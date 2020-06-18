He shares his concerns for the economy in general, and for the traders piling into these names.

by Daniel Shvartsman

2020 has been a strange and, if I can be direct, not great year. In the equity markets, things have tilted much more to the strange side than the not great side. One of the stranger dislocations in 2020 has been the behavior of stocks that are bound to or have already filed bankruptcy, with Hertz's (HTZ) offering of new equity this week - and subsequent SEC review - as the biggest example of the phenomenon. It hasn't just been Hertz though - Chesapeake Energy (CHK) rose 5x before falling back in the past two weeks, Whiting Petroleum (WLL) had a similar spike and fall, and while AMC (AMC) hasn't filed, it seems like being down 24% year to date given its debt load and the nature of the recession is of a pattern with these other stocks.

To sort this out, Akram's Razor and I speak with Sam Zughayer, managing director of Berenson & Company, about what might explain this, what he's seeing, and where this may end up. Berenson is a merchant bank that often advises companies and parties in the bankruptcy process, so he has a front row seat on why this wave of bankruptcies is different, and why the biggest shoes to drop may be coming later, as once healthy companies struggle to bear up against the recessionary climate.

Topics Covered

4:00 – Where Sam gets involved in the process normally

8:00 – What makes this time different

14:00 – What the government learned in 2009 and how that affects things

18:30 – Rule of contract law in the current climate

21:00 – The implication of the Hertz ruling

27:00 – The capital structure component and the structural effects for business

32:00 – The Hertz precedent and effect on other bankruptcies

35:00 – The longer-term legacies of this period

38:30 – The problem with shale oil

45:00 – Is this unhealthy? The Zombie element of sustaining firms.

47:00 – And the formerly healthy companies that fall, what of them?

50:00 – Looking back at stock buybacks

53:00 – Will behavior change?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS.

Akram's Razor and Sam Zughayer have no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

A transcript will be available in the coming days.