It is a leader among global banks in digital innovation which is helping attract new customers and lower costs.

The company had already been doing well amid 2019's trade uncertainty and continues to do so through the Covid recession.

Introduction

DBS(D05:SP)(OTCPK:DBSDF)(OTCPK:DBSDY) is a large, diversified Asian bank headquartered in Singapore. The company makes up over 15% of some Singapore ETFs(EWS), as it is one of the largest companies based there and trading on the Singapore Exchange.

The company makes money in traditional consumer banking and housing loans, commercial loans of varying types, and also fees for investment and wealth management services.

Q1 2020

The company saw a variety of interesting things happen in their Q1 as the pandemic tore through Asia a couple months before it hit the US.

Net income fell 29% due mostly to the company taking large reserve charges in an attempt to prepare for the pandemic's economic impacts.

The underlying core business before very well, however. Q1 2020 net interest income, an important metric for bank profitability, grew 7% versus Q1 2019 to SGD 2.48 billion.

Interestingly enough, the company stated that while the US Fed lowered interest rates to 0, rates that affect them like LIBOR remained relatively constant during the quarter, helping their net interest margin remain strong.

The company also saw very strong growth in its fee revenue. Fees grew 14% lead by wealth management and investment banking. Overall these lead to an total income of SGD 4 billion for the quarter versus SGD 3.5 billion in Q1 2019.

It is interesting to see the tiny allowance charge in Q1 2019 versus the large SGD 1 billion charge the company took this quarter.

Source: Q1 Trading Update

Allowances for credit losses aren't necessarily a good or bad thing. Banks take these charges as expenses on the income statement and they reduce the value of their loan portfolio assets on the balance sheet based on an estimate of what they think is going to happen across all of their loans.

This accounting treatment causes the company to take a hard look at their portfolio and ensures they can properly add reserves, reduce cash outflows, or take other actions necessary to prepare for when actual credit losses are realized, which may be months or years down the line from when the actual allowance charge is taken.

Doing this process correctly and conservatively can help the bank navigate the crisis without raising excess capital at unfavorable times and ensuring shareholder returns and matched to expected profitability.

DBS' profitability ratios took a hit for the quarter, as expected, but its solvency and liquidity ratios maintained their pre-pandemic levels.

Looking Forward

Even before the pandemic hit, DBS' key markets were beginning to struggle as central banks were lowering rates and trade was disrupted by the ongoing disputes between the US and China, in addition to the ongoing Hong Kong unrest.

Even so, 2019 was the best year ever for DBS. They posted a record net income mark of SGD 6.4 billion.

A big part of DBS' success so far and why I think they will continue to perform well in the future is that they are one of the most digitally advanced banks globally and they continue to invest and innovate to maintain this lead.

Digital customers for DBS' generate twice the revenue and cost significantly less, making every one they acquire significantly more lucrative.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

The pandemic has forced virtually every aspect of society towards a digital first approach and banking is no different. If you cannot offer core banking services all online like loan origination, mobile check cashing, brokerage and wealth management services, then you are losing business to other banks and digital first startups.

What I will be watching is whether the company takes more allowance reserves in future quarters and how the actual loan losses start to emerge. The company identified SGD 46 billion in loans that are to the most impacted industries, of which oil and gas was about half of that.

It does half about SGD 6 billion in loans to aviation related companies that are likely at risk, although half of those are to state owned enterprises which are probably as low risk as one can get in aviation these days.

Back when they reported results at the end of April, they identified two possible scenarios to get their range of credit cost impacts. With the benefit of a few months passing by, it is clear now that the first base scenario was very close to what is happening. The market didn't fall 50% and the lock downs appear to be lifting before Q3 2020. We have yet to get a good read on the full extent of the economic destruction and speed of recovery yet as the speed of GDP data is severely lagging the changing landscape.

If the company does have to end up taking SGD 3-4 billion in credit losses over the next year or so, this would be about a half years profit. While this sounds like a lot, in this environment survival is really the name of the game and I think the bank could absorb that level of losses and emerge intact.

Valuation

Valuing international stocks are tricky. Looking for a quote on the ADRs can give you incorrect information for most or all of the stats. This is due to the limitations of automated financial information reporting services, currency conversion, different definitions of things like net income, the fact that some ADRs have a ratio of 5:1 ordinary shares on the companies international exchange, and other factors.

The most accurate source I have found is to use Bloomberg and search the company's symbol on the foreign exchange, not the ADR or ADS on the US exchanges. So for BDS you would want to get a quote for their Singapore ticket, which is D05. It might show up as D05:SP(my broker shows D05:SG) in your broker, where the exchange is the part after the colon. Some Asian exchanges use numbers or numbers and letters in their tickers.

But the most accurate way is to use the EPS info in SGD or whatever foreign currency directly from the company's reports and compare it to the quote in that same currency. At that point, one can assume a relatively similar valuation for the ADRs if the stock is fairly liquid. There may be some disparity due to fees, voting rights, and other factors.

In DBS' case, it trades at ~$22 on the Singapore ticker, with eps in of SGD 2.46 per share in 2019, for a pe around 9. Its important to remember that 2020 earnings are likely to be substantially below that mark, of course dependent on how deep and long lasting of a recession the pandemic has caused.

I also really like BDS' yield of 6%. This reminds me of Canadian banks which for awhile have had very strong yields compared to US banks but always had the bubble aspect of the Canadian property market as a specter hanging over that yield. I think BDS' yield is much more secure as their earnings could be halved versus 2019 levels and still be enough to cover the dividend. The company also maintained their dividend in their Q1 release and has not said anything to the contrary since.

The price to book value stands just above 1 at 1.03. I think the valuation is attractive for an entry point here. It is clear that DBS can thrive in this recession and in the era of central bank activism I see no reason the bank faces any solvency risk of going to 0, even if it suffers a large number of consumer and business loans that default, miss payments, or are otherwise not performing.

Conclusion

I like DBS a lot more right here than I do the US banks. They are less impacted by the Fed's new 0% interest rates and appear to be able to grow their net income with their strong fee generation and leading digital capabilities.

The valuation looks compelling but with the lack of foresight into how 2020's numbers will look it is hard to say that about any company at the moment. The stock has recovered $4 since the lows a month earlier but has rallied less than other sectors, remaining an interesting play at these levels.

Data by YCharts

