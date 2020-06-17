Differences between implied volatility on call and put options across strike prices cannot be explained by high borrowing cost alone.

Last week NKLA shares reached an all-time high of $88 after closing the previous week at a price of only $36. Over the course of the week, put options became and have remained very expensive relative to call options.

As of Monday, June 15th close, NKLA shares traded at $68 and the $60 strike put options expiring 7/17/2020 command a premium of $28 (with an implied volatility of 430%). This means that shares would have to drop below $40 per share for the holder of the put to be profitable. On the other hand, the relative $60 strike call option expiring 7/17/2020 traded at a price of $11 (with an implied volatility of 80%).

The difference between implied volatility of the put option, 430%, and the put option, 80%, is puzzling. An arbitrage-free market with this level of option liquidity requires that the implied volatility difference between the call and put options should be almost identical unless the interest rate on borrowed shares is exceptionally high.

To illustrate this concept, consider the following portfolio A:

Buy $60 strike call option: -$1,100

Sell $60 strike put option: +$2,800

Short 100 shares (each option represents 100 shares): +$6,800

Adding up the position nets the owner of this portfolio +$8,500 in cash immediately. However, it is relatively easy to calculate that in 25 trading days (on 7/17/2020), this portfolio will always cost exactly $60 per share for a cash outflow of -$6000.

This strategy is a risk-free arbitrage earning +$2,500 (per 100 shares) unless the borrowing rate on shorted shares exceeds -$100 per trading day (25 trading days remain). This represents an annualized borrowing rate of 1.47% per day or 331% over the course of the year (simple yield is calculated assuming the share price stays constant).

While this is entirely possible, this should affect each pair of call and put options equally across the various strike prices available. However, note in the figure below, that the profit of the arbitrage strategy is increasing with strike and time to expiry.

Many brokerage firms will not allow clients to short shares of NKLA due to the shares being classified as "hard-to-borrow". This could be the result of such a high borrowing cost on shorted shares. However, a client with the right approval can create a synthetic short position using a lower strike combination of options to lock in the exact same portfolio as we described above. They can do this without incurring borrowing costs or having to hold much collateral in the account.

Consider the following similar portfolio B (also known as a box spread option strategy):

Buy $60 strike call option 7/17/2020: -$1,100

Sell $60 strike put option 7/17/2020 : +$2,800

Sell $30 strike call option 7/17/2020 : +$3,800

Buy $30 strike put option 7/17/2020 : -$500

Adding up the position nets the owner of this portfolio +$5,000 in cash immediately. However, the portfolio will only cost -$3,000 on 7/17/2020 (25 trading days) regardless of the final stock price. This results in a risk-free arbitrage profit of +$2,000.

This position requires a much small collateral and will only incur borrowing costs if the short call option is exercised early, assigned and client maintains the short position. This risk can be mitigated by immediately reselling the call options and buying the shares back the next day to cover the outstanding short.

I spoke with my derivatives pricing professor and an options trader who believe there could be two reasons this arbitrage opportunity exists. First, the shares are so difficult to borrow (have a very high borrowing cost if at all possible) that the put option premiums have been bought up. This explains why the arbitrage profits increase with holding period. However, it does not explain why it is increasing so dramatically with strike price (see figure). Second, there may be an imbalance between put option buyers compared to call option sellers which may be explained by a relatively larger number of retail speculators who are only approved to buy put options, and are not able or willing to short sell call options. While the second reason may seem unlikely, it does explain the relatively larger arbitrage profits at higher strike prices since these would be cheaper to buy and more attractive to a retail speculator given the lower capital requirements.

Notably, as of June 5th, 2020 there are 24 million Nikola warrants outstanding (ticker NKLAW) trading at $28. These are similar to call options with a strike price of $11.50 and can be exercised on July 6th, 2020. As of today, additional share issuance has been announced which could negatively affect the share price, and consequently reduce borrowing costs on the shorted shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NKLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently implementing the box spread strategy described in the article.