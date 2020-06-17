It's been almost 9 months since we last wrote about Perma-Fix (NASDAQ:PESI) and we figured the time was right for an update. We are having a hard time understanding the price and feel that it is disconnected from the fundamentals of the business. At a time when the Street seems to be looking through all the affects of COVID-19 and "normalizing" earnings for almost every company, it is not giving PESI credit for execution within this difficult environment, let alone what it could do in a normalized year. We will try to stay extremely high level here as trying to give precise numbers in the environment of COVID-19 would seem to be a fool's errand.

The company seems to be nearly complete in its turnaround and is starting to thrive. Management has done a fantastic job of strengthening the services side of the business and has added some new revenue streams that will provide the platform for future growth. The company generated nearly $2 million in EBITDA in Q1, even though the effects of COVID began showing up late in the quarter. This is a big deal and should not be overlooked. Q1 and Q2 are always seasonally weak, with the back half of the year stronger mostly due to government budget cycles. Q1 could have been even stronger were it not for some of the fallout of shelter-in-place rules which had an effect on Q1 and will likely have a bigger effect on Q2. Like for most companies, Q2 will show the full effects of the COVID shutdown, but I am still optimistic that the company will be profitable. That said, Q3 and Q4 look very strong and should the company "only" generate $7 to $7.5 million in EBITDA in 2020, that is still very strong and would also validate the company's ability to earn around $10 million in EBITDA in an unaffected year.

PESI's team unfortunately lost the TCC bid. No sugar coating this one, it is very disappointing and marks a string of misses on larger contracts. This loss was particularly frustrating, as given the shift in the contract language towards treating more waste, it would have seemed that PESI's team was well positioned to win the bid. A small silver lining is the winner of the contract (BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)) is a potential acquirer of the company, and after a nice run, it is in a better position to use its equity as currency. PESI's team did appeal the decision, but such appeals historically have a roughly 15% success rate in overturning the award. While there is still a chance they snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, it would appear unlikely.

Another silver lining from the TCC award is that it helps continue the TBI process. At this point in time, it appears the execution of the TBI has been rolled into the TCC, meaning, the incumbent on the contract would ship the waste to PESI which would treat it and ship it to WCS. Whatever you want to call it or acronym you want to use, treating the tank waste at Hanford is the potential home run in this story. We had previously marked this contract as a lottery ticket, but given the lack of progress on alternatives and the GAO continuing to question the spending levels on the existing "solutions" (Hanford Waste Treatment Plant: DOE Is Pursuing Pretreatment Alternatives, but Its Strategy Is Unclear While Costs Continue to Rise), it is looking less like a lottery ticket and more and more like a real possibility. As mentioned in my last article, this waste was earmarked for $100 million in the proposed 2021 DOE EM budget. That would treat one million gallons of waste, generating $50 million in revenue and roughly $20 million in EBITDA to Perma-Fix. The numbers here can get very large, very fast, as PESI has said in past conference calls that they can treat 2-3 million gallons a year with minimal capex and there is over 56 million gallons of waste in the tanks at Hanford (admittedly not all of which can be addressed by the TBI solution). At this point, clearly any shareholder would be very happy with "just" one million, but it's worth noting that there is considerable upside to that amount, and given the quantum of waste, it would likely be a more than a decade-long income stream.

Also worth mentioning is the possibility of additional government stimulus boosting waste shipments. The last package was a boon for waste spending and a group recently framed the need for a large new round of stimulus at Hanford. We are not political experts, but given the amount of money the government has been spending, we would hope that the prospect of shovel-ready projects that also help reduce the federal government's liabilities (Defense related cleanup is the third largest liability on the federal balance sheet) would be particularly well received and hopefully included in any infrastructure or federal stimulus package.

We believe at this point PESI is a very attractive takeover candidate. With the core business turnaround well in place and TBI looking more and more like an eventuality, there is a substantial disconnect between the opportunity in front of Perma-Fix and the current equity price. We mentioned BWXT as a potential acquirer, they are trading over 15x 2020 EV/EBITDA. PESI trading at less than 10x an easily achievable $7 million in 2020 EBITDA with a potential $20 million (or more) boost coming in 2021 would seem to be a very, very attractive bargain. Acquisitions are always difficult to predict as they obviously require a willing buyer and a willing seller. That is even more true in this situation as PESI does have a pill in place, so a hostile bid is out of the question. I also have no insight into the confidence levels on either side of just how close the tank waste is to reality which would clearly have a massive impact on any deal price. Regardless, given the continued considerable uncertainty over the viability of the Waste Treatment Plant and the aging of the storage tanks onsite, owning a facility adjacent to the largest nuclear cleanup in the world would seem to be an attractive piece for any company wanting to be a player in the cleanup.

In conclusion, trading under 10x trough EBITDA and 7x "normalized" EBITDA, PESI looks like quite a bargain at these levels. Even if COVID continues to rear its ugly head, this business is more insulated than most. When you factor in the real prospect of a twenty million dollar (or more) increase in EBITDA if and when the tank waste starts to flow, paying less than $70 million seems like a particularly attractive risk-reward to us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PESI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.