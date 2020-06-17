The ability of Best Buy (BBY) to survive and even somewhat thrive during the domestic shutdown due to the coronavirus was a very bullish outcome for the stock. The stock has already rebounded close to the previous highs as the quarter ended early May only saw a minimal comp sales hit. My investment thesis remains bullish on the electronics retailer hitting new highs.

Strong Results

The incredible part of the story is that Best Buy only began allowing customers into stores without an appointment on June 15. Despite not having customers in stores and still having extreme restrictions on only 25% capacity, the company only saw a 5.3% comp sales dip. Sales were only down $580 million in the quarter ending May 2, which was in the midst of the biggest fears during the pandemic.

During the last six weeks of FQ1, Best Buy was able to retain ~81% of sales despite going to curbside-only sales. The move was an incredible pivot for the electronics retailer and proof of the value of brick-and-mortar stores as distribution center providing a big advantage over Amazon (AMZN). Most retailers were too slow to transition to more aggressive delivery and pickup options and the coronavirus forced some quick pivots.

Despite the comp sales losses, Best Buy still produced a 2.9% operating income margin in the quarter. The electronics retailer only saw a 0.9 percentage point hit from last FQ1 when the rate was 3.8%.

Due to these stellar results in the face of an economic shutdown regardless of the work-from-home benefits, investors should consider the company able to stay on track with previous FY22 or FY23 EPS estimates. Analysts say otherwise with FY22 estimates now down to nearly $6.08 per share versus a mid-March peak of $6.70. The forecast now is for a 10% hit to profits over the next couple of years.

Data by YCharts

While Best Buy saw some benefits during the virus crisis that other retailers such as department stores didn't, the company also saw how to shift the business for the modern consumer wanting better pickup and delivery options. The company is better prepared to compete in the modern economy now.

Expect Buybacks To Return

One of the prime advantages of investing in Best Buy was the strong capital return programs in the past. The company kept the solid $2.20 annual dividend, but the retailer cut the share buybacks on March 21. Best Buy still managed to spend $62 million on share buybacks during the last quarter.

The company has a strong history of share buybacks. Due to large share buybacks, the stock hit a clear bottom at the December 24, 2018 lows when the net payout yield surged above 15%. The yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield is a strong indication of value, especially at peaks and troughs in the related stock. The net payout yield is a solid 7.1% despite the reduced share buybacks during the last quarter.

Data by YCharts

The May quarter isn't a big income generator, but Best Buy still managed to be profitable in the period. The company has a cash balance of $3.9 billion providing the financial flexibility to quickly return to repurchasing shares on the cheap here.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) saw an even bigger impact from the coronavirus shutdown, but the sporting goods retailer has already reinstated opportunistic share buybacks. The retailer saw FQ1 comp sales dip 29.5% for the same period ending in early May as Best Buy.

If a more apparel related retailer hit far harder than Best Buy can reinstate share buybacks, the leading electronics retailer should be buying shares on the cheap right around the corner. Based on the $6.08 EPS for FY22, the stock only trades at 13.7x next years earnings. With a return in share reductions and the ability to reach previous EPS estimates due to limited lingering impacts to sales from the coronavirus, the stock only trades at 12.5x FY22 earnings.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Best Buy remains exceptionally cheap at $83. The leading electronics retailer should soar past the previous high of $92 with a proven ability to fend off Amazon and thrive during the most difficult operating environment possibly in history.

Best Buy remains a solid long-term investment as the continue gets back to business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.