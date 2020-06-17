Lennar Corporation (LEN) reported encouraging results in its second quarter. $1.22 was the bottom-line number predicted but management came out and announced $1.65 in earnings per share for the quarter. We acknowledge that estimates for the final two quarters remain well below what was reported in the comparative quarters in 2019. However, Lennar has now beaten estimates for both the top and bottom-line in the past 5 consecutive quarters. In fact, if we were to expand out further the numbers, there have only been three quarters where reported earnings have missed consensus. This is one heck of a record and demonstrates the sustained demand Lennar has from its customers.

We saw this pent-up demand once more in the second quarter as backlog came in over 900 units ahead of consensus and new orders beat consensus by almost 2,000 to hit 13,015. Executive Chairman Stuart Miller stated that the trend which drove the earning numbers was that customers are beginning to move to suburbs on mass away from more densely populated areas.

Although there may be cheaper homebuilders out there at present, we believe Lennar's valuation still looks attractive at its current $63 a share. We state this more so because of the firm´s book multiple (1.18) which is well below Lennar's 5-year average as well as well as around half of what the average book-multiple comes in at in this industry. In fact, that $16+ billion of shareholder equity is primarily made up of inventory as very little intangible assets make up the asset section of Lennar's balance sheet.

Surprisingly, implied volatility did not contract that much after yesterday's earnings announcement. Therefore, given the firm's present fundamentals along with its keen valuation, we see opportunity here where we can stack the odds even more in our favour. Introducing the credit put spread which is a strategy we like to use in high-priced stocks we like where we want to control risk. Let´s get into it.

The great thing about this strategy is that we do no have to pick where shares of Lennar will go in the short-term but more where we believe shares will not go. This means we have more than one way to win. With respect to the sale of a credit OTM bull put spread in Lennar, we can win if shares keep rising, shares stay the same or if the share-price falls somewhat but remains above our breakeven price by expiration.

Remember, since we are selling options, we are able to take advantage of the time decay or theta. This means that the closer we get to the expiration date, the more value our options will lose. This is obviously beneficial to the option seller.

If there is one thing, we want to hammer home about theta decay, it is this. The purpose of trading and investing is to have your money working for you 24/7. Whether this is being passively long the market, investing in value plays or even being invested for dividends, etc, the goal is the same. You are looking for your capital to grow by looking to invest with the established trends as much as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.