Despite the decrease in lower-margin revenue from the company's legacy customers, the business has remained profitable and increased margins by double digits, while making substantial investments in marketing.

Anytime a company is trading below cash, there's almost certainly going to be some problems. Most of the time it's because the company is projected to burn through their cash without much hope for future profitability. However, if these companies are able to turn things around, there can be the potential for significant upside while still maintaining a fairly high margin of safety. In the case of Support.com (SPRT) the company is already profitable, despite making some fundamental changes to their business.

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company's clients include service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, troubleshooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience.

Analysis

At the end of 2019, there were several developments at Support.com that gave me reason to think better things were on the horizon. First, the company launched a new service called TechSolutions, a new direct-to-consumer offering which gave consumers one place to turn to for help in solving tech problems with all of their connected devices. TechSolutions was launched to help consumers solve any tech issue, with any device, at any time, no matter where or when the device was purchased. It is a subscription based model that allows unlimited tech support on a monthly or yearly basis.

Second, the company's Board of Directors decided to pay a $1 dividend to shareholders at the end of December. While this, in and of itself, doesn't really change the value of the company, it is nice to see the Board is committed to the interests of shareholders. Many companies would rather just keep excess capital and roll the dice to try to increase their performance bonuses. My take has always been that I, as an investor, best know where to put my own money.

Third, the company's CEO, Richard Bloom, bought around $1.5m in stock at the end of 2019. While again this doesn't fundamentally change anything for the company, you typically won't see insiders buying that amount of stock unless they feel the company is undervalued.

Coronavirus Impact

Starting in March, Support.com offered free tech support for a limited time to businesses and consumers affected by the coronavirus. The company's CEO stated:

Support.com is in a unique position to help the nation navigate this complicated shift to remote work and studying, while staying connected to friends and family. We've worked with a fully-remote, U.S.-based workforce for two decades and we've gained a deep understanding of the full spectrum of challenges that consumers could face with their home technology. We want to minimize the stress and friction that technology issues can cause during these times of isolation. We want to enable consumers to stay connected for work, school, entertainment, and social communication by empowering them with free remote IT and tech support.

The company also announced in March that it was hiring an "unlimited" number of new workers to meet increasing demand from businesses and consumers. The company stated that enterprise companies and businesses of all sizes were looking to Support.com for professional, experienced customer support representatives that can be on-boarded quickly - driving the company's current need to hire.

We're happy to announce that we're expanding our operations to support the demand we've seen for our virtual call center and remote customer support services and we're honored to be in the position to create meaningful job opportunities for the rising number of Americans currently facing unemployment in this time of global crisis," said Rick Bloom, Support.com CEO. "Our agents benefit from the opportunity to work from home with a company that is experienced with managing a virtual team and with the best practices to make it all run smoothly

Bloom also said that the company is seeing increased interest from companies 100x Support.com's size.

We're hearing from companies one hundred times our size, saying, "Can you help me on how to do this?" Our two largest customers are Comcast and Cox Communications. We're a tiny portion of their business. We are being called upon to help them with their own agents, and help them with their other vendors - our competitors.

Web traffic to the company's website has also increased substantially over the last several months. Monthly hits in the first few months of 2020 averaged around 700,000 visits per month. By May it was over 1.2 million.

Image from similarweb.com

Financials

In May the company announced its Q1 results (ending March 31st). Revenue declined to $11.9m from $18.1m in the year ago period. The majority of this decline was due to lower revenue from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which had previously announced a discontinuation of a portion of Support.com's contract in 2019. Net income in the first quarter was $400,000 compared to $1.4m in the year ago period, however, most of this decline was attributable to an approximately $900,000 increase in marketing efforts and operating expense due to investments in the newly created TechSolutions. Absent these additional expenses, net income would have been on parallel with the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased by 12 percentage points to 35% compared with the same quarter of 2019. Gross profit of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 was relatively flat with the same period in 2019.

Risks

Downside risks are likely mitigated significantly by the company's oversized cash position. However, the company is still highly dependent on their two largest customers Comcast and Cox Communications. Even despite the reduction in work from Comcast that started in 2019, the company has still been able to maintain profitability. The company has also been involved in lawsuits in the past and settled litigation with the FTC in 2019 for $10m. Further litigation, or operating losses could deplete the company's cash balance.

Conclusion

I'm always intrigued when I find a company trading below its net cash position. Most of the time it's for a good reason. It's pretty rare to find a company trading below cash that actually turns a profit. It's also even more puzzling considering Support.com is seemingly in a very good position to benefit from people staying home, and working from home. While the investments Support.com has made recently may take a few more quarters to show significant progress, I feel it makes sense to own a position in the stock. I'm setting my year-end price target for the stock at $2.50, roughly a 90% premium over current prices. This still only values the equity at approximately $1, net of cash. This assumes the company is able to maintain current net income of around $400k per quarter, or $1.6m annualized, and at a multiple of 10-12x. We will probably need to see a few more quarters of results before we can determine exactly how the profitability of their new initiatives is trending, but I still expect the company to remain profitable, with the potential for significant profitability if things transpire favorably.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. You should consult your own advisor.