Investor confidence in Brazil seems to be returning, and as a result of this, caused the Real to appreciate against the dollar.

In my opinion, the Brazilian Real, in the short term, will be stuck in the marked channel as seen in figure 2.

Since the beginning of June, the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) has returned 11.8% to its investors. During the same period, the S&P 500 stayed about the same. My goal with this article is to understand EWZ's performance and to get an idea of its future short-term performance.

EWZ investors are exposed to two main risks. Equity risks and exchange rate risk, which in times of high volatility demonstrate a higher than typical correlation. Currently, political risk has increased in Brazil. In my equity valuation models, I am using a 2% political risk for most Brazilian companies, and this additional risk drives down the fair value of the company. Political uncertainty was one of the reasons that S&P downgraded Brazil in April.

FX Rate Change - Past Two Weeks

The exchange rate was responsible for 8.6% of the 11.8% return of EWZ. Was this return specific to BRL, or was it the result of the dollar losing value?

Figure 1 - Performance of BRIC FX Rates

Source: Yahoo Finance - From 05/29/2020 to 06/12/2020

China and Russia FX rates appreciated by 0.9% during the period. The Indian Rupee appreciated by only 0.2%. During the period of analysis, the U.S. Dollar Index decreased by 1.3%. All three currencies appreciated less than the Dollar Index, demonstrating that the market is taking into consideration other economic factors beyond the depreciation of the dollar.

The Brazilian Real appreciated by 7.3%, after taking into consideration a 1.3% depreciation of the dollar.

"But Brazil's $3.5 billion dollar-bond sale this week, its first since 2019, drew huge demand from investors, suggesting foreign capital is ready to return. Central bank figures this week showed Brazil posted a net foreign exchange inflow in May of $3.1 billion, the first inflow since July last year." Source: Reuters

Based on the massive demand from investors, as mentioned in the above article, I believe that investor confidence is returning. The result of this increased demand in a small period caused the Real to appreciate against the dollar at a fantastic pace. The Real has strengthened against the dollar by 17.7% over the past month. In my opinion, investor confidence is only a part of the answer.

"My conclusion is that EWZ is undervalued due to a special situation where the market was overloaded with more news then it could process at one time." Source: EWZ Is A Easy Goal For Investors In This Year

At the end of the article that I wrote on May 1st, I stated that the EWZ was suffering more from bad news overload than from the bad news itself. It was just too much bad news for any person to handle at one time. I remember the events of that week, and I also felt exhausted from reading all the bad news about Brazil's economy.

Figure 2 - BRL Technical Analysis

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my last article, I presented readers with two BRL short-term scenarios. These scenarios were based upon the channel between 61.8% and 38.2%, as seen in Figure 2. The optimist in me hoped that BRL would break through the 38.2% support and strengthen its downward trend. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and the Real got stuck in the channel.

In my opinion, the Brazilian Real, in the short term, will be stuck in the range of 61.8% and 38.2%. The current RSI is 47, demonstrating a weakening downward trend. The MACD and its signal line gap is decreasing, which also reflects a weakening in the trend.

Equity Index Change - Past Two Weeks

Figure 3 - Ibovespa Technical Analysis

Source: Yahoo Finance

When I pulled up the chart for figure 3, I swore at my screen. Ibovespa seems to have gotten stuck in between the 61.8% and 50% channel, a similar situation as seen in the Brazilian Real. The relative strength indicator is high, and the gap between the MACD and its signal line is decreasing; both indicators are demonstrating a possible end to the uptrend in the short term.

Conclusion

In the short term, I believe that EWZ will fluctuate around its current price of about $31.00. Analysts are fine-tuning their economic models, and the difference between weekly GDP estimates is shrinking. The fact that it is shrinking leads me to believe that the market has almost digested the current economic situation.

