPK:OPYGY) and West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF). The big differentiator here, however, is that these peers are operating out of Russia, Africa, and Ecuador. Therefore, while Skeena's costs come in near the same levels, it beats them all on jurisdiction risk handily.

So, what's Eskay Creek worth currently?

Based on the most recent PEA completed by Skeena, the After-Tax NPV (5%) for Eskay Creek at a conservative $1,500/oz gold price is US$659 million based on an expected 9-year mine life with a 2.5 million tonne per annum mill and flotation plant producing saleable concentrate. If we factor in the estimated initial capex of US$233 million, this gives us an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio of 2.83 ($659 million / $233 million), one of the most attractive ratios in the sector currently for development projects.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Despite these incredible economics at Eskay Creek, the company is trading for a mere US$33.92/oz vs. an average paid for takeover targets of US$70.07/oz for non-producing assets in the US and Canada. I have arrived at this figure by dividing Skeena's enterprise value of US$135 million by the company's current 3.98 million-ounce resource inventory. Even if we assume that the majority of the company's US$35 million cash balance gets burned through as it's planning an aggressive definition drilling program this summer, this still leads to an enterprise value per ounce of US$42.96/oz, well below the average paid for world-class projects of US$70.07/oz. Therefore, it is clear that Skeena is quite undervalued here, especially when we have companies in the sector like Great Bear (OTCQX:GTBAF) trading at US$150.00/oz for resources that aren't even in an NI-43-101 currently. Let's see if the technical picture is confirming this:

While all of these fundamental points are great, they're rather meaningless if the market is completely disregarding them or doesn't agree with me. Fortunately, Skeena has one of the best looking yearly charts in the sector currently, reminiscent of Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) when I was buying it. As we can see above, the stock has broken out of a multi-year base here, and is one of the few gold juniors sitting near all-time highs. Based on monthly volume tracking at 4x normal levels with 1.5 million traded already in June, this suggests that there is some clear buying pressure confirming this breakout, as the average monthly volume is 600,000, and we've still got 12 trading days to go. My favorite situations are multi-year breakouts, and I would expect 15% plus pullbacks to be bought up given this favorable setup.

Skeena Resources is a rare breed in the junior mining sector given its massive production profile, modest initial capex, and a fortress-like balance sheet, with more than 20% of the company's market cap in cash currently. The fact that this project is sitting in a tier-1 jurisdiction and has been pumping 22.50 meters of 33.82 grams per tonne gold since the previous resource estimate emboldens the thesis even further. Based on the company's relative undervaluation, and a strong technical picture, I see the stock as one of the top 10 takeover targets in the sector. While I am already long the stock from US$0.72, I would view any sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities. Ultimately, I would not be surprised to see the stock trade up to US$1.25 in the next 9 months, where it would be valued closer to the average valuation for world-class projects.

