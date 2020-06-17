Many investors formulated a bearish bias when the S&P broke below 2300 in March of this year. The premise was that long-term support failed and that this in-turn would lead to a bear-market. Breaches of long-term support happened in many stocks and BorgWarner (BWA) was no different. However, what investors missed here is that that dip in BorgWarner's share-price well below $25 a share (long-term support level) was very brief indeed. In fact, it was only a matter of days before shares regained long-term support. Therefore, can we really state long-term support was broken back in March? We beg to differ especially considering the violent rally shares experiences out of those March lows.

Despite the aggressive rally BWA shares have enjoyed over the past couple of months, the firm's valuation remains compelling. The firm is trading with an earnings multiple of 9.7, a book multiple of 1.5, a sales multiple of 0.7 and a cash/flow multiple of 5.6. These numbers are well behind the industry averages as well as BorgWarner 5-year averages. In fact, despite the fact that earnings are expected to contract by approximately 56% over last year, the forward earnings multiple of 19 is still well below the sector median of 26.64. This is encouraging from a forward looking bias.

Valuation is only one part of the equation though. We also like to invest in firms which report high levels of profitability. BorgWarner's return on equity of 15.9% as well as its return on assets of 7.52% are

Much higher than the industry Also, higher than BorgWarner´s 5-year averages especially concerning the return on the firm´s assets.

These trends are really encouraging given BorgWarner's valuation at present and heavily dispute that the firm´s long-term technicals may be damaged here.

In a recent article we penned, we stated that we didn't see any risk to the payout. Our pretense was reinforced by the earnings beat, the auto-part provider reported in its first quarter. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.77 which was a comprehensive $0.28 beat over consensus. Since the first quarter announcement, shares have pushed on primarily due to positive updates on the Delphi acquisition as well as the strong recovery in auto-sales in China.

Another key area to look into when doing one's due diligence on a company is the dividend. As expected, BorgWarner kept its dividend intact during this pandemic. Management declared $0.17 per share back in April. The present yield comes in at 2.02%.

Growth of the dividend has been stagnant of late but not due to any type of deterioration of the financials. For example, at present (over the past four quarters), free cash-flow comes in at $750 million. Over the past four quarters, $140 million has been paid out in dividends. This gives us a dividend pay-out ratio of just under 19%. Suffice it to say, given the fact that almost $700 million was used to pay down debt as well as on capex over the past 12 months, we do not see any inherent risk to the dividend at present.

Sometimes, cash-flow numbers can be misleading especially if they have been pumped up by leverage, share dilution or asset sales. The balance sheet though shows really encouraging trends which are growing the net worth of the firm. The float has continued to come down and long-term debt has been on the slide. Over the past five years, long-term debt has come down by $460+ million and shareholder equity has increased to $4.72 billion. This means the debt to equity ratio has been decreasing (0.35) and the interest coverage ratio (23.43) has been increasing. These are solid trends with respect to how strong the firm´s financials are and how the dividend should be well protected as a result.

Therefore, to sum up, despite the recent run-up in the share-price of BorgWarner, we still believe there is a compelling case for a long-term value play here. The valuation is cheap, profitability metrics are above average. We actually sold put options in here before the lockdowns went into place, were subsequently put stock but now our position has returned into the black. We maintain there is plenty more upside here. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.