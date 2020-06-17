Technology Stocks In A Win-Win Situation

My take is that any correction in equities we see from here will be a smaller-scale one compared to what we saw in March.

I wrote in "No March-Esque Meltdown; Looking For Buying Opportunities" on 15 June that we will not see equities take a March-sized beating. The sharp sell-off that occurred last Thursday which saw US equities falling more than 5% on the day should be faded, as the weakness would most likely be a healthy correction in an otherwise durable uptrend recovery.

Yesterday, US equities were down close to 3% at one point in time before rebounding to close the day firmly in the green. As usual, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) took the lead, closing the day up 1.4%. And in line with what we have repeatedly seen in the past, the Fed was responsible for donning its superhero cape and providing a timely rescue for the markets.

The Fed announced it will buy corporate bonds directly and build a diversified portfolio based on a market index of US bonds. Once again, "in Fed we trust" worked out well for the equity markets. It is enormously difficult to be negative equities in a big way when central banks are in no mood to let the financial system fail.

This has created a situation where the stock market is euphoric while the real world economy is in dire straits. At this point, investors will have to question whether they want to invest to make money or to be logically right, because the stock market can go in the opposite direction of the real world economy.

I have written time and time again that global central banks have close to complete control over the supply of money in the world. This supply of money has expanded to unprecedented levels and has found its way into the equity market. Take a look at the burgeoning M2 money supply below, courtesy of the Fed. When plotted against S&P 500 (SPY), you can see the close positive correlation between both sets of data points.

M2 Money Supply in blue against S&P 500 in red

I wrote that the Nasdaq Composite is the strongest financial asset one can invest in for the long term, and I arrived at this conclusion after comparing the strength of its long-term (read: multi-year) trend against other assets including commodities, currencies, and other equity indices.

Given the current risks investors are warily watching, I would dare say that technology stocks (Nasdaq Composite) have found themselves in a win-win situation.

Assume the global economy opens up as COVID-19 miraculously disappears - if the market rallies on this development, technology stocks should gain as well, albeit imaginably less compared to the travel and hospitality sector. This is because the spectre of COVID-19 or another coronavirus will loom large in people's minds, leading to changed consumer behaviours like working from home, shopping online, etc. If the global economy remains closed, needless to say, technology stocks will outperform their peers. If the market falls, as pointed out earlier, the Fed is vested to prevent the fall from being too sharp.

If the market continues to retreat to lower levels, I will see this as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, MSFT, AEM, NKLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.