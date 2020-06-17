Investment Ideas For Warren Buffett's Cash Hoard From His Fan

Is now a good time for Warren to buy silver again (which he did in 1997 and sold in 2006) with his $137 billion cash.

Warren Buffett warned about inflation recently which he termed "green emission" that can melt the dollar's purchasing power.

In 2016, Warren Buffett talked about 100,000 Dow level if interest rates are zero for the next 50 years. Are we at that juncture now?

Warren Buffett recently sold $billions of airline and banking stocks, since then the S&P 500 has rebounded back to a near all-time high.

My Letter to Warren Buffett

June 10, 2020

Dear Warren,

I saw in a May 2020 headline that Berkshire Hathaway has sold all of its airline holdings worth north of $4 billion, included positions in United, American, Southwest, and Delta. Various sources reported in the same month that Berkshire had also sold billions of dollars worth of Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America stock.

I understand your rationale on those trades:

Who would dare fly when he can easily catch the coronavirus on the plane when there is a 1 in 100 chance one might die from the disease.

As for the banks, which borrow short and lend long, there is no profit when there is no yield spread.

With estimates of US GDP contracting 10 to 15% in Q2 2020 and of US unemployment at around 20% (not seen since the Great Depression) and much of the world remaining in lockdown, it makes sense that you are keeping $137 billion in cash.

With interest rates now at zero, I remember a news piece in 2016 in which you had said:

“If the government absolutely said interest rates are going to be zero for 50 years, the Dow would be at 100,000,” Buffett told “Squawk Box.”

To understand your logic, I myself used a little example:

Suppose Treasury yield is 2% and investors demand 50% premium in dividend yields over Treasury yields (i.e., 3%), the fair value for an airline that pays $3/share in annual dividend would be $100/share ($3/3%).

Suppose also that the airlines lease planes that cost $3/share in annual interest payments, which is included as part of the overall expenses deducted from revenue to arrive at profits and dividends.

Let’s say the Treasury yield is lowered to 1%, while investors still demand a 50% premium in dividend yields (over Treasury yields), which will then be 1.5%.

An airline that pays $3/share in annual dividend will then be valued at $200/share ($3/1.5%).

Keep in mind, there is an additional $1.5/share savings from airplane interest lease payments at lower interest rates, which could boost the dividend to $4.5/share, driving fair valuation to $300/share ($4.5/1.5%).

With my example, it’s not hard to see why the Nasdaq index has just reached a new all-time high. As if effective Fed Funds Rate at 0% to 0.25% were not enough to stimulate the markets, Fed economists are making the case for negative interest rates as I am writing this letter to you.

Everyone knew you were speaking hypothetically of your 100,000 Dow level, but aren’t we already at permanent zero interest rates? How can interest rates be normalized with ever-increasing Treasury debt already at $19.5 trillion. With the Fed’s balance sheet at $6.98 trillion and US Treasury looking to borrow trillions more from the Fed to finance its projected $3.8 trillion deficit in 2020 alone, how will the Fed unwind its position? Even with today’s minuscule 0.7% 10-year treasury yields, will the US government ever be able to repay its debt?

Returning to your $137 billion cash position, I am curious what you will do with your cash with stocks at an all-time high? How do you apply the David Dodd & Benjamin Graham value investing method (in their book Security Analysis) when there are no earnings with which to calculate the P/E ratio?

If stocks are too expensive, what about “non-traditional” assets you have bought in the past, such as silver?

I noted that you said in your 1997 letter,

“We purchased 111.2 million ounces. Marked to market, that position produced a pre-tax gain of $97.4 million for us in 1997.”

In the letter, you further added:

“Thirty years ago, I bought silver because I anticipated its demonetization by the U.S. Government. Ever since, I have followed the metal's fundamentals but not owned it. In recent years, bullion inventories have fallen materially, and last summer Charlie and I concluded that a higher price would be needed to establish equilibrium between supply and demand. Inflation expectations, it should be noted, play no part in our calculation of silver's value.”

I am curious why you left out inflation expectations in your calculation of silver’s value? In fact, inflation is something you have not talked about until recently, when you didn’t mince words:

“The United States is spewing a potentially damaging substance into our economy—greenback emissions,” Buffett wrote. “Unchecked greenback emissions will certainly cause the purchasing power of currency to melt.”

Seeing recent protests and riots in some ways related to income equality, I couldn’t help but think of two other great quotes:

“There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.” John Maynard Keynes “It is well that the people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.” Henry Ford, Founder, Ford Motor Co.

You have opined that gold and, to some extent, silver are non-productive assets, unlike farmland, for example. However, by your analogy, Berkshire’s $137 billions cash are represented by few computer digits, which you can’t eat either. Gold and silver are money, good money as described by Aristotle, money which can’t be printed.

I wonder whether you shy away from discussing inflation and talk down on gold publicly because you know a $10,000/oz gold price could erode the public’s confidence in the dollar and spell the end of the dollar standard (which replaced the gold standard) that since 1973 had provided the US with an economic advantage. Is buying gold un-American? The same as betting against America, which you have warned against?

Having digressed somewhat into philosophical realm, I shall leave the gold discussion with article I, section 10 of the Constitution, which reads, “No state shall... coin money, emit bills of credit, make any thing but gold and silver a tender in payment of debts...” The U.S. has been without such money since 1968.

According to Forbes, you bought silver at under $5/oz and sold it in 2006 at $13/oz. Just a few years later, silver reached $50/oz. Whatever your reasons for selling, today’s silver price of $18/oz is not far from your 2006 exit price.

Focusing again on the productive asset class, what are your thoughts about owning gold and silver mining companies? You own banks that print money. How about owning companies that produce gold and silver?

If I may go one step further and recommend you look at Silver Elephant Ming Corp (TSX: ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF), which owns a high-grade, pre-production stage mineral deposit of 60 million oz of independently verifiable silver in the ground. Why mine silver in exchange for fiat money when silver should be safely kept in the ground until silver prices are higher.

In these interesting times, I look forward to your reply.

Sincerely,

John Lee CFA

Chairman

Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SILEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the chairman of silver elephant mining corp.