The company I would like to bring to the attention of my dear readers today is Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics heavyweight. Some of my long-term commodity market-focused followers are perhaps familiar with this firm, as it has been an owner of well-known energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie since 2015. Why did I decide to highlight VRSK? That player has a rare combination of robust margins, high-quality earnings, copious Free Cash Flow to Equity, and mid-single-digit medium-term revenue growth prospects. It also has been paying a dividend, but the yield is meager.

Yet there are a few issues that are worth bearing in mind. First, its lofty valuation signalizes investors should temporarily stay on the sidelines. Next, it has a burdensome debt, thus it is not apt for leverage-averse investors. Finally, the meager dividend yield is anything but appealing for income-focused investors. Now, let's discuss the thesis in greater detail.

The advantages, or why it is so expensive

As a reader might guess, one of the principal culprits of VRSK's overstretched multiples is the recklessness of bulls, too confident in the V-shaped economic recovery. Of course, it is partly so. However, there are a few long-term fundamental advantages VRSK has that remain at the crux of its future shareholder value creation.

Its operations encompass three segments: Insurance (ISO, AIR, Claims Analytics, etc., that offer underwriting & rating solutions, solutions for improving claim outcomes and fighting fraud, etc.), Energy & Specialized Markets (Wood Mackenzie, Power Advocate, Verisk 3E, and AER), and Financial Services (fraud & credit risk management, spend-informed analytics, etc.) The first segment is an essential revenue and cash flow driver with the highest adjusted EBITDA margin (above 52%) compared to others. In the 2010s, the company had been growing relatively smoothly, as there are only little differences in the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year Compound Annual Growth Rates, which were roughly in the 9% to 10% range. The corollary here is that it was almost immune to the oil price slump in the middle of the previous decade despite its exposure to the energy end-market via ownership of Wood Mackenzie.

The growth it delivered was mostly inorganic, as VRSK has been consistently implementing an acquisition strategy to bolster sales and cement market position. For instance, the Q1 total sales were up by more than 10%, while organic sales adjusted for currency exchange effects were up only 5%. Besides, 82% of its total revenues are long term, based on subscriptions (see slide 4). In this sense, the business is somewhat akin to Microsoft (MSFT) or Adobe (ADBE), the companies that underwent thorough business recalibration to establish a more stable and lucrative recurring revenue model.

Now, perhaps the most critical advantage of VRSK: the company dominates the market. In fact, it is one in its class. As Verisk boasted in its 2019 Form 10-K (see page 10), "no single competitor currently offers the same scope of services and market coverage we provide." Put another way, it did not claim it has no rivals, instead, it stressed that there is no equal player in the market right now, though there are a few firms that offer similar services like IHS Markit (INFO), Rystad Energy, and Bloomberg New Energy Finance. By the way, INFO is valued at a hefty discount to VRSK, at only ~19x Forward EV/EBITDA.

Next, while its margins are robust, Verisk has been generating copious operating cash flows, and, thanks to low capital intensity, growing FCFE. Moreover, FCFE has exceeded GAAP profit almost every year (the lowest coverage was 71% in 2016) since 2010, underpinning top-notch earnings quality.

Author's creation. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

In the last twelve months, its resilient cash flows translated into a 19% Cash Return on Total Capital. As a brief reminder, I consider companies with close to 20% CROTC as highly efficient, and, hence, worthy of investing.

What bears can say

Obviously, VRSK is not a flawless company, and there are a few matters that bears will highlight to corroborate their theses. Verisk's Achilles' heel is total debt, which stood at $3.1 billion as of end-March. Net debt was slightly lower and amounted to $2.88 billion. The 5.8% and 4.125% senior notes (around $798 million in total) mature in 2021 and 2022 respectively. In end-March, Debt/EBITDA (per bank covenant) stood at 2.65x (well below the 3.5x covenant level, see slide 15). Besides, a Debt/Equity ratio of over 148% immediately makes P/E and Return on Equity irrelevant, as the share of borrowed funds in the capital structure far exceeds stockholder equity.

A reader might ask why the so efficient company with surfeit cash flows amassed such a cyclopean debt. Well, there are a few factors here. Traditional FCFE equation excludes one essential item that is worth assessing by scrupulous investors: acquisitions. And in such cases, a metric I call "inorganic FCFE" should be used. When a company fares well, delivers steady sales expansion, and virtually prints cash, and still, its debt creeps higher, perhaps it is worth re-focusing attention from the statement of operations to the statement of cash flows as it always holds clues. Verisk's case is a clear example. It has been consistently deploying cash to inorganic growth, and, perhaps, it will follow the same pattern in the future.

Author's creation. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

For instance, in 2017, it used over $873 million to finance acquisitions of G2, Sequel, LCI, and PowerAdvocate. $743 million its operations brought were obviously not enough to adequately cover both organic (or capex) and inorganic growth initiatives, and inorganic FCFE dived to $(362) million, while FCFE was $560 million. An increase in short-term borrowings was not coincidental. In 2018, VRSK had more flexibility to cover all its investing activities. Last year, the Genscape and FAST required close to $700 million, and VRSK decided to turn to capital markets to raise debt: it issued around $614 million in 4.125% senior notes that mature in 2029. And while debt was going up, VRSK repurchased stock and paid a dividend.

I would not say Verisk's financial position is perfect. There is obviously room for improvement but the balance sheet is not fragile, given robust free cash flows. Anyway, I hope VRSK will de-leverage in the future.

Another argument a bear might highlight is that the acquisition strategy proved to be clearly efficient regarding top-line growth, but the consequences for the bottom line were mostly negative, as margins had been declining since 2012. Here I have to acknowledge that EBITDA margin slipped to 40.8% from 47.6%, and EPS lagged behind revenue. The silver lining is that since 2010, net income doubled, while Free Cash Flow increased 2.5x. As a cash flow-focused investor, I reckon that positives greatly outweigh negatives.

There is no opportunity now, but the entry point might emerge

Since the price collapse in March, the valuation has almost returned to a decade zenith previously touched in January. Though VRSK is a business with a plethora of merits, I am highly skeptical it will breach the 30x EV/EBITDA level, as it will not be justified. The last time VRSK was 'Buy Immediately' was in March, when the stock market tumbled, and depressed equity prices were offering lucrative opportunities.

The first thing I should emphasize here is that P/E should be ignored, as the ratio is misleading. The total debt I discussed above makes the ratio of no use. It would be better to substitute it with EV/EBIT or EV/EBITDA that factor in all sources of capital. So, I believe VRSK might become worth considering when EV/EBITDA drops to mid-to-low-20s; as of writing this article, the ratio was around 27.6x. As historical data illustrate, the multiple can still dive deeper, but I personally do not believe Verisk Analytics will revisit the sub-20s territory.

Final thoughts

VRSK is a growth stock with astounding free cash flow conversion, low capital intensity, and almost perfect capital efficiency. Growth investors should place this overvalued FCF champion on a watchlist. Dividend investors should look for something more apt, as the 0.65% yield is minuscule. The stock is a 'Buy' at dips and clearly not now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.