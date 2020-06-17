Splunk's expecting further cash burn this year. However, management expects to generate positive operating cash flows starting FY-2022 with total revenue growth above 20% (next 3-yr CAGR).

Data is the new oil, and Splunk (the data to everything platform) is positioned right at the intersection of data megatrends like cloud, big data, machine learning, and cybersecurity.

Splunk's transition from perpetual licenses to a cloud-based annual subscription model suppressed revenue growth to just 2% in Q1 FY-2021.

Source: splunk.com

Investment Thesis

Splunk's (SPLK) first-quarter results indicated flattening revenues on a y/y basis, and management's guidance for the second quarter was more or less flat too. However, Splunk's transition from perpetual licensing to a cloud-based annual subscription model is causing this temporary aberration. Additionally, Splunk's move to a subscription model shall provide a recurring revenue stream and improve long-term business growth and visibility.

Furthermore, Splunk is still not profitable and will continue to burn cash in FY 2021. Notwithstanding, management expects revenue growth of 20%+ CAGR over the next three years while simultaneously transforming Splunk into an operating cash flow generating business starting FY 2022. My investment thesis is based on the following points:

Splunk is well-positioned to benefit from the emerging secular growth trends in data, like cloud, security, big data, machine learning, and IoT. Splunk's growth is maturing, but the business is still expected to grow at a healthy rate over the next decade.

The transition to a cloud-based annual subscription model will provide recurring revenues and better long-term visibility to investors.

The company is nearing profitability, and growing revenues should buttress the company's share price.

Growing recurring-revenues from existing customers and new customer acquisitions shall drive free cash flow higher at Splunk.

What is Splunk?

Splunk is a big data analytics company that provides the famous "Data to Everything" platform that enables users to get real-time insights by analyzing data generated across devices. Additionally, Splunk also offers application management, security, and compliance solutions.

Source: www.youtube.com

Source: Splunk Advantages

Splunk is at the intersection of burgeoning secular megatrends in data, namely, cloud, big Data, machine learning, security, and industrial internet of things. Now, let's take a look at some of Splunk's products in action to better understand the value proposition of its offerings to the consumers.

Splunk And Enterprise Security

Source: www.youtube.com

Splunk And Industrial Internet of Things

Source: www.youtube.com

Splunk and Big Data

Source: www.youtube.com

Splunk's A Leader In SIEM

Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud provide IT and security solutions to businesses, making Splunk a significant player in the Security Information and Event Management marketplace. We already saw Splunk Enterprise in action in one of the videos in this article. Additionally, according to Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Splunk is an industry leader with the highest ability to execute.

Source: www.gartner.com

IDC ranked Splunk as no.1 in the SIEM market for 2018. Read Here

Moreover, MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market size to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The primary factors driving the demand for the market are the need for continuous monitoring and incident response, gaining and maintaining certifications, adhering to compliance requirements, and managing and retaining logs. Furthermore, during the latest earnings call, Splunk's management said that its revenues were growing 10x faster than the industry.

Splunk's Also A Visionary In APM

Although this is Splunk's first positioning in the Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, Gartner has already recognized Splunk's position in the IT Operations Management (ITOM) market. The ITOM market comprises platforms and tools for Performance Analysis, including artificial intelligence for operations (AIOps), APM, network performance monitoring and diagnostic (NPMD), and IT infrastructure monitoring (ITIM). According to a Gartner report, "Market Share: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 2019", Splunk is the No. 1 in Performance Analysis Software with a global market share of 9.78%.

Splunk's product portfolio is designed to help customers bridge the gap between traditional and cloud-native IT.

Source: gartner.com

Recently, Splunk announced the release of SignalFx Microservices APM™, which is the only APM solution that gives customers complete observability into modern, cloud-native environments to build better consumer experiences and generate meaningful outcomes regardless of scale.

During the company's investor day presentation in 2018, Splunk estimated its Total Addressable Market at $62 billion. Thus, we can say that there is still much room for Splunk to grow as the world's digitalization continues to rapidly grow its TAM.

Now that we understand Splunk's products and market positioning, let's look at Splunk's perception among its customers.

Splunk's Customers Are Happy

According to Gartner, Splunk customers give high marks for ease of integration, quality, and availability for end-user training, and the quality of the peer community, compared with their competition.

Let's hear about their Splunk experience from the experts at Porsche:

Source: Porsche Brings Data to Everything

Splunk is now being utilized by 92 companies of the Fortune 100 (up from 89 at the end of last quarter). Splunk's offering has found wide-ranging applications in several areas, including technology, education, & government.

Source: splunk.com

Splunk utilizes a 'land & expand' model, and its customer satisfaction is evident from the growth in the number of large orders (>$1M and >$10M).

Source: Splunk Investor Presentation

Recently, Splunk formed a partnership with Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and added noteworthy customers like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) (providing Zoom visibility into potential security threats at machine speed) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (giving Shopify high observability standards as it grows in scale and complexity).

So, is Splunk worth buying?

Financial Analysis

Let's analyze Splunk's financial statements to decipher the strength of its underlying business fundamentals.

Source: YCharts

As you see in the chart above, Splunk's revenues grew from $537 million to $2368 million at a rapid pace of ~37.5% CAGR. Further, we can see that Splunk's product is differentiated and highly valued in the marketplace, which is evidenced by 80%+ gross margins. We know that Splunk is still losing money with a negative operating margin, but the improvement from -45% to -18% shows that the company is moving well along the path to profitability.

Some detractors point out that Splunk continues to lose money seven years after going public. Still, investors can remain confident in the management team as they have achieved tremendous revenue growth, improved operating margins, and continue to re-invest in the business (high SG&A and R&D expenses) to generate further growth.

Source: YCharts

The 2% y/y revenue growth in Q1 2021 masks the fact that the slowdown is due to Splunk's transition from perpetual licenses to a cloud-based subscription model, which shall keep affecting near-term numbers. To correctly assess the progress of the business, we must look at the total annual recurring revenue [ARR] and the cloud ARR.

Source: Splunk Investor Presentation Q1 FY 2021

Although more cloud customers are beneficial long term to Splunk, as Splunk bills these customers annually rather than upfront, this nevertheless negatively impacts its near-term results.

In the chart above, we can see that total ARR is up 52% y/y, and cloud ARR is up 82% y/y, which proves that growth is not actually slowing down, and Splunk is only going through a transition.

Source: Splunk Investor Presentation Q1 FY 2021

The cloud contribution to total software revenues has grown to 44% from 25% last year, which shows the immense progress of Splunk's transition to the cloud. The revenue guidance for FY 2021 has been suspended, and Q2 revenues were pegged at $520 million [flat yoy].

Source: Splunk Investor Presentation

The good news for Splunk investors is that management sees total revenues growing at high 20%+ over the next three years. However, with the coronavirus pandemic hurting businesses, is Splunk financially stable?

Financial Stability Analysis

Source: YCharts

Splunk has cash and short-term equivalents of $1.757 billion, which is enough to offset its financial debt of $1.735 billion completely. However, the company is burning cash (negative operating margins) and expects to lose money throughout FY-2021. Thus, the cash will deplete.

A current ratio of 2.266 means Splunk's short term liquidity is adequate. However, investors should not rule out a dilution or further debt raise if the coronavirus effects linger on at Splunk.

On a positive note, Splunk's management guided for revenues of $4-5 billion with an operating cash flow of $1 billion (20% of revenues) by FY-2023.

Source: Splunk Investor Presentation

What Is Splunk's Fair Price?

To determine a fair price for Splunk, we will employ our proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In Step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $3 Free cash flow per share growth rate 20% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that Splunk's fair value is $145.75, i.e., the stock is currently "Overvalued" by 20.07%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Now, a DCF illustrates whether a stock is over- or under-valued; however, it does nothing in terms of demonstrating what one can expect in the way of future expected returns. For that, we must employ step 3 of the LASV model, the results of which can be seen below.

Step 3 entails a simple process of projecting intrinsic value via the growth of free cash flow per share. By which I mean we simply grow the initial free cash flow per share (shown in the above graph) by the assumed growth rate for ten years; at the end of which we apply an assumed price to free cash flow multiple (informed by Splunk's SaaS peers' multiples).

Here are the results!

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

The Bottom Line

Splunk is closing in on profitability, and even with maturing revenue growth, the company is still expected to maintain growth at 20%+ CAGR for the next three years. Data is the most valuable corporate asset in the new digital economy, and Splunk is at the epicenter of this secular growth trend with its expertise in security, cloud, big data, machine learning, and IoT.

Although Splunk's fair price is close to $145, i.e., it is currently overvalued from a DCF perspective, the expected return of ~14% CAGR conveys to us that it is a solid investment at about $180. Hence, I recommend a long-term investment at the current price of $180 and addition to the position on any significant dips.

Key Takeaway: I rate Splunk a buy at $180 and below.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.