This, in combination with a plausible rebound in industrial demand for silver, could push SIVR strongly higher into the year-end.

While investor sentiment toward silver was neutral to bearish in Q1, it has sharply improved since the start of Q2. ETF holdings are up 25% YTD.

We expect silver to be relatively more resilient than gold due to its lighter spec positioning. In fact, we think silver is better “positioned” to rally in the months ahead.

Like gold, the rise in US real rates on expectations for stronger economic growth has pressured silver prices lower.

SIVR has weakened further over the past week, corroborating our cautious view over the very near term.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has weakened further over the past week, corroborating our cautious view over the very near term.

Like gold, the rise in US real rates on expectations for stronger economic growth has pressured silver prices lower. The negative seasonal patterns of silver prices also act as a negative force.

However, we expect silver to be relatively more resilient than gold due to its lighter spec positioning. In fact, we think silver is better “positioned” to rally in the months ahead.

While investor sentiment toward silver was neutral to bearish in Q1, it has sharply improved since the start of Q2. Silver ETF holdings are up 25% YTD.

This, in combination with a plausible rebound in industrial demand for silver in the second half of the year, could push prices strongly higher into the year-end.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed noticeably its net long position in COMEX silver in the week to June 9, according to the CFTC. This was the first decline in four weeks and the largest since March.

Nevertheless, the net long speculative position in COMEX silver is still up 1,181 tonnes (4% of annual supply) over the past month, suggesting that a positive shift in sentiment has emerged.

Like gold, speculators have cut their net long exposure to silver due to the rise in US real rates driven by expectations for stronger economic growth.

Although a further rise in US real rates cannot be ruled out in the immediate term, we stress that the spec positioning in silver is much lighter than that in gold. As such, silver prices could face relatively less selling pressure from the spec community.

Implications for SIVR: The light spec positioning in the silver futures market is bullish for the COMEX silver spot price and, therefore, positive for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a strong rate of 330 tonnes in the week to June 12, according to our estimates. This was the 13th straight week of ETF buying.

ETF inflows into silver have increased at an accelerating pace since April, highlighting a strongly positive sentiment toward the precious metal.

This comes after a weak Q1 when ETF investors expressed no interest in silver.

ETF investors have recently come to the conclusion that the silver price was too low compared to the gold price and as such, silver could not be ignored as an alternative safe-haven asset.

Silver ETF holdings have surged by roughly 25% since the start of the year.

Implications for SIVR: The increase in investment demand for silver is more than offsetting the contraction in industrial demand earlier this year, thereby resulting in firmer silver spot prices and a stronger SIVR.

Silver industrial demand likely to have contracted in Q1

Although we focus on the financial demand for silver in our regular updates, it is important to remember that silver demand from the industrial sector accounts for roughly half of global silver demand. China accounts for nearly 20% of industrial silver demand.

According to the latest data from CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB), global industrial production contracted by 4.3% YoY in the first quarter. The largest contraction was in China, where industrial production tumbled by 9.3%.

Source: CPB, Orchid Research

Implications for SIVR: The large contraction in industrial production in Q1 is likely to have resulted in a meaningful decline in silver demand from the industrial sector. In turn, this exerted marked downward pressure on the COMEX silver spot price and thus SIVR. Should industrial production rebound in the second half of the year, the uptrend in SIVR could be even stronger.

Our closing thoughts

SIVR has come under further downward pressure in recent days, in line with our expectations.

However, we think that SIVR will enjoy a strong uptrend in the months ahead because 1)it has more catch-up to play after its marked underperformance in Q1, 2)it will likely enjoy a rebound in industrial demand as economies re-open for business, and 3)there is a positive shift in investor sentiment.

We are, therefore, keen to buy the dips and reinforce our long positions for the long term.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.